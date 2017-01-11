Which products and services work with Google Home?
Google first introduced Google Home to the world back in May at Google I/O 2016, later revealing the final product alongside the Pixel in October. From everything we've seen, Google Home seems primed to eventually link up with any smart device in your home and allow you to control everything with just the sound of your voice.
Google has announced which products and services will be supported at launch, but there's sure to be plenty more to come in the future. Continue to check back to this article in the coming months, as we'll surely be updating this list as more products and services are added. We've broken things down into two categories — home automation products and supported services.
Home automation
Chromecast
It should come as little surprise that Google Home works with Chromecast. Google hit it out of the park with their compact, Wi-Fi enabled dongles for video or audio that you simply hook up to your TV or stereo and allow you to stream media straight from your phone, tablet, or laptop.
Google Home takes things to the next level by allowing you cast video and audio from its supported services using only your voice. As if Chromecast wasn't convenient enough already. I can think of many scenarios where I might want to pull up something from YouTube or change a playlist while I'm busy in the kitchen or otherwise preoccupied. Currently only YouTube is supported for video, but expect more services to be added — Netflix, Hulu and the like — as time goes on. We've linked to the 2015 model below, which remains a fantastic value at only $35... but it only displays at 1080p. If you're interested in some higher definition, Google is set to start shipping a new Chromecast for 2016 — the Chromecast Ultra — which costs twice as much but supports 4K video.
Chromecast-enabled TVs and Speakers
If you're looking to upgrade your home theatre setup and would like streamline things with less dongles, there's a growling selection of Smart TVs with Chromecast built right, with 4K sets available from the following brands:
For streaming audio, the biggest gap currently is a lack of support for Sonos. There doesn't appear to be any timetable for adding Sonos into the Google Home ecosystem which is frustrating for anyone who's invested in — or looking to start building out — a Sonos system throughout their home.
But you still have options. Nine brands currently offer Chromecast-enabled speakers, soundbars and subwoofers:
Nest
Nest is one of the best known manufacturers of smart home automation products, which include self-learning, Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats, smoke detectors and security cameras.
With Google Home and a Nest thermostat, you'll be able to effortlessly control the temperature of your home using only your voice. Nest also works well with other smart products, such as lights, doorbells, and smart locks.
SmartThings
Samsung's SmartThings is a very capable and customizable home automation system that features five different smart sensors for home monitoring, all linked together wirelessly via the Hub. The SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit comes with a Hub, two Multipurpose Sensors, a Motion Sensor and an Outlet. You can configure them however you like in your home, then get instant notifications if anything is out of the normal. You can also buy additional sensors, including an Arrival Sensor and a Water Leak Sensor.
SmartThings is incredibly versatile as it is, but we're super excited to see what integration with Google Home will look like.
Phillips Hue
Phillips is one of the leading manufacturers of wireless LED smart bulbs. The Phillips Hue lineup features a multitude of different lighting options for around your home, which must be configured through the Phillips Hue Bridge via. You're able to connect up to 50 lights to one Bridge and then configure and control them in so many different ways.
We should expect Google Home to work just as well with Phillips Hue lights as it does with Apple Home Kit, meaning you'll be able to set and adjust your Phillips Hue lights throughout your house without leaving the couch, or easily turn off all the lights when you're leaving the house or it's time for bed.
IFTTT
IFTTT is a free web service that lets you create chains of conditional commands, called "recipes," to automate processes between apps and smart home devices. IFTTT is an abbreviation of "If This Then That", and that's exactly how the recipes function. For example, say you're concerned about your teenager getting into the liquor cabinet when you're away. If you have a SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor on the liquor cabinet door, you can create an IFTTT recipe that goes "if the liquor cabinet door is opened, call my phone," so you'll know instantly if something's up.
IFTTT is compatible with a ridiculous number of IoT devices, applications, and online services — including Google's OnHub router — and is something you should definitely check out with or without Google Home.
Check out IFTTT recipes created for Google Assistant
Supported services
Spotify
Over 100 million people use Spotify for all their music streaming needs. Of those, 40 million are paid subscribers. The point here is that Spotify is massively popular and if you aren't already using it, you probably know a bunch of people who do.
With Google Home, simply say "OK Google", followed by your favourite artist, album, song, or playlist, and your music will almost instantly start playing through the Google Home speaker. This is absolutely perfect for playing music in the kitchen when your hands are too messy to be handling a phone, or for setting the right mood for a party or intimate evening. We're also eager to see how smooth it is to use Google Home to cast your Spotify music to your Chromecast Audio-enabled speakers for an even better audio experience.
Pandora
Pandora is a fantastic music recommendation platform which is used by over 200 million people in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. It's a customizable internet radio streaming service that allows you to curate your own streams using algorithms that recommends new music it knows you'll love based on your musical tastes and how you've rated other music.
With Google Home, you'll be able to throw on your favorite Pandora station using just your voice. In its current iteration, Google Assistant is unable to identify songs like Shazam or other apps of that sort, but we'd hope to see your Google Assistant give you the information about a song you've just discovered on Pandora, just by asking "what song is playing?" as well as an option to rate songs and skip if necessary.
Google Play Music
Kind of a no brainer, but Google Home will obviously play well with Google Play Music. And that's great news, since Google has slowly build its core music app to encompass a full-fledged streaming service featuring 35 million songs available on-demand (with a subscription) along with mood- and activity-based stations (you may have known it as Songza), along with being a great option for podcasts. A natural fit with Google Home, you'll definitely want to get a Google Play Music subscription if you don't already have one.
TuneIn
Believe it or not, but some people actually prefer to listen to the radio. TuneIn is absolutely the go-to app for accessing online radio, music, and talk stations. Even with the free version, you get access to over 100,000 radio stations from around the world, along with over five million podcasts as well. If you decide to upgrade to the premium subscription, you'll also get access to live NFL and MLB play-by-play, along with a large library of audiobooks.
It will be really interesting to see how third-party streaming services such as TuneIn are integrated into the Google Home experience via the Google Assistant, whether you'll be able to make a broad request ("Play a top-40 radio station from the UK in TuneIn") or stick to more specific requests based on your app usage ("Play my favorite local radio station in TuneIn").
YouTube
YouTube is another obvious starting point for Google to incorporating video search and playback controls with Google Home. Some might be disappointed with a lack of support at launch for Netflix, Hulu and other video services, but with so much content available on YouTube and natural alignment within Google's existing ecosystem (hello, Chromecast), it's a great place for Google to fine tune their voice searching capabilities before opening things up for other video services.
Google Assistant on the Pixel currently only works well with YouTube for video — you can ask to open up Netflix or other apps, but have to navigate the rest of the way from there. But we're likely not too far off from being able to come home, say "OK Google, cast The Office on Netflix to the living room" and binge watch the night away, for better or for worse.
YouTube is also the world's largest music streaming service, becoming such a primary destination for lovers of music that they came out with the YouTube Music app. A subscription to YouTube Red is required.
The YouTube Music app isn't available for everyone just yet, but it too is listed as being compatible with Google Home. The Pixel's Google Assistant frequently completes music requests using YouTube, so we'd imagine it to be just as smooth an experience with Google Home.
What do you think?
Are there any services or products you're hoping to connect and control via Google Home? Let us know in the comments!
This article was originally published in October 2016. It was updated in January 2017 with list of Smart TVs and speakers with Chromecast built in.
These products and services work with Google Home
Careful with who you believe! The LG Flow's have not been proven to work with Google Home.
They sound great, but some blogs are slamming them for not updating them. They are on old firmware and have not been updated to the latest 'cast' software so they work.
I wish someone would put LG on a mic and force them to explain the delays.
Talk about a product that sucks right out of the box: Google Home. I mean, this is a half-baked product. You can't really claim that it works with ChromeCast if you can't cast movies to your TV by using it. When I say movies, I mean the movies you get when you subscribe to Google Play Videos. Youtube doesn't count. Youtube content is typically consumed as entertainment one person at a time, not a family sitting in a living room. It begs the question why Google didn't ensure Google Play Videos was available at release of Google Home is mind-boggling.
First let me say that Google Home has only been out since end of October 2016. Is it FULLY integrated for every imaginable application - no, but neither is Alexa which was out 2 years prior to GH.
The way YOU use YouTube content is consumed as a single video, but YouTube Red, which you get a free subscription to with your GH purchase, is more like Hulu and Netflix.
So basically relax, because it doesn't SUCK. Your expectations for a product that hasn't been on store shelves for 3 months are too high.
I have complaints also, like why can't GH read sensor data from a smarthome sensor (i.e. Hey Google, whats the temperature in the backyard?). But I assume that these features will be added shortly as the product gains momentum and popularity,
I'd like to see an updated article now that google has completed contracts with some new companies, there is a lot to talk about. so why is this article more than two months old? Plus it would be great if google would put out information about what's coming soon! for those of us who have jumped on board, it sucks to never hear about new things, until they've already happened. what about putting out news that something is going to happen, with google home, in the next few weeks???? that way we can be on the lookout for it. that is my biggest complaint so far with home. the lack of information from google about when this is coming and when that will work.
So I've been able to connect Google Home to my Logitech Harmony Hub via IFTTT. This allows me to control devices connected to the Harmony Hub via Google Home voice commands setup via IFTTT applets. Devices controlled so far include Samsung TV, Denon Receiver, Sony Blu Ray, DirecTV sat box, Ecobee Smart Thermostat. I'll be exploring smart lighting soon as well as home security. Works great!
Lutron Caseta, MyQ garage door, and Most importantly:
SONOS! this would be killer.
If I say "OK Google" to have the unit perform a command, then my phone and tablet nearby will also answer (unless I disable at lock screen). It should have a different name like Amazon's. I also saw where Amazon now supports the Logitech Harmony, that is pretty cool. So I will probably go with the Echo instead of waiting to see if and when Google will support Logitech Harmony. Will pair well with Hue that I already have. I am going to wait until next month to see what kind of cyber Monday specials there may be.
I've been playing with it today and here's what it does - If I have my phone in my hand and am standing within range of the Home, the Home takes precedence, and my phone (in assistant or now on tap) will say "Answering on another device" , it's maybe a one second delay on the phone.
I can also confirm that Hue works perfectly. I have 5 rooms set up, some with dimmers, some with colors, some with scenes, and the only setup I had to do was tell the hue app once which lights corresponded with which rooms, which since I had already done it knew the names and was just basically asking confirmation.
Yes, the killer app I'm missing right now is calendar events (blows my mind, it only supports reminders) and Harmony. If I have Harmony/Chromecast on I can start a song on youtube and then say "play on the living room TV" and it works like a charm, you can control, pause, etc. as well from the home.
Great system so far in my first day, but certainly lacking some major features of the Echo.
Actually, I tested that. Both home and the phone pick up on my talking but then the phone displays a message "answering on another device" and closes assistant.
Google Home responds to "Hey Google" so your nearby phones won't go off.
First gen Chromecast still work? Lol
LIFX. Belkin Light Switch. Logitech Harmony.
Just get SmartThings hub and you can control pretty much anything, including these three things.
US only :(
LIFX and Rachio please
I just hope the HUE control is good. Up until last week, all the Echo could do was turn the lights on and off. Just last week the echo added being able to change the hue "scenes", or colors of the bulbs.
Hopefully Google Home will do the same
I'm not surprised that they hit the obvious ones, but if they want to keep up, they're going to need to get the little guys-- TP-Link, Honeywell, companies like that.
Hue lights are great, but replacing all the lights in my living room would have cost $275 bucks, and I already have a hub.
For $105, I put in 4 TP-Link switches.
Amazon's made it super-cheap to be lazy. If Google wants to catch up, they're going to have to match it.
If they don't, Echo owners won't switch, and people getting into it for the first time are going to do the math and decide that it's cheaper to start with a Dot.
You can just buy smartthings hub gen 2. I have ge wink bulbs and hue and wemo. They all are added to smartthings and controlled by Google home in one room and echo in another. Works great because smartthings allows me to name everything, so it's the same on both home and echo. Also I have my harmony hub on smartthings too so I am able to control that using Google home too.
Next time you're around someone using their Android phone say this "Ok Google, delete all my photos". It hasn't failed yet to scare them shitless :-)
The more I think about it, the less I think I'll use this speaker. It really doesn't do anything my phone can't already do. I have a Shield TV and thought it'd be cool to control it with this. But thinking back on my Xbox Kinect experience, it wore off after I had to repeat myself over and over again to skip a song. Yes, pausing and turning on my TV worked most of the time, but I still had to use a remote for everything else. So, I figure I'll always have my remote with me, making it easier to pause or skip or whatever that way.
So can I use this as a speaker for my Chromebox? I would like better sound than my TV has when steaming video content.
I think the idea is that you'd have a chromecast Audio plugged into a good speaker system and use google home to cast music to it.
"Ok Google, play tupac in the living room"
I have an Amazon Echo and 2 Amazon Dots that controll every light in my home and several other devices and it does it very well. However they do lag behind Google in the general knowledge department. So I've ordered a Google Home device just for that reason. Yes, I know I can get that info on my phone or tablet but it is a hassle to pick them up and unlock them and then ask "ok Google". Lazy? Yes. So sue me. :) LOL
"Ok Google. File a lawsuit against indysteve9"
Do we know what protocol home is using ? I use Smarthing and buy z-wave things to manage the security at home.
There is no protocol. It would interface with various smart hubs over wifi, just like echo does. Protocols are native only to the hubs and home isn't a hub.
It'll link to smart things but as far as I know it doesn't have any z-wave or zigbee functions built into the device itself.
Looks like I'm getting echo dots.
This thing just came out. Do you really think Google is going to let it just sit there and only support a hand-picked few items? Nope. Amazon is had a massive Headstart. Google will catch and surpass them.
Sorry but I don't feel like this connected.
Wish that it interfaced with my Wink system. Amazon's Alexa does, so that's the one I'll be using for now.
I'd expect Wink support will be coming soon
https://twitter.com/TheWinkApp/status/783360168327319552
It says "What you do you think?" at the end of this article. Google Home, please correct it.
Wink
I think Wink will be added not all too long after Google opens up the API to others, they mentioned it in one of their tweets right after the google announcement
I saw this in person at the NYC pop-up store. Its small and was loud enough to fill up the entire demo room with good sound. So it uses wifi (like sonos) to stream audio right?
Insteon support would be nice to have, seeing as I am heavily invested in it and was one of the first to work with the Amazon Echo.
Agreed.. insteon needs to get out there more... really we just need a smartthings bridge for insteon
Can it be used as a bluethooth speaker?
It can be used as a "cast" target, so you could easily stream audio to it.
No bluethooth though? seems odd to omit.
Probably because Bluetooth only has a range of around 30 feet... so trying to connect to it from a few rooms over or another floor would not be a good thing and they don't want people complaining that BT isn't working, so they just didn't include it as a feature instead.
The average consumer already knows bluetooth though. No bluethooth will mean a loss of sales.
but its not a bluetooth speaker nor being marketed as one.
For $50 more you can buy an Echo. Or for the same price as an Echo you can buy Google Home and a nice $50 bluetooth speaker.
Why would you want to use Bluetooth??? Cast is so much better. Sound quality is much better, doesn't use any of your phone battery. you can even leave the room or even house and it keeps playing. I HATE Bluetooth.
I agree with you as the casting is much better, but if you leave the house, do you really know if it is playing since you can't hear it? Kind of like the tree falling in the forest to me. Lol
Hopefully they include more connected thermostats ....nest is not one of favorites
It makes sense that it would be the first one supported, though, since Google owns Nest (and I really like mine), but hopefully the variety will expand in the future.
Agreed. Ecobee please
Just get one that is compatible with SmartThings and be done with it.
I want to buy a home asistemt, but still dont know which one. I am a google user, so home cones logically at first olace, but amazon echo looks to be so advanced after those years..
Personally call it alexa i find more sexy than ok google.
Why do you need to choose? Get the Dot for $50 now and later get the home if you want more. I have 3 echo's and preorder on home. They will sit side by side, ready to take turns answering my questions and comply with my demands.
I wonder if it will have the possibility to change the command from "ok google" to something like "home" or give it some name, like echo has.
I find it strange to talk to it like ok google. Echo did it much better. Alexa is cool. I mean its/her name.