Android Pay on your watch makes paying easier than ever.
Android Pay has been making payments easier on all of us for a while by linking your bank card to your smartphone. Things have just gotten even easier though, because it has been added to the Android Wear ecosystem. Using your watch to pay means that you don't even need to take anything out of your pocket when it comes time to pay for your purchases, but to use Android Pay on your watch there are a few requirements.
Note: This list will be updated as new devices are released with Android Wear support.
What it necessary for Android Pay to work?
While Android Pay is brand new to the Android Wear ecosystem, it does have a few requirements to work correctly on your watch.
Namely, you'll need to make sure that your watch is running Android Wear 2.0, and includes NFC. While there are a number of watches that will be getting the update to Android Wear 2.0, the second part is a bit trickier. That's because most watches don't include NFC, so you may need to pick up a new watch if you're hoping to use Android Pay as soon as possible.
Which watches support Android Pay?
For the time being, especially since Android Wear 2.0 is brand new, the list of supported watches is extremely short. In fact for the time being there is only one watch that will work. This list is sure to expand as more watches are released that include NFC. Until then, if Android Pay is too good to miss out on, then you'll want to pick up an LG Watch Sport.
Reader comments
These are the watches that support Android Pay
More like the one watch so far
https://www.reddit.com/r/androidwear/comments/5su6z0/_/ddidnmn?context=1000
Ok but Google said the Watch Urbane 2 LTE will also get it... Seems like any watch with an NFC chip will get Android Pay functionality. Such as the Urbane 2, the Sony smartwatch 3, etc.
The SW3 isn't getting Android Wear 2.0 and I love that you said 'etc' as though those two aren't literally the only other two Android Wear watches with NFC.
Allegedly the 360 sport has NFC, so will see if this works. Already bought the sport but, will see if this works.
Edit,
Nevermind, checked the specs at Moto, not their. ZD net listed it as included.
Man I've been enjoying this on Watch coming up on two years. I thought Android was always on the bleeding edge?! 🤔
Well Swarley, I'm on Nougat and whatever emoji you used before the word watch (presumably an eyeball... Or maybe a banana or orange) doesn't show up... So that's how on the bleeding edge we are!
Man, I am commenting from an iPad Air, the emoji is the Apple logo, the bitten Apple, lol
I have been enjoying payments with my Gear s3 for a While now.
Seeing as Google Wallet existed 3 years before Apple Pay did, I would say that that's pretty cutting edge...
I was surprised to see that the ZenWatch 3 (ZW3) does not have NFC. I was set to upgrade to the ZW3 from my ZW2, but now I don't know what to do. Not really feeling these new LG watches.
Need a AW watch slim, NFC, waterproof, and heart sensor. Hopefully we will see some options in MWC. Got the LG watch style for now but will jump off better options are available later.
I am perfectly happy with my LG Urbane, but might pick up a style just too have options.
Now if only Android Pay existed properly in Canada!
I'd like to the LG sport in person before I buy it. I don't have big wrists and I hear the watch is really big and that even on its smallest knotch on the non-changeable wristband, it's still big.