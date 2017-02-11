Android Pay on your watch makes paying easier than ever.

Android Pay has been making payments easier on all of us for a while by linking your bank card to your smartphone. Things have just gotten even easier though, because it has been added to the Android Wear ecosystem. Using your watch to pay means that you don't even need to take anything out of your pocket when it comes time to pay for your purchases, but to use Android Pay on your watch there are a few requirements.

What it necessary for Android Pay to work?

While Android Pay is brand new to the Android Wear ecosystem, it does have a few requirements to work correctly on your watch.

Namely, you'll need to make sure that your watch is running Android Wear 2.0, and includes NFC. While there are a number of watches that will be getting the update to Android Wear 2.0, the second part is a bit trickier. That's because most watches don't include NFC, so you may need to pick up a new watch if you're hoping to use Android Pay as soon as possible.

Which watches support Android Pay?

For the time being, especially since Android Wear 2.0 is brand new, the list of supported watches is extremely short. In fact for the time being there is only one watch that will work. This list is sure to expand as more watches are released that include NFC. Until then, if Android Pay is too good to miss out on, then you'll want to pick up an LG Watch Sport.