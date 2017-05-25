If you have the gift for thrift and are passionate about finding innovative ways to save and make money, this is the opportunity you've been waiting for.

You've likely noticed the Thrifter name accompanying tech deals content published on Android Central this year, but we haven't really paused to talk about what Thrifter is and where it's going. To be frank, that's because we weren't ready to. Now we are and we're super excited to start spreading the word as we get closer to our official launch.

While Thrifter has primarily been in the pre-alpha stage covering daily tech deals to date, our ambition and vision for Thrifter is much, much grander. Behind the scenes we've been building a superstar team, attracting top talent from deals and recommendation sites like The Wirecutter and 9to5Toys. Our product and brand teams have also been hustling, and we'll soon pull the wraps off our new brand and Thrifter.com website (of course Thrifter will also live on all the social media platforms you frequent).

The Thrifter mission is simple. We think wasting money is stupid and we want to make Thrifter the resource and community you trust when it comes to financial matters in your daily life or business. We also want to make the notion of being thrifty not suck. It's not about being dirt cheap and never spending money - it's about making sure when you do spend money that your hard-earned dollars are stretching as far they can. It's about living a sensible and awesome life. To that, we also want Thrifter to be as fun as it is educational. After all, being smart with your money should be celebrated!

Join The Team!

We're looking for freelancers and volunteers to join the growing Thrifter team. Various positions are available across a number of verticals - if you have a deep expertise in a subject as it relates to making financial decisions and want to share that expertise with others, we want to hear from you.

Hit the link below to learn more about the opportunities available. While being able to produce content for publication is part of the job, we're really looking for people who are obsessive about living the Thrifter lifestyle.