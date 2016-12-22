Will my smartwatch get Android Wear 2.0?

Now that we know Google will debut two new Android Wear-based smartwatches in early 2017, we also know which existing products will be updated to the new version.

Android Wear smartwatches that will be updated to AW 2.0

Huawei Watch

Huawei Watch for ladies

Moto 360 (2015)

Moto 360 Sport

LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE

LG Watch Urbane

LG G Watch R

Polar M600

Casio Smart Outdoor Watch

Nixon Mission

Tag Heuer Connected

Asus ZenWatch 2

Asus ZenWatch 3

Fossil Q Wander

Fossil Q Marshal

Fossil Q Founder

Michael Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch

Michael Kors Access Dylan Smartwatch

That leaves out much of the original generation of 2014 Android Wear devices, namely the Moto 360, LG G Watch, Samsung Gear Live and Asus ZenWatch. It's been a good ride, but we can look forward to bigger and better things with Android Wear 2.0.

