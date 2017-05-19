What's the thinnest Galaxy S8 case?
You wanna protect your Galaxy S8 a bit, but cases make it look a li'l plump. Here are the thinnest cases we could find!
1. Impossibly thin
Impossible? Yeah! "Air Skin"? Like pudding skin? Sure, we'll bite. You can find it for around $10.
2. Awwww mSnap!
Give your S8 a "Maxboost" (see what I did there?) with this thin'un. Only $10.
3. Thinness out the Ying yang
"Crystal" might be pushing it as far as clarity's considered, but this one's about as thin as they come.
4. Straight from the horse's mouth
At 0.8mm thick, Samsung knows what's up for thin cases for its phone.
5. Yihailu: Go ahead, we'll wait while you try to pronounce it too
Yee... High loo? Meh. Thin case is *thin.
6. Because nudity rules!
When it comes to phones. Put your pants back on, Steve.
7. Highway to the Geekzone
That girl in the photo is crying tears of joy. Don't worry; be happy.
8. Looking for thin cases? We have the Anccer!
GET IT? ANCCER???!!! HAHAHAHAHAHA! Love me.
9. Olixar are saying is give thin a chance
FlexiShield kinda sounds like a sanitary pad brand, but we're not judging.
Find anything thinner?
Sound off in the comments below!
Reader comments
I still like the Tedted cases...because they are thin and leather. So, they look great, provide plenty of grip, don't hide the beauty of the front of your phone and small great.
the Samsung case is the bees knees
Tech21 was some good thin case to put it galaxy s8 on
Hold on, what's the point in this article? They are all the same case sold by different traders on Amazon 🤔
Well except the Samsung one.
No, no they're not.
Actually 4 of the cases are
Unless you mean thin cases look the same, I have no idea what you're talking about. They're different brands.
5, 6, 7 and ,8 are the same case. But are retry good. However a little too thin on the frosted ones.
These are nice. I can't stand big bulky cases.
The puns are great! Keep up the good work!