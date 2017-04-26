Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a deal to make your transition to USB-C even easier!
Aukey is currently offering a three-pack of its Micro-USB to USB-C adapters for just $7 with coupon code AUKUSBC6, a savings of $3. With these adapters, you can turn those old cables you have laying around into something that can charge your new Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, Google Pixel or other compatible phone. The adapters are quite small so you could easily fit them in your pocket or maybe even your wallet, and always have one with you so you are never without a cable to charge up with.
Odds are this deal won't hang around too long, so be sure to act quickly if you are interested. Don't get stuck with only old cables around and a dead battery! Grab these adapters now and thank yourself later. Be sure to also check out Aukey's Quick Charge 2.0 wall charger for just $6 with coupon code YCRIFFDN for a great way to charge multiple devices quickly from a single outlet!
For more great deals on tech, gadgets, home goods and more, be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
I have them and they are solid. But they don't support OTG.
Me too. Didn't realise they didn't support OTG when in ordered them otherwise I would have looked at an alternative. They work great for charging though and are really small for carrying in a wallet.
Aukey has ones that support OTG and work. They are slightly bigger though.
Thanks, I will give them a try the next time I place an order. I usually try to wait until my order is over £20 to get the free postage.
Np. I'm still trying to find good ones with the keychain loop.
$8 shipping! No Thanks...
I prefer the ones with the retaining ring
3 pieces of such adapters for 1,5$ on ebay. And free shipping, too!
I paid $4.80 for five with free shipping on Amazon.
I will buy them. to try
I bought these recently (not with the sale). It doesn't support OTG which is a bummer. It does show rapid charging with my Anker quick charger though.
AliExpress has them for $0.82 / piece, free shipping. Amazon is not a great place for such things.