Wondering where to go to save a couple of bucks on a data package? We can help.
There are so many different data plans offered by both the "Big Four" major carriers, but usually, the cheapest tier is not even worth its price when you factor in things like taxes and monthly device activation fees. To that end, you might consider a smaller carrier or an MVNO — known to some as "alternative carriers" — which typically piggyback on those larger networks. You can get enough data coverage for a reasonable price if you shop around long enough. We can help you get started with this list of the cheapest data plans you'll find.
March 6, 2017: This is an active list of cheap data plans and will continually be updated when new ones are discovered or announced.
US Mobile
US Mobile uses T-Mobile's available spectrum where it's available and you can build your own monthly cell phone plan. You could theoretically pay as little as $10 for 100 minutes of talk, 100 text messages, and 100MB of data, if you wanted. But for a more reasonable monthly data plan, it's about $16 a month for 1GB of data.
Tracfone
Tracfone primarily piggybacks on AT&T's network. The cheapest plan is $15 a month for 200MB of data, though you can add more as you please. You can get 1GB of data per month for $20.
Project Fi
There is always Google's way. For $30 a month, you can get unlimited talk and text and 1GB of data, which rolls over to the next month if you manage not to use it up. You're charged $10 per gigabyte of data after that. The Project Fi basics also include available cell service in 135 countries and texting to international numbers.
Republic Wireless
For $20 a month, you can get 1GB of data on Republic Wireless, which leases its capacity from Sprint and uses T-Mobile's network for data. If you don't find a need for a whole gigabyte, however, you can pay $15 for talk and text, though you'll have to add on data as you go. You can also bring over your own phone as you please.
FreedomPop
In this too-good-to-be-true saga, FreedomPop offers 500MB of data, 500 texts, and 200 minutes for free. All you have to do is check to see if it's available in your area —It's based in Los Angeles, so coverage may be limited —and then buy a smartphone. If you just want a SIM kit, Freedom Pop also offers unlimited data for $20 a month, though the first month is free.
Total Wireless
This is the Tracfone-tangent brand that's offered at WalMart. For $35 a month, you can get 5GB of data and unlimited talk and text. This particular branch leases its capacity from Verizon.
Mint SIM
Get 2GB of data and unlimited talk and text for $35 a month. If you pay for more than a few months at a time, Mint SIM offers hefty discounts. This particular carrier runs off of T-Mobile's network.
Your turn
What are your favorite cheap data plans in the U.S.? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
These are the cheapest data plans you can buy in the U.S.
Project Fi?
Oh, shoot. Definitely! I'll add that. Thank you.
Project fi is one of the more expensive data plans in the US. Google charges $10usd for every GB used on their data/calling plan. Where it becomes cheap for Fi users is when the consumer uses wifi internet connection for their data consumption. The problem with wifi is - you will need to pay for internet connection where you live unless you go out somewhere and use an open or free wifi connection. Overall not cheap.
Google's "ProjectFi" wireless plans currently work ONLY on older Google Nexus5X, Nexus6P or current Pixel and PixelXL phones.
The ProjectFi system utilizes both cell and wi-fi connection at the same time, automatically switching between whichever system has the stronger signal. (Wi-Fi takes preference over Cell, if a Wi-Fi connection is available.)
Page plus?
Tmobile, $30 gives me unlimited streaming and 5Gb high speed data, unlimited text but only 100 minutes.
Between music and video streaming I use over 40Gb a month.
MetroPCS (a subsidary of T-Mobile) has an Unlimited Talk, Text and Data (up to 1GB LTE) monthly plan for $30. (Price includes all Taxes & Regulatory Fees).
I don't think you can use your own phone on that metro pcs plan, you're stuck using their crappy android phones running jelly bean. You have to pay $10 more per month if you want to use a good phone.
You can use your own phone, provided (as with all carriers) it is on their approved cell phone list. A list of approved phones is available on their website.
The TMobile $30 plan is the one I use, as well. Cheap, fast, reliable where I live, and on the rare occasions I run out of minutes I can add $10 to my account for more.
I believe the plan you refer to is their 100 minutes talk, Unlimited text with the first 5GB data at up to 5G speeds (speeds reduced thereafter)..
This plan is only available if purchased from WalMart and activated online at T-Mobile.
The "walmart mobile" plan, which T-Mobile also sells themselves, although I'm NOT sure if you can still get it directly in the T-Mobile One world. I had it for several years. Great deal! IF you mostly use data. :)
Ting is pretty cheap.
Total Wireless is working well for me, a good option for Verizon's network.
Total Wireless is a service from Tracfone, sold by WalMart.
I put my folks on Net10 which gives 3GB LTE (unlimited 2G), unlimited talk/text for $40. You get to pick between Verizon, ATT, or Tmobile, network (one cool aspect of net10) and we chose VZW.
The biggest drawback is the "2G" throttled speed is so slow basic web pages even fail to load at times.
Several years ago, the FCC ruled that, when it came to mobile phone service "Unlimited" meant UNLIMITED. That's why carriers now specify the monthly download speed (ie: LTE) in terms of MB/SPEED., after which speed may be throttled back to 4G, 3G or even 2G speed.
RULE-1: Always read the small print in your contract, before signing.
TextNow Wireless is cheaper than some of these I believe.
100MB of data at 3G/4G speed. Unlimited data at 2G speed* Unlimited texting & calling to US & Canada $13.99
Text now seems decent, what network are they using?
goredpocket for some good plans... $10 Per month has 500 MINS Talk 500 Texts 100MB Mobile Internet @ 4G LTE Speeds and Calls to Canada, India, China, Mexico and more same price as domestic
Ultamobile is decent and runs on T-mobile's network.
My $.02 about Mint SIM..Zero customer service which tells me what they deliver is probably the same, LOL
A lot of the prepaid world is like that, you'll find that you can eliminate calls to customer service by using a high quality phone and having a backup phone in case something goes wrong. Also, a lot of calls to customer service are due to high bills and bs taxes and other garbage that post paid plans have. I haven't need to call customer service in years.
Thomas...thanks much. I'm not a Mint SIM customer nor would I be due to my initial inquiries via chat, email and phone being completely ignored. Strangely they sent me emails asking for feedback on their customer service which is non-existent, LOL. I'm sticking with what I have since I prefer full speed LTE and a company that's accessible. I have a Samsung Galaxy S that continues to serve me well.
^ THIS
U.S. mobile is a complete joke, what am I going to do count my minutes and texts to save $5 to $10 a month? Those plans seem like they are from the 90's. Ultramobile gives you unlimited talk and text and no data for $19. 2GB high speed data and throttled after that for only $10 more. $30 total.
Frequent call drops.. at least my experience. I got better services with goredpocket with same plan.
Break it down cost wise it makes sense if you utilize wifi. My ISP has wifi hotspots all over central Florida so essentially I use less then 4gb of data for family of 4. They also give you money back for data you do not use. My last bill for 4 lines including tax was 105 bucks.