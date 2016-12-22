Will my smartwatch get Android Wear 2.0?
Now that we know Google will debut two new Android Wear-based smartwatches in early 2017, we also know which existing products will be updated to the new version.
Android Wear smartwatches that will be updated to AW 2.0
- Huawei Watch
- Huawei Watch for ladies
- Moto 360 (2015)
- Moto 360 Sport
- LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE
- LG Watch Urbane
- LG G Watch R
- Polar M600
- Casio Smart Outdoor Watch
- Nixon Mission
- Tag Heuer Connected
- Asus ZenWatch 2
- Asus ZenWatch 3
- Fossil Q Wander
- Fossil Q Marshal
- Fossil Q Founder
- Michael Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch
- Michael Kors Access Dylan Smartwatch
That leaves out much of the original generation of 2014 Android Wear devices, namely the Moto 360, LG G Watch, Samsung Gear Live and Asus ZenWatch. It's been a good ride, but we can look forward to bigger and better things with Android Wear 2.0.
More: Google's two "Nexus" smartwatches will debut early next year
Like us!Share on Facebook
Reader comments
These are the smartwatches that will get updated to Android Wear 2.0
No love for the Sony Smartwatch 3. It's been a great watch and got me wearing a watch again after 15 years without one on my wrist.
I had my doubts about buying this refurbished watch. The price was right and I took the gamble. I also bought the insurance offered too. Besides not coming with the SIM tool and SIM card. It is perfect in every way.
I have updated the ROM via online update. The $5 for stand alone is great from VZW.
http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-53200-19255-0/1?ff3=4&pub=5575095911&t...
Sad to say but unless something big comes along that makes it compelling to have a smartwatch again, I might go back to a Fitbit or something after my 1st gen Moto 360 dies. I wish there was one that was like the Sport, with a rubberized band that was appropriate for the gym, but could maybe pop out or something into a nice dressy work-appropriate watch. Can't justify having 2.
Argh. Why can't I edit or delete my comments???
Sweeeettttt! My LG G Watch R is ready and waiting!
LG will update the GWAR to 2.0? Wasn't expecting it to be honest but I'm glad they are!
That way I can see if Android Wear 2.0 makes it worth to buy another LG smartwatch or if smartwatches will be something I won't intend to give another chance.
After the battery life fiasco that was the nougat update on my nexus 6P can't really say I'm disappointed my Sony smartwatch 3 isn't on the list it runs great currently
Did you factory reset your Nexus 6p after the Major OS update ?
My LG Watch R is currently sitting on my nightstand looking jealously at my Samsung Gear S3. From what I've seen of Android Wear 2.0, I see no reason to even charge the R.
How's life outside of the Google ecosystem? The only big reason I didn't go for an S3 is how key integrations like Google fit won't work with it.
I thought the Sony had a decent processor too. It still runs really well....I use it for runs all the time.
Yea, i think too, sony users will probably get it, also, sony confirmed it in some emails and i am heading to contact them on our local support about that.
My trusty ugly lg urbane is on that list. Watch don't fail me now.
OK, so this is a huge moment. This is the moment that a large swathe of people, like myself, that committed early to Android wear early realise that their $200+ purchase of a wrist watch has now become obsolete. And slowly but surely people will come to one of two decisions about this.
1) your going to have to purchase a new watch along with that 2 yearly contract upgrade. (yes, everyone said as much when they were first released, but now it's actually happening, for real!)
2) This sucks, your hard earned cash has ultimately been wasted, you'll probably still use your current watch until it gives up the ghost. But you're unlikely to really by another one.
This could be make or break for Android Wear. If more people decide on option 2, the dream of smart watches will suffer a big hit.
I have a Sony SmartWatch 3, which will not be getting an upgrade. If I'm honest, I've kinda known it would be the case, but it still feels like a betrayal.
Welcome to technology, you might want to be thankful you don't own a Pebble with no future like me.
Yep I'm a Pebbler as well. I just don't care for Android Wear. And using a Nexus, I don't want to trust that I will have much luck using something like the Gear S2 or S3.
Flicked via the BlackBerry keyboard on my Nexus 5X
I think you have to blame Sony more then Google.
Or you could just wait until someone ports AW 2.0 to these old watches. Just like people port KitKat and Lollipop to old phones.
They actually do that?
It's possible and there's even alternative OS being worked on - AsteroidOS. And I definitely prefer it ovrt Android Wear :).
Yes, just go to their open source web site at astroidos(dot)org. They actually list the Sony SW 3 and even the Zenwatch 2 as being supported in their current (still alpha) build.
But your watch won't stop working as it currently does.
Are you saying you never got your money's worth from the watch after buying it? Also, the features that came with the watch when you bought it should still be present.. so it's not like it will immediately shutdown the day the update becomes available.
1) No, you won't. In fact, if you do, it's because you want to. Or you're American. In Europe no one buys phones on contracts, let alone smartwatches. And that will continue to be it. In America people only buy things on 2 year contracts because otherwise the reality that they can't actually afford those iWatches etc would settle in.
2) If Android Wear 2.0 is worth it, I will replace my LG GWAR - which is on that list - with whatever LG releases next (Urbane 2 or whatever). Also, damn you Microsoft, you made me upgrade my PC when the PC I used in 1993 was still working!
2.0 won't make or break Android Wear. Because from what we've seen so far, it doesn't change anything significantly. The wearable revolution will only arrive when:
a) they finally figure out exactly what the purpose of a smartwatch should be;
b) how to make batteries last more than 1 or 2 days.
As for your Sony SmartWatch 3, well, complain with Sony. They're great at screwing people over with updates anyway so...
Sony are absolutely fine with updates. My original Tablet Z made it to 5.1.1 and my almost 2 year old Sony SW3 just yesterday received a security update. Phones as far back as the Z3 received Nougat updates back in November.
Can't edit last comment. I'm not sure about the Z3 actually. It is pretty old now though.
Not entirely true, don't know about other European countries. But in Belgium and Netherlands, most people buy their phones on 1/2 year contracts.
It's a tricky situation. If people aren't upgrading their watches then the press is saying the smartwatch is dead. Yet the smartwatch in its current state doesn't have much scope for advancement, so there's no need to refresh them. How long should a manufacturer support something that they've only made few dollars of profit on per watch in a technology market that's not overly big anyway? If people complain then it's better for them to pull out of the market. I love my SW3 but it's understandable if Sony decide to not upgrade it in favour of a refreshed watch. This is technology after all.. If you don't like it, then it's best not to get a smartwatch in the first place.
Do any of those watches have NFC capability that just isn't active under the current Android Wear? I'm guessing not, but that would be a nice surprise if any of them did.
Really happy to see the ZenWatch 2 there. I was a little concerned that it might get dropped when the 3 came out. I picked up a ZW 2 for $95 on Amazon a while back. Looking forward to seeing how it handles the new OS.
The LG Urbane 2nd Edition has NFC. I'm hoping they activate it for AW 2.0.
The stories on ZenWatch 3 having nfc are quite mixed up. But if I look at Qualcomm's product page, it does say the Snapdragon 2100 supports NFC. But if this does mean it's onboard, I don't know, since it also states it supports LTE which the ZW 3 doesn't have. https://www.qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon/processors/wear-2100
I didn't see an NFC report in the FCC documents for the ZenWatch 3 but I could have missed something. I know the FCC docs for the Urbane 2nd Edition has a report.
https://fccid.io/MSQWI503Q
Sony smartwatch 3 ?
Wow I can't believe the Sony Smartwatch 3 won't be updated especially considering it has NFC built in which would be perfect for Android Pay
Another disappointed SW3 owner here. I'm not convinced NFC in the SW3 was ever intended for anything but pairing, though.
SMH. Awful.
Considering the author didn't even consider the very popular SW3 in this sentence..
'That leaves out much of the original generation of 2014 Android Wear devices, namely the Moto 360, LG G Watch, Samsung Gear Live and Asus ZenWatch.'
I wouldn't take what they say here as gospel.
My SW3 just got a security update so Sony definitely haven't turned their back on the smartwatch. They're either going to update it to Wear 2.0 or release a SW4 or maybe even both. I'll be happy with any of those options.
Same, pretty disappointed - although I wasn't expecting any good news based on Sony's responses up until now.... :/
Nice.
When can we expect this update
My guess is they start rolling it out in February. They just released developer preview 4, so they have a fifth developer preview build to get through before the stable version is released.
Probably right when they put the Google ones on sale.