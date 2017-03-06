Wondering where to go to save a couple of bucks on a data package? We can help.

There are so many different data plans offered by both the "Big Four" major carriers, but usually, the cheapest tier is not even worth its price when you factor in things like taxes and monthly device activation fees. To that end, you might consider a smaller carrier or an MVNO — known to some as "alternative carriers" — which typically piggyback on those larger networks. You can get enough data coverage for a reasonable price if you shop around long enough. We can help you get started with this list of the cheapest data plans you'll find.

US Mobile

US Mobile uses T-Mobile's available spectrum where it's available and you can build your own monthly cell phone plan. You could theoretically pay as little as $10 for 100 minutes of talk, 100 text messages, and 100MB of data, if you wanted. But for a more reasonable monthly data plan, it's about $16 a month for 1GB of data.

Tracfone

Tracfone primarily piggybacks on AT&T's network. The cheapest plan is $15 a month for 200MB of data, though you can add more as you please. You can get 1GB of data per month for $20.

Project Fi

There is always Google's way. For $30 a month, you can get unlimited talk and text and 1GB of data, which rolls over to the next month if you manage not to use it up. You're charged $10 per gigabyte of data after that. The Project Fi basics also include available cell service in 135 countries and texting to international numbers.

Republic Wireless

For $20 a month, you can get 1GB of data on Republic Wireless, which leases its capacity from Sprint and uses T-Mobile's network for data. If you don't find a need for a whole gigabyte, however, you can pay $15 for talk and text, though you'll have to add on data as you go. You can also bring over your own phone as you please.

FreedomPop

In this too-good-to-be-true saga, FreedomPop offers 500MB of data, 500 texts, and 200 minutes for free. All you have to do is check to see if it's available in your area —It's based in Los Angeles, so coverage may be limited —and then buy a smartphone. If you just want a SIM kit, Freedom Pop also offers unlimited data for $20 a month, though the first month is free.

Total Wireless

This is the Tracfone-tangent brand that's offered at WalMart. For $35 a month, you can get 5GB of data and unlimited talk and text. This particular branch leases its capacity from Verizon.

Mint SIM

Get 2GB of data and unlimited talk and text for $35 a month. If you pay for more than a few months at a time, Mint SIM offers hefty discounts. This particular carrier runs off of T-Mobile's network.

