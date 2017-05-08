Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with an even more affordable way to get an Echo in your home!

If you've been considering picking up an Amazon Echo, now is the time. Currently, you can grab one for just $149.99, which is a savings of $30. It isn't often that we see discounts on these, so when you see one you should act on it. The Echo allows you to use your voice to do tons of different tasks that you would normally need to pick up your phone or even computer to accomplish.

You can use the Echo to control various smart home accessories, check on the local news, and even order pizza if you wanted to. Amazon has been adding new features to Alexa just about every week so it continues to become smarter and smarter. If you've been interested in checking one of these out and have been looking for a discount, this is the perfect way to see what all the hype is about.

Want to save even more? Amazon is selling a certified refurbished version of the smart speaker for just $134.99. You can also save $20 when buying three Echo Dots with code DOT3PACK.

