The Amazon Echo has been quite a hit since its release, but one of the stopping points for many was its price point. Amazon is now offering refurbished versions of the popular speaker for just $134.99, which is $45 cheaper than buying a new one. This is a certified refurb unit, which means it will look, act, and feel like it is brand new, but you get to save a bit of cash on it. Amazon usually sells the refurbished versions for anywhere from $150 – $165.

You can use the Echo to control various smart home accessories, check on the local news, and even order pizza if you wanted to. Amazon has been adding new features to Alexa just about every week so it continues to become smarter and smarter. If you've been interested in checking one of these out and have been looking for a discount, this is the perfect way to see what all the hype is about.

