You can't always get what you want.
Every phone launch offers some sort of frustration when it comes to differences in models between regions. The LG G6 is thankfully launching around the world, but unfortunately has a couple of features that will remain exclusive to specific regions — and even particular countries. This year wireless charging, a high-performance 32-bit Quad DAC and 64GB storage won't be available around the world on the G6.
Here's what you can expect when you go to buy one.
Wireless charging is exclusive to the U.S.
Here's the big one that will get a few people riled up: only the LG G6 sold in the U.S. will have Qi wireless charging inside. No other country in the world will offer the feature, as LG says the demand isn't high enough to justify it elsewhere.
This will definitely be a downside to those who are expecting to get all of these types of little features in a phone that's going to command a high price. But if there's one bit of solace, it's that every LG G6 will have the same physical dimensions no matter where you buy it — so unlike some previous models, any G6 accessory you buy will fit any G6 around the world.
And of course you can charge up your LG G6 extremely quickly using Quick Charge 3.0.
Quad DAC is exclusive to Korea and a few other Asian countries
LG started touting high-end audio quality with the V10 back in 2015, and doubled down with an all-new Quad DAC on the V20. A very similar 32-bit Quad DAC is coming to the LG G6 as well ... at least, if you're in Asia. LG specifically notes that the Quad DAC is not available in the U.S., Europe, South America or MEA models, leaving basically just LG's own Korea and a few other (unspecified) Asian countries with the higher-quality audio.
Once again this comes down to LG addressing different markets with features it feels will provide the most value — you may recall the much-nicer headphones included with the V20 in Asia. It's also worth noting that if you're in one of the regions listed above, it isn't worth trying to import a phone — dealing with hassle and network incompatibility — just to get the Quad DAC.
Storage differences across the world
This is at once the most understandable but also frustrating regional difference with the LG G6. LG will offer 64GB of storage in Korea, Hong Kong, some other Asian countries, India and CiS models, but restricts the rest of the world to 32GB only. Though some find that amount of storage to be far too little, the vast majority of consumers still prefer the lower price of smaller storage phones and are willing to deal with it. Naturally it keeps things simpler for LG as well.
Of course every LG G6 model will still have a microSD card slot that can expand your storage heartily, which can alleviate some of the worries. Still, some of you out there just won't be satisfied unless there's at least a 64GB — if not a 128GB — model.
Reader comments
Ugh
I was pretty excited for the DAC on the G6.
Why don't we get the good stuff??
LG keeps on digging. This phone is DoA.
Exactly this last year it was Modular phone's this year it's restricting features to regions major features like DAC Qi and storage
Pretty sad isn't it.
With the specs this is what the g5 should have been.
WTF is LG thinking
Just make one flippin phone! Do it well and sell it world wide, how is that hard to do?
I'm going to buy my next ZTE phone the Axon 7
They just keep tripping over there own feet trying to get into a arms race with Samsung and apple that's a race there not gonna win with this half ass attempt and you know they won't spend a dime on advertisement ....Sorry LG ...Bring on the beast Sammy
You mean the $1K S8
I'll pay $1000 for 128gb and gigs of ram no problem money in the pocket already
This is so stupid. I will continue to say this: do things the Apple way! Everybody(Country, region, whatever) that gets an iPhone gets an iPhone. Period. So glad I'm happy with my V20 and didn't get my hopes up for this. I hope LG knows what they're doing.
LG management is really stupid, this phone could be awesome, yet those limitation, poor camera(see AC samples) and small battery is really killing it, SD821 is ok as sammy took over SD835 for now, yet again the S8 might not be special but G6 has no chance against it again...
Wait, 3300mAh is now considered small?
It wasn't long ago that we considered it large.
The S8 and S8Plus are definitely special they are the big players on Android. I'm an ZTE guy I can't afford 800 dollar phones don't make sense to even try for me. I'll get the Axon 7 next. But the S8 is the clear winner here especially in the United States.
Oh so they decided to burry the G6 before it even launches. Ok. LOL
LG, your mobile division is pathetic.
If I had any intention of buying this crappy phone, no wireless charging in Europe immediately killed it. They must have apes running their mobile division.
Lol LG wtf are they thinking. The only thing Sammy does is use different processor across different regions. Tis right here is f*xkery at its finest.
I can't stand when companies start hyping features of their phones then unveil them and say, oh nevermind that's not for you. Manufacturers need to just release one SKU and be done with it. Them producing multiple versions of the phone only drives up their research and development costs and that gets passed on to the consumer.
Can you hear the Samsung execs laughing? The S8 just won, even though it's delayed.
So I guess US is US, and we Canadian is out of luck with the wireless charging feature? Way to go LG! Bean counter at work!
Im dissapointed on LG!no quad dac no 64GB = no buy. I will just get a v20 instead. It has more features than this G6!if people want to buy a flagship.phone is because they have the money..if not then they just buy a midrange phone..if i was LG CEO 8 thing i would haved already boosted sales from a long time ago. They want to save money on excluding features then they will waste more money producing something people wont rush!