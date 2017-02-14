It's the feature you either have to have or don't care about at all.
Wireless charging has been around for a few years now, but sadly it hasn't become as widely adopted as we'd like. Our Micro-USB ports start to loosen and bend over time and being able to limit that wear and tear by using wireless charging would be a godsend, but due to the fight over wireless charging standards, most phones simply go without it. And while Qi and Powermat and the various companies backing them fight it out, smartphone users are left in the cold.
However, many popular phones are beginning to embrace wireless charging, and if that's something you're looking for in your next phone, here's a list of those lucky devices.
Note: All devices below support Qi charging. We will indicate support for AirFuel compatibility where applicable.
- Blackberry Priv (select models)
- Moto Z (with Mod)
- Moto Z Force (With Mod)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5
- Samsung Galaxy S6
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Active
- Samsung Galaxy S6 edge
- Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+
- Samsung Galaxy S7 *
- Samsung Galaxy S7 edge *
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Active *
* indicates support for AirFuel/PMA.
While wireless charging may not be as fast as a traditional plug, being able to plop your phone on a wireless charging block/stand/mat while at your desk, eating dinner, or sleeping can make a world of difference to the phone and its user.
We'll update this list periodically with new devices that support this wonderful feature.
These Android phones support wireless charging
I remember when AT&T was trying to push that thrash PMA wireless in some phones. See how that worked for them. Got on the wrong team.
Add the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 to the list. It's ready out of the box. No additional case, etc. needed.
I have an un-backed-up LG G2 with lots of precious data, a broken micro-USB connector, and no charge left. Can I use my old Palm Pre charging stone to inductively charge the G2? If so, where on the back should the stone be held?
Can you use wireless charging if you have NFC?
There is also currently available for the newer iPhones (6/6s/6plus) a case that you can purchase that allows you charge wirelessly using either wireless charging standard - not sure where they are on Android devices just yet, but they may provide the ultimate solution to the "Qi VS PMA' debate....WHY NOT USE BOTH?
Samsung does this. They have both out of the box. No stupid cases.
Would be awesome for AC to keep this post updated to current phones/years.
My Q1 charger will not continuously charge if the phone is on.
Also it is very picky at location. Seems like the output coil is too weak or the receiver is insufficient for amps.
This list is NOT accurate. The LG G Pro 2 does NOT have wireless charging. Doesn't have the contact pins for it. G Pro does.
More interested in fast charging. The charger for my phone is actually pretty fast. When home, I stick it on the charger (when needed) grab my tablet (which does everything my phone does) to read our whatever and before I know it, MightyText let's me know my phone is charged via my notification drawer.
Available on Windows phones since 2012.
This sentence is poorly written and somewhat misleading:
"Now, many of the phones on this list need special backplates in order to get wireless charging, including every Samsung on this list, but these are the phones that officially have wireless charging supported, as opposed to phones that can only achieve wireless charging through bulky cases that replace the battery or plug into the micro-USB port."
The Galaxy S6 and S6 edge do not need a special case. They use wireless charging out-of-the-box.
BTW...How do 8 month old comments get attached to an article written yesterday.
Because this article is 8 months old and was bumped and updated for the current wireless charging bucket. I'll change the wording in that paragraph, though, thanks.
Thank you for maintaining this list. Do you know which of these devices have the built in hardware so that I dont have to buy a receiver pad for the phone? The only ones I know that actually come with wireless charging capability, out-of-the-box, are the Samsung Galaxy 7 and Blackberry PRIV.
I'm curious if any of the ones on your list also have the Qi receiver built in.
Xperia Z3 have wireless charging?? how?
I use a S5 on wireless and ill never look back, wife uses as well as she used to go through usb chargers with the poor plugs and sockets
What backplate do the Samsung S6 and S6 Edge need to charge wirelessly? I though it has everything baked in.
Thank you for putting this list up.
The G3 Prime is the G3 Cat.6...
To make it easier for readers, you should put an asterisk next to all those that require optional accessories/backplates to support wireless charging. I'm looking at you G4!
Wireless charging very convenient, cool :)
It is but I wish there was wireless fast charging. I use wireless charging with my S6 but it takes so long, I just end up plugging a charger into the phone.
I'm definitely in the don't care group, it's nice to have but not a deal breaker. On the other hand I feel quick charge is a damn useful feature than this.
"It's the feature you either have to have or don't care about at all."
Not necessarily. I like it and use it, but it is not something that I have to have. Everything else being equal, I'd prefer a phone with it over one without it. But it is not at the top of my priority list.
Wireless charging is a nice feature, but I don't really care for it.
A little bit too much drinking going on over at AC??
How is this article (now) 49 minutes old yet has comments from 8 months ago?!
My galaxy s6 doesnt need a special back plate its built in?
Can we get asterisks or something next to the phones that require no additional purchase? Nexus 5, Nexus 7 (2013)...
the galaxy s6 does not need a backplate as it is unibody and cant b removed. the s6 and s6 edge has wireless charging built in.
Out of date, the two wireless companies are merging. Surely you know that?
It seems they updated the list of supported phones on an 8 month old article without updating the other content.
Ah! Thanks.
What worries me is my S6 phone has both systems for wireless charging but, if they are to amalgamate, will they choose one of them, or take the best points of both and have a third system :-(
The Galaxy s6 and s6 edge don't require a special backplate, which is a good thing since you can't remove it.
This article is like 8 months old which is why parts of it don't make sense.
I have an inductive charger that I spent all of $12 sitting at work, and I leave my Nexus 5 on it all day. I bought a case that supports inductive charging as well. It works great, and honestly seems to charge about as fast as a normal USB connection to my work Desktop.
I think you forgot the G2 has Qi charging built in.
My question is go they work with cases. I have a Nexus 5 but never got a wireless charger because I was told it would be work with a case. I have a Spigen with a clear back but the idea of popping it out of the case everytime I want to charge would defeat the convenience..
You can bet when iPhone 6S introduces this feature, people will be amazed
That's the question I have, will it work with a case Spigen slim armor? And if it does what do I get, cause I will be the first to admit im completely clueless when it comes to wireless charging
I have a Cruzerlite TPU case on my Nexus 5 and it hasn't interfered with any of my three Qi chargers.
The Google pad is pricey but the magnets on it are a nice feature, it literally makes placing the phone in the correct position a snap (which is why I have this one by the bedside, so I never fail to place it right while passing out).
I've got an upright Qi charger from Nokia on my desk too, sorta like the Tylt Vu, it chargers a little slower and has a barrel plug AC adaptor (rather than micro USB) BUT it was cheap (AT&T clearance sale) and it's not finicky at all about placement.
My last pad, the first one I bought, is the LG WCP-300 or something like that... It's small, it works, no magnets or anything but it does the job in my living room. Back when I got it for like $35 on EBay these things weren't as common tho.
My Nokia one was less than half that, the Google one was more, I wouldn't pay over $20 for one now.
AFAIK most thin cases shouldn't interfere, a huge Otterbox might tho.
I had a pretty thick case, and it wouldn't charge with it on. I moved over to a Speigen case that's a lot thinner. It's great for charging. (A little too slick for my taste though.)
Don't worry, I've just waded into the fray by purchasing a Nexus 5 and soon to purchase a Verizon BlackBerry Z30 (also supports Qi). So stock up on Powermat chargers, because I'm never on the right side of these format wars.
Can't wait until Chromebooks have them as well. 2 out of my last 3 phones have had their USB ports damaged. It must be from grabbing my in the morning to turn off my alarm or pulling the plug by the cord. One I had to charge via the pogo pins. My latest one, I've had to get a wireless charging back to get it to charge.
Can you please edit this article to include the Verizon LG G2 please? As you've heard from other it has integrated Qi charging capabilities. Thanks.
I've had my S4 Mini set up for wireless charging for several months now. It sacrifices the USB port, but between wireless charging and AirDroid, I haven't needed it. Total cost was around $25-30 (though I'm getting some extra charging mats for car and work).
I also would own the Motorola x if it had wireless charging. Nothing worse than trying to get the USB plug in right after you have already nodded off in bed.
Posted via the Android Central App
I became a two phone person recently when i picked up a used Nexus 5. Totally enjoying wireless charging and I'm finding it is a lot better than what I was expecting. Hope it becomes a standard on all phones soon.
Nokia did this in the middle of 2012 with the lumia 820 and 920 and now all of a sudden everyone is losing their minds over it.
Yeah crazy. Been using wireless charging since the 920 launched. All of a sudden the big guys get in the mix and it's a 'thing'.
GOPRO ALTERNATIVE!: http://youtu.be/erhhwN4FPGE
seriously?
you get all the other phone's name right and then the "Sony Z3v"?
Which is a phone. Its Verizon's version. Looks like the z2 with z3 specs, is slightly thicker and has wireless charging while the z3 doesn't
Posted via Galaxy ace plus running Speedmod 2.5 with Xposed
i know exactly what it is
it's just that they got all the other brand name right and then they missed the "Xperia" one
it should be Sony XPERIA Z3v
i mean Sony's been struggling in America for brand name recognition and then they missed their brand name in an article?
it's not fair at all
I've been pro Qi since my Lumia 920. Got a free charging plate with it and was also given a free wireless charging case when I got the Lumia 1020. Added a Note 3 to my lineup and picked up the qi backplate from BB on clearance for $12. Also ordered the Nokia Qi wireless charging plate (DC-50) which lets me charge up anywhere without a plug. I am stoked to see the Note 4 will fit in nicely!
that´s right!
So with my at&t g3... I need to buy a case that includes a back and it doesn't work with the vast majority of chargers out there? (And as someone who doesn't drink coffee Starbucks is irrelevant to me)...
Is there such a thing as a pma qi adapter?
Posted via the Android Central App
My HTC Rezound had wireless charging? It never even occurred to me to check.
Me either.. Came as a shock to see it on the list
love my Tylt Vu for charging my Nexus 5 and Nexus 7, will be getting a Moto 360 as soon as I can and also going to try a QiStone+ as a portable battery pack (which should be able to be charged up by the Tylt Vu as well)
Touchstone+S4=happiness. My 4 strategically placed Touchstones make it easy to stay charged. One by bed. One in car. One by computer. One by recliner. They serve as stands to keep phone place visible. Rarely plug in the USB cord.
Wireless charging is not a gimmick. Love it on nexus 5
When Verizon screwed up my Droid Maxx order last year they threw in a Ghost Qi charger for free. I will never own another phone without it. Once I found out the Droid Turbo has Qi that was the feature that pushed me to buy one. No Qi No Sale! My Droid Maxx 's USB port is a virgin lol
I will stick with the quick charge with a cord (note 4) than drip charge qi
I charge my phone overnight so I don't care if it takes 8 hours to charge.
Yep, I agree. Mostly I do as well because the note 3, on most days, lasts me the day. But I can top off in a hour if need be. Could come in handy
i think you miss spoke about droid maxx 2, there is no droid maxx 2. it's just MOTOROLA DROID MAXX.
Good article. Sadly enough, the battle between Qi and Powermat may longer on until Apple picks a side. I love my Qi charged Galaxy S5. Wish it didn't require an expensive accessory back plate, but their not too pricey on eBay.
Apple will pick the side that isn't most adopted which means they'll pick powermat. Or, they'll buy one of them and make it proprietary.
Or even make their own
Posted via Galaxy ace plus running Speedmod 2.5 with Xposed
Don't forget, the Z3 is getting a Sony branded case (non-Z3v version)
http://www.xperiablog.net/2014/09/10/sony-wcr14-wireless-charging-cover-...
My note 4 is getting the wireless charging treatment upon arrival
If it doesn't have Qi I don't want it. I use the same charger that came with my Lumia 920.
It's too bad companies still care about how thin their phones are rather than useful features like wireless charging.
It would be useful if this list gave a little more information like is it built in or accessory required and what standard.
Why is the LG G2 left off? Verizons came standard with it...
Once again... No love for the G2 :'(
I charge my N7 on my nightstand every night using a VU wireless charger. I am considering getting the Samsung Galaxy Tab S but I'm seriously disappointed by the lack of wireless charging. I was going to wait until the N9 was released anyway to decide which tablet to get but that that will definitely be a plus for the N9 if it has wireless charging..
I really wish the Moto X 2014 and Sony Xperia Z3 (non-verizon) supported Qi charging. I love my nexus 5 wireless charging and don't want to give up that feature to upgrade to a new phone. It's sad how Palm supported wireless charging in the touchstone for its Pre so many years ago and still most phones don't support this...
A few more weeks, the Droud Turbo will be out. Bigger/better proc3ssor/battery/RAM/camera than MotoX 2014, and wireless charging.
Except I don't want to use Verizon :-/
my T-Mobile branded Note 2 doesn't support wireless charging, even with those aftermarket pads. Apparently one of the pins is not connected and it takes some soldering to work around that.
Had to be a carrier demand to purposely disable the ability to add aftermarket Qi.
What happened to the LG G2? It's not on the list. It's my daily driver and goes on my wireless charger every night. Could never go back to the plug. Lol. It's the Verizon LG G2
I love wireless charging on my note 2, but no one thought it through. The screen turns on when the phone is fully charged, then it stops charging. Once it has drained slightly it beeps and starts charging again. This is very annoying when you are trying to sleep.
Posted via Android Central App
This happened with my S4 as well. It was sloppy. Moved over to a Nexus 5 and am using the Samsung charging pad. Works like a champ, so no loss there.
So the problem was just TouchWiz...
Oh I can't wait to get the Z3v!
Wireless charging is great on my Moto 360, the charger it comes with is nicely designed & holds it in a way that it's visible with the clock & battery level. But I very often use my phone while I'm charging it & this really doesn't work with a wireless charging pad. Now it would be nice by the bedside if the charging pad held the phone upright as I use my phone as a clock & alarm at night.
Tylt Vu or Itian chargers are Qi standard and hold the phone at a great angle. I have two on my nightstand, one for my phone and one for my N7. They're a great solution.
Great charger and stand.. Found it at staples lastomth on clearence for $25. Bought 2 :)
Nokia makes a stand like that, I use it on my desk to keep the screen visible, got it cheap when AT&T was clearing them out (something like $12). It even works with the Nexus 7 (landscape)...
I use the official Google one by the bedside cause the magnets means the phone lines up even when I toss it on haphazardly while half asleep. I've got the first pad I bought, the LG puck, in the living room.
<3 Qi
Qi charging is table stakes for me now on my phones, if I can't get it I don't buy your phone.
WHERE is the LG G2???
Hope the Nexus 9 will have the capability of of the box too, combined with HTC's track record the prospect of it sounds good! Already have a couple Nexus 4 in the house and have been considering the investment
I still don't understand the big deal with wireless charging at this time. The cost/convenience ratio isn't worth it to me. I understand that some people love it, and that's great for them, but for me its just not worth it. If I buy a phone and the wireless charger comes with it then I'd probably use it, I just can't see buying a charger separately.
The cost is about $15 for a pretty decent charging plate (less if you want to opt for offbrand stuff that works just as well). QI inserts or adapters cost about $5. But $15 is definitely worth the convenience, especially once you have multiple devices that support it.
You'd understand if you had used it. When I was replacing my Nokia 920, a big thing for me was to have a phone with wireless charging. I have 2 pads (1 for home and one on my work desk) and a wireless charging cradle in the car. I think I've plugged my LG G3 in via usb twice since I've owned it. It's just so convenient (especially the car cradle) that when you don't have it you miss it loads.
The T-Mobile variant of the LG G3 doesn't seem to support wireless charging out of the box. I've tried it with me qi standard charger that I bought to use with my Nexus 5, and I get nothing.
I think all US variants of the G3 do not have it included out of the box.
So does the verizon g2
It hasn't taken off because it adds to the price of the phone. Especially when you're changing phones every 2 years or so, it's not financially feasible for some people or just not enough value to go out and add an extra $100 to the price of the phone for a charger and extra pads.
Apparently the parts cost about 8c...
$100? A Qi coil to fit in the back of a phone sells for a few bucks in bulk, and only $10 - 15 in single, retail package. And you don't need to buy new charging pads for every phone. Qi is Qi, and the charging pad you got for your Nexus will work with your Samsung, or LG, or any other Qi enabled phone. You can get decent charging pads for as little as $10, and premium ones for under $50.
If Samsung wanted to, they could include a Qi coil in every phone for about a buck. And a charging pad for another $10.
The key phrasing there is "If Samsung wanted to".
They don't want to.
Total price to outfit a Note 3 with a coil and mat is $15. For the OEM the cost would be under $5 I would think. For just the coil? Less than $1.
You know they still do not have it right. Why do you have to purchase another back panel to use wireless charging? Also once you get the back panel, and you use an Otterbox or any other protection case, it does not fit. It needs to be made into the phone or into the protective cases like Otterbox, Ballistic, etc.
It's built in to both the Nexus 4, 5 and 7 (2013) and works fine with protective cases on.
Yes but the additional backs that utilize wireless charging make the phone a smidge thicker making most cases not work.
That only applies to Samsung devices
There are no additional backs for the Nexus 4, 5 or 7 - as I said before, it's built-in and standard.
Blame the carriers. The LG G3, for example, includes wireless charging capability everywhere but the US. Here, the carriers want to sell you an overpriced accessory.
For many phones with removable backs, you can buy a Qi receiver that fits inside the OEM back for $10 - $15 and a little bit of your time.
An insert works fine on my S5 and doesn't effect cases fitting at all.
My wife's S4 has the Qi receiver in under the original back cover. The size doesn't effect use of a case, and as long as the case isn't made of metal or has a metal hinge (for a kickstand) it works just as fine as without a case on it.
so where would i go to purchase and S5 and note 4 back plater with the wireless piece in it?
Samsung experience store (in BB) if you like b&m or lots of places online.
Try Amazon, you can find an insert for less than $10.
It's not like the Nokia Lumia 920 that is over 2 years old and had built-in support for this.
The Nexus 4 and HTC Droid DNA are getting on for 2 years old now and came with support for wireless charging.
Lumia 920 was before them
Article is about Android, not a great oem who backed the wrong platform.
My Nexus 10 is the only mobile device I own that DOESN'T suuport wireless charging.
I have a Energizer pad on my nightstand, an AirDock in my car, and a tylt on my desk at the office. Even my portable powerpack supports qi charging for my Moto360.
At this point it's safe to say I'm pot committed and won't go back. Do you hear that Moto X? I'd have purchased one of you if you had wireless charging!
Ditto. The only thing holding me back from the new Moto X is lack of Qi. And it's the one thing that makes the Z3v tempting.
Really? Its the ONE thing? I think you cant afford and will not even got a device in that class. In fact, Ill bet you $5 cash you're one of these morons that do the whole "IF IT HAD..." spiel.
I'm not sure if you were referring to me or butler, but it probably doesn't matter, because that's an amazingly ignorant comment.
I buy all my phones off contract and don't mind paying pull price up front for technology that's worth it. And if I put a premium on qi charging, that's well within my power as a consumer. I loved the 2013 and love the 2014 Moto X, and I don't own one because I enjoy the freedom qi charging provides me.
Droid Turbo...wireless charging, as well as Turbo charging.
Second that!
Lg g2......lg g2......lg g2.....still no AC love
The Verizon G2 is also supported by Qi.
I just bought a TechMatte charger for my Nexus 5 and a Qi receiver for my wife's S4. I love that I can just plop it down when I'm in a rush without having to find the coil. It works through a case and saves the micro USB port like you said. Our phones get a lot of attention using Tap-N-Pay and wireless charging.
Haven't had a phone with wireless charging since my Palm Pre. I really miss being able to charge without having to deal with cables.
Ditto!
I haven't stopped using charging backs since my Palm pre 3. I use my Palm charging pucks with my note 2 and note 3. You can buy the antenna on eBay for a few bucks. Nfc works fine.
It bothers me every time I plug in my LG G2 while my 3 year old HP touchpad suits on its touchstone happy as can be. Come on folks. Get it together.
I thought I'd read through the comments before posting. Glad I did, because now, all I have to say is "ditto". (And, change LG G2 to HTC One M7.) Thanks, Limey!
FWIW, the Verizon version of the LG G2 (VS980) supports Qi charging right out of the box.
I have 3 of the Nokia charging plates that I bought on ebay for about $18 a piece and the charging unit that goes inside my Note 3 was under $10 . Love them. I use one at work and one at home ,and my son uses one . I use it also for my Nexus 7 and leave it on charge at work. The Nexus 7 's charging port is not the greatest and that is why I went with the wireless charging in the first place. Glad I did.
Looks like HTC was an early adopter. I wonder why they stopped? Posting this from my HTC One M8.
Their metal designed phones don't work with Qi. But many of their plastic ones do like the new Butterfly 2
Why do people care about metal phones when literally about 95% of people immediately put their phone in a case?
Feels much more premium. I've never put a case on my M8 and it still looks brand new. Maybe because I treat it like I do anything else with a $600+ price tag.
"Feels much more premium" Thats not even English! You realize that aluminum is cheap, bendable, scratchable & oxidizes right? And it doesn't have the flex capacity that plastic affords.
Plastic, done right, is fine. Im SO sick of this "premium" bullshit. Its the 'old' Ebola of buzzwords. because of yuppy elitist reviewers.
Dude, take advice from your own avatar and chill. I've had a lot of smart phones and this one feels and looks like a much more premium product to me. I do realize it isn't as durable as the competition but that far from means it isn't durable. I also have no qualms with plastic phones. So.... Chill out you fuckin douche bag.
You had me until you started calling me names....All was fair until then, FYI.
"So.... Chill out you fuckin douche bag."
Yup, I took the low road. Sick of assholes taking down to people for their opinions though, so suck it up.
Got a number to back yourself up? I love high quality phones. Not shitty plastic ones.
He's right.. Most put covers on them. Metal feels nice, but it's really not necessary if it limits features
No, he is right. For a phone - something that gets dropped, sat on, and used day in and day out - high quality plastic is going to yield, all things being equal with the rest of the build, a device that lasts longer and functions better. And, high quality plastic is not cheap.
I agree that metals do look 'high end' but we need to separate what looks like high quality and what delivers the highest quality function under use.
I think Qi already won. Apart from AT&T in the USA, I know of no one who uses PMA instead of Qi for wireless charging. In that sense, the battle is over.
AT&T insists in clinging to a lost cause just "because" at this point.
Powermat was also chosen by Starbucks.
But only in the USA, though. Again, it's only surviving in one market. And even there, it's not a won battle.
Starbucks will be rolling out Powermat in Europe and Asia in the next few months as well.
Now I ask: what for? No one in Europe, for example, uses powermat. No one. There's not a single carrier in Europe supporting it (not that I'm aware of. If there is one, it's one of the very tiny ones.). Furthermore, we seldom buy our phones on contracts or to carriers, which means even if a carrier would support it (like AT&T) the number of people willing to buy the phone to them would be small.
Starbucks will be just wasting money. I highly doubt they'll end up doing that. At least in Europe.
It's not Starbucks wasting money, though, PMA are paying for it, in a desperate attempt to become relevant.
Remember HD DVD and the Xbox? It's like that. In a standard war, the contestants usually fight to the bloody death.
Do they give away adaptors in all of the stores, or was it just in Boston for a while?
The adaptors are at my nearby Starbucks'. However, they never said or implied that they were giving them away. I assume that they're there for you to use if you need them.
I assume a rather large cheque made out to Starbucks factored heavily in that choice...
Ah well, it's just one more reason to not bother going in there.
Powermat seems to have failed. Try to but a PMA-3 charger in the last 6 months? The answer is: you can't. You can only find older chargers that appear to be excess inventory. Even AT&T can't get them although it appears on their accessories store. I'm surprised that tech news is ignoring this and still plugging the potential of a technology that has not fulfilled it's promises.
The other problem with this idea is the cost to buy the back and charge pad. The if you switch phones you have to buy all over again like you mentioned in the article.
I don't know about other phones but the Qi charging insert for my Note 3 cost a whopping 7 bucks. The one for the wife's S3 cost about 5 bucks. I could have went cheaper with both but weighed reviews vs price. And no, I didn't loose NFC on either phone adding the inserts.
Now I could have went with the official Samsung back and paid somewhere North of $40 but what's the point of doing that?
Yeah, and my nexus 4 had it built in out of the box, as do many others.
I really wish apple had included a Qi coil in the new iPhones to finish this once and for all and push it into the public domain.
I've reached an epiphany that Nexus phones will always be the best value phone every year. I've been using the nexus 5 for a few weeks, great screen, good camera, good CPU/GPU, and qi charging wrapped in an elegant/functional package.
I owned the Gnex when they had their fire sale and that was a great phone.
If this Nexus 6 keeps the Qi standard, it'll have a hi-res screen, mega battery, stereo speakers, in a motorola built chassis, all for under $500 or whatever it might be.
If the Nexus 6 ends up basically being a big Moto X, it won't have wireless charging.
Until I bought a charger for my Nexus 5, I never knew how awesome and convenient wireless charging was.
I went back to my Nexus 4 for a while, and really missed it (for some reason, my wireless charger didn't work well with my 4).
I would have already bought a Moto X if it had included wireless charging.
Yeah, hopefully it'll be an issue which Google press, with the 4, 5 and 7 (2013) all having Qi coils it'd be a real shame to go backwards now.
Moto really should've put Qi in the new X, AFAIK none of the back options would hinder it and the fact the 360 has Qi means the lack of it in the X is even stranger. In my opinion.
I'm exactly in the same boat. I was all ready for the Moto X - I was certain that it and the 360 were going to have qi - an then in a mind boggling move - the 360 has it and they leave it off the Moto X. And with the weak battery in the X it sure could have used it. As much as I wanted virtual buttons I had to pick up an S5.
Its the only thing holding me back from the new X too. I can live with the small battery, but no qi is a real bummer.
Posted via Android Central App
And if the person isn't on Verizon the Turbo isn't an option.
+1000
Can always switch
He probably is on Verizon. Otherwise, he would have a Nexus 5.
nexus 6 has wireless charging i use the samsung qi charger at work.
In retrospect, that was a horrible comment.
Not your fault, just the way it is.
There is only one thing to remember with wireless charging....
Get a triple-coil wireless charging base....!
Galaxy Note 4 {Sprint Lollipop}
Galaxy S III {FreedomPop 4.3}
LG G2 {Sprint 4.4.2}
You can't use wireless charging with metal backs ala Apple....along with the many other drawbacks of using Apple.
I have a iPhone 6 plus and I have wireless charging
Where did you get yours from
Where did you buy the backs for that price? You are a better shopper than I am.
I got mine on Amazon. (for my Galaxy S4, and then my current Note 3) They are not a full back, like Samsung sells, instead, they are the antenna piece only, It fits inside the existing cover, with an adhesive strip that allows attachment inside the case. I have never used the adhesive. Closing the case keeps in place.
Can you still use any case you want or are you limited to what cases will work?
BB7 phones with ugly powermat cases ftw
My LG G3 came all ready to use Qi wireless charging. So did my Lumia 735 Windows Phone. The charger cost £10 from Amazon (I could have gone much cheaper, but wanted to buy from the UK rather than China.)
Qi charging is a godsend. So convenient, and no cables to get in the way.