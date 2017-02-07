This is the best that ASUS has to offer.
While ASUS has been making phones for years, it wasn't until the ZenFone 2 that the company was recognized internationally for its good work. Now that we're nearly two years out from that device, ASUS has even more great stuff on the horizon.
Though some models are region-specific, they all have signature ASUS quirks. So which one do you choose? We've done the hard work for you; this is the current list of the best ASUS phones you need to know about.
ASUS ZenFone AR
Announced January 2017: The ASUS ZenFone AR is interesting not because of its specs but because it is the first device to combine Google's Tango and Daydream platforms into one device. The AR in the title stands for Augmented Reality, offered by the Tango sensors and software inside the phone, while the latent VR features are serviced by Daydream, which is quickly becoming the de facto virtual reality destination for mobile gamers and dreamers.
The specs are nothing to sneeze at, either: a Snapdragon 821 processor and either 6GB or 8GB RAM makes it pretty powerful, and the 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED display is covered with Gorilla Glass 4. And while it will launch with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, ASUS says that in order to take advantage of many of Tango and Daydream's features, it will get an upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat shortly.
ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom
Announced January 2017: A really interesting phone, the ZenFone 3 Zoom takes the DNA of the excellent ZenFone 3 lineup and adds superlative specs and a fantastic dual-camera setup. The idea here is that instead of having an optical zoom kit like with the ZenFone Zoom, ASUS outfitted the ZenFone 3 Zoom with two camera sensors, the lenses of which have different focal lengths. This allows for optical zoom without the added thickness of its predecessor, and interesting background blur features that have been made famous by the iPhone 7 Plus (but were in Android phones first).
Each sensor is 12MP, with 1.4-micron pixels, and lenses of f/1.7 each, making it excellent for low-light photography. Inside, the Snapdragon 625 processor and 1080p screen may not be top of the line, but are perfectly serviceable for the average consumer, and will likely keep the cost down.
ASUS ZenFone 3
Announced May 2016: As has happened at so many phone manufacturers over the years, the ZenFone 3 represents a shift from plastic to metal for ASUS. The least expensive of the three models introduced in mid-2016, the ZenFone 3 boasts a meta frame covered in Gorilla Glass on either side.
A high-quality 5.5-inch 1080p IPS display is what you'll be looking at, and it's powered by the still-unknown Snapdragon 625, which succeeds the Snapdragon 617 in the entry-level market. Versions with 3GB of RAM will be paired with 32GB of storage, while a 4GB/64GB model will also be available. All versions will boast the same 16MP rear camera sensor with optical image stabilization, too, which should make for a very decent shooter.
It's still unclear what the ZenFone 3 will cost, but if it's in the same realm $200-$300 realm as its predecessor, it's sure to be a commercial and critical hit.
ASUS ZenFone 3 Deluxe
Announced May 2016: A larger, more powerful version of the ZenFone 3, the ZF3 Deluxe features a 5.7-inch 1080p IPS display, along with a much faster Snapdragon 820 processor paired with 6GB of RAM.
There's also a 23MP rear shooter with an F2.0 lens and optical image stabilization, and a 3,000mAh battery, all powering Android 6.0.1 with a pared-back version of ASUS' ZenUI.
Aside from the spec bump, what sets the ZenFone 3 Deluxe apart from its more modest counterpart is the distinct lack of plastic; unlike the ZenFone 3, which has a few plastic pieces to cover the antenna lines, the Deluxe uses more exacting (and expensive) manufacturing to achieve a chassis with less interruptions.
ASUS ZenFone 3 Ultra
Announced May 2016: No, this isn't a joke: the ZenFone 3 Ultra is indeed 6.8-inches. While the display maintains the same 1080p resolution of its two ZF3 counterparts, the Ultra strikes a balance between their compute power with a Snapdragon 652 processor. Paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and between 32GB and 128GB of storage, the ZF3 Ultra doesn't skimp on the specs, either. Oh, and there's a massive 4,600mAh battery that takes advantage of Quick Charge 3.0 so it can go from zero to 60% in 45 minutes. And the massive cell can share power with other phones.
Photographers will also appreciate the phone's 23MP rear sensor, the same one found in the ZenFone 3 Deluxe. If they can manage to keep a grip on the 8.2oz phone, that is.
ASUS ZenFone Zoom
Launched January 2016: We've been waiting on this one since CES 2015 way back. And while we're still waiting to see it in a lot of markets, that doesn't temper our excitement. If mobile photography is your thing then the ZenFone Zoom is going to be something you have to take a look at. Boasting a 3x optical zoom on the back without the need for a physically moving lens (think Samsung Galaxy K Zoom) the ZenFone Zoom is technically brilliant as much as it is visually impressive.
It's a fairly sizeable phone with a metal frame, the same Zen UI software experience as everything else in ASUS' lineup and the promise of a very affordable price point.
Read more: Hands-on with the ASUS ZenFone Zoom
ASUS ZenFone 2
Launched January 2015: The ZenFone 2 was launched to the world at CES 2015 in Las Vegas as the initial successor to the original ZenFone lineup of Android smartphones. Once again it would see ASUS partnering with Intel for its mobile products but the ZenFone 2 had a lot more to shout about. It was the first Android phone to be announced with a 4GB RAM option, for instance, and there was a lot being said about the camera capabilities. Particularly in low light.
What we ended up getting was a very good value for money phone. The top end model came in at just $300 with 64GB of internal storage to back up that 4GB of RAM. There was also a cheaper, 2GB of RAM version released at $199 which offers a similar experience with a good cost saving. The buttons moving to the back of the phone will never suit everyone, but the ZenFone 2 was a distinct step forward from its predecessors. And with every part of the software on top of the core operating system available through the Google Play Store, waiting for system updates to provide fixes is a thing of the past.
Read more: The ASUS ZenFone 2 review
Reader comments
Best ASUS Phones
Is AC gonna actually review the ZF3 Deluxe and others?
I would love to see one of these work on Verizon.
I've been using the ZenFone2 for over a year, now, replacing my old Nexus5.
It's a good phone. Could some things be better? Of course, but find me a device that couldn't.
I'm willing to give ASUS a second chance when I'm done with this one, and that's really all an OEM can ask for...
Posted via the Android Central App
Physical home and back button, lol years behind same Samsung.
Posted via the Android Central App
Depends on the individual's tastes. I like the physical buttons on the Zenfone 3 Ultra because it will let me use the whole screen for content, rather than having a slice of it wasted by on screen buttons.
"This is the number one thing you should know about Asus:"
They promised an OS upgrade to the flagship model of the Zenfone 2 line and still haven't delivered on that promise.
If you buy the Zenfone 3 thinking it might receive a timely upgrade to Android N... don't count on it.
Sigh. I feel like the zenfone selfie never gets enough recognition.
Posted via the Android Central App
Maybe because the overall software package is dog ****?
Just a guess
Posted from my cracked Nexus 6/Nexus 7 2013/Surface Pro 3
Looking forward to the Zenfone 3 Ultra, when and if it's released in the US
I'm either going to get the Deluxe or the Axon 7.
Posted via the Android Central App
Interested in both also. Waiting on reviews.
Posted via the Android Central App
The ZenFone 3 has been confirmed to launch at $249.
I really want the Zenfone 3, but it is very annoying that they still haven't said when it's supposed to come to the US. I don't get that. What is making it so difficult? And seriously, they'd better bring the aqua blue color here. Or I'm flipping tables. My patience is running thin.
Posted via the Android Central App
I would be very interested in the Deluxe if it had dual front facing speakers. I'm currently waiting for the Axon 7 to be released. I have the ZenFone 2 and after uninstalling and disabling everything I could it is a nice device. The Asus launcher is real nice and it's now in the Play store for any phone.
Posted via the Android Central App
You heard anything about when it will be available?
Posted via the Android Central App
Got dd a zf2 and she loves it. Nice phone. I was drawn to it because it had 64gb, 4 mb ram , SD card, decent camera and battery life at a non flagship price. Shes very happy with it. She could have switched for a Galaxy S6 but chose to keep the zf2. I would consider it as a replacement for my N5.
Someone just tell me where to buy the zenfone max and I will decide for myself what kind of value I am getting.
Posted via the Android Central App
A really great experience with Nexus 7 keeps me interested in hardware by Asus, and their value for spec's, but not so keen on their software.
Posted via the Android Central App
I purchased the Zenfone 2 4GB model and the very first thing I did is unlocked the bootloader, rooted, flashed TWRP and flashed a custom ROM. The chef had removed most of ASUS bloat and just kept the essentials. The phone runs great. I haven't had any issues whatsoever. I only have 2 complaints that is the home buttons don't light up and it's still on Lollipop. Can't wait till the next version comes out.
Cool and what I wish I could do..but..
just don't know enough yet to root.
Posted via the Android Central App
"Now you're just some cell phone that I used to know."
Most awkwardly worded headline ever.
Posted via the Android Central App
I picked up the Zenfone 2 Laser a couple weeks ago when the 32 GB model dropped $200. Really nice hardware for the price, just prepare to spend a bit of time turning off the bloat.
Posted via the Android Central App
I have the Nexus 7 2013 which is an Asus product and I absolutely adore, however I can't say that their current lineup of phones make me feel the same. If they bumped their specs, I would consider.
Posted via Android Central App
Have you used a Zenfone 2? The performance is phenomenal. The build quality, not so much -- definitely some cheap, cheap plastic around the edge of the front glass. Also, their software is stuck on Android 5.0 still, and loaded with bloatware. If anything is holding the Zenfone 2 back, it's not the specs. Screen could be a little brighter, but it didn't really bother me for the month or so that I used one.
That 5000 mAh battery is exactly what we need in all these flagships with 5.5"+ QHD screens. But instead the OEMs just obsess over trying to shave just a few more millimeters off the thickness of the phone.
Agreed
I wonder if illiterate people get the full effect of alphabet soup
Yeah but you know that thing weighs a ton. Very few people (there are some) want that.
Asus naming structure seems very messy and confusing.
So many ZenFone 2 models... And why is the ZenFone 5 worse...
Posted via the Android Central App
Zenfone 5 is an older generation. There was also a Zenfone 4, so I guess they were named for their screen size. The Zenfone 2 family is like a sequel to those Zenfones.
Yes. There was also Zenfone 6 with the 4 and 5
What's up with Brits and "value for money"? That's what value means! Just say value!
Just say "what's with"...
Seriously, is the "using language wrong" barrel of monkeys really one you want to open? lol
Besides, there are other ways to judge value.
Posted via the Android Central App
No, there aren't. When discussing consumer goods, value is always a measure of performance (or features) considering the cost. When one says "value for money," it's redundant. Like, no one would say, "the Prius delivers good fuel economy per gallon," right?
Where you're wrong is your assumption that value always means money. A valuable friend doesn't mean you spent money on them. It means you value their friendship. A valuable phone could mean that it offers a lot of features, features that a consumer would value. And if a phone offers a lot of valuable features for low cost, that's high value for the money.
Posted from my Asus ZenFone 2.
No, but nice try, but said "value for THE money, which is different from the common British idiom. Also, a valuable product is always one thats benefits are worth the cost. A Toyota is not a great value because it is a car that can take get you to work on time, it's only a good value if you can't get a better car for the price. The best car for the price is the best overall value. A Rolex is valuable, too, if you think a watch is worth thousands of dollars. However, for most people, a $20 Timex is a better value. (See? No "for money" needed. It's clear without it.)
You are right. It's redundant.
Posted via the Android Central App
I—just—what? Seriously, why on Earth is it even remotely important? Do you normally wander around websites arrogantly correcting everyone's minute and marginally redundant language mistakes?
Not normally. It's not really a mistake, just a weird idiom.
I'm a bit of a language nerd, and I thank you because this was extremely interesting to me! :-)
Posted via the Android Central App
We use "value for money" as we don't want to be mistaken for Americans.
Posted on my Nokia 3210.
Don't worry. Nobody thinks you're cool enough to be an American.
I "could care less" whether someone thinks I'm an American.
Posted via the Android Central App
That means you do care.
Shouldn't it be "I can't be bothered"? Brits are irrationally in love with that idiom.
You missed his sarcastic quotation marks....
Posted via the Android Central App
Lol
It's these types of comment threads that really show the character of people on this site.
Posted via the Android Central App
Your comment sure does.
Aaaaaaaggggghhh, what a mess.
Posted via the Android Central App
Semantic arguments are irrelevant in the fact that they differ attention from the topic at hand. If I understand the words/phrasing = communication... ultimately that is all I'm interested in.
Posted via the Android Central App