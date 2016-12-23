Android — and 1,000,000+ apps — on your Chromebook is awesome.
But not every Chromebook is going to get updated to have Google Play and Android apps. And most of the ones that will are in a long testing process.
We all hate waiting. And we all hate updates that break things. Google and the people who made your Chromebook are trying to make sure everything is good and keep the wait time to a minimum, but still — we all hate waiting!
Things are progressing. Here's the current state of Android on Chromebooks.
This list was updated December 23, 2016.
Chromebooks with Android apps available in the stable channel
Make sure you have the latest version of Chrome and look in your settings if you don't have a Play Store app. You can enable it there by checking the box.
- Acer Chromebook R11
- ASUS Chromebook Flip
- Google Chromebook Pixel (2015)
Chromebooks with stable channel support waiting to unlock
These Chromebooks have Android app support in the stable channel, but it's blocked until a final sign-off by all parties that it's good to go. They will be officially supported soon.
- Acer Chromebook 14
- Acer Chromebook 15 (not all models yet)
- HP Chromebook 11 G5
- Toshiba 2 (2015)
Chromebooks with Android support in the beta channel
You'll need to switch to the beta channel to enable Android support. Further instructions on switching channels can be found here.
- Acer Chromebook R13
- Dell Chromebook 13 — Present, but blocked. See above.
Chromebooks with Android support in the developer channel
You'll need to switch to the beta channel to enable Android support. Further instructions on switching channels can be found here. Be aware that the developer channel may be unstable and the opposite of what you're used to from your Chromebook.
- ASUS C301SA
- HP Chromebook 13 G1
- Samsung Chromebook 3
There are reports of blocked developer channel access to Android apps on the ASUS 300SA. We're unable to verify if those are true.
Chrome devices that will be supported in the sometime in 2017
Acer
- Chromebook 11 C740
- Chromebook 11 CB3-111 / C730 / C730E / CB3-131
- Chromebook 14 for Work
- Chromebook 15 CB5-571 / C910
- Chromebox CXI2
- Chromebase 24
Asus
- Chromebook C200
- Chromebook C201
- Chromebook C202SA
- Chromebook C300SA
- Chromebook C300
- Chromebox CN62
- Chromebit CS10
AOpen
- Chromebox Commercial
- Chromebase Commercial 22"
Bobicus
- Chromebook 11
CDI
- eduGear Chromebook M Series
- eduGear Chromebook K Series
- eduGear Chromebook R Series
CTL
- Chromebook J2 / J4
- N6 Education Chromebook
- J5 Convertible Chromebook
Dell
- Chromebook 11 3120
- Chromebook 13 7310
Edxis
- Chromebook
- Education Chromebook
Haier
- Chromebook 11
- Chromebook 11e
- Chromebook 11 G2
Hexa
- Chromebook Pi
HiSense
- Chromebook 11
Lava
- Xolo Chromebook
HP
- Chromebook 11 G3 / G4 / G4 EE
- Chromebook 14 G4
Lenovo
- 100S Chromebook
- N20 / N20P Chromebook
- N21 Chromebook
- ThinkCentre Chromebox
- ThinkPad 11e Chromebook
- N22 Chromebook
- Thinkpad 13 Chromebook
- Thinkpad 11e Chromebook Gen 2 / Gen 3
Medion
- Akoya S2013
- Chromebook S2015
M&A
- Chromebook
NComputing
- Chromebook CX100
Nexian
- Chromebook 11.6"
PCMerge
- Chromebook PCM-116E
Poin2
- Chromebook 11
Samsung
- Chromebook 2 11" - XE500C12
Sector 5
- E1 Rugged Chromebook
Senkatel
- C1101 Chromebook
Toshiba
- Chromebook 2
True IDC
- Chromebook 11
Viglen
- Viglen Chromebook 11
We will continue to monitor the list and add any new Chromebooks that Google notes will support the feature.
