Will my smartwatch get Android Wear 2.0?

Now that we know Google will debut two new Android Wear-based smartwatches in early 2017, we also know which existing products will be updated to the new version.

Android Wear smartwatches that will be updated to AW 2.0

  • Huawei Watch
  • Huawei Watch for ladies
  • Moto 360 (2015)
  • Moto 360 Sport
  • LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE
  • LG Watch Urbane
  • LG G Watch R
  • Polar M600
  • Casio Smart Outdoor Watch
  • Nixon Mission
  • Tag Heuer Connected
  • Asus ZenWatch 2
  • Asus ZenWatch 3
  • Fossil Q Wander
  • Fossil Q Marshal
  • Fossil Q Founder
  • Michael Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch
  • Michael Kors Access Dylan Smartwatch

That leaves out much of the original generation of 2014 Android Wear devices, namely the Moto 360, LG G Watch, Samsung Gear Live and Asus ZenWatch. It's been a good ride, but we can look forward to bigger and better things with Android Wear 2.0.

More: Google's two "Nexus" smartwatches will debut early next year