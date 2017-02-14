It's the feature you either have to have or don't care about at all.

Wireless charging has been around for a few years now, but sadly it hasn't become as widely adopted as we'd like. Our Micro-USB ports start to loosen and bend over time and being able to limit that wear and tear by using wireless charging would be a godsend, but due to the fight over wireless charging standards, most phones simply go without it. And while Qi and Powermat and the various companies backing them fight it out, smartphone users are left in the cold.

However, many popular phones are beginning to embrace wireless charging, and if that's something you're looking for in your next phone, here's a list of those lucky devices.

Note: All devices below support Qi charging. We will indicate support for AirFuel compatibility where applicable.

Blackberry Priv (select models)

Moto Z (with Mod)

Moto Z Force (With Mod)

Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy S6 Active

Samsung Galaxy S6 edge

Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+

Samsung Galaxy S7 *

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge *

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active *

* indicates support for AirFuel/PMA.

While wireless charging may not be as fast as a traditional plug, being able to plop your phone on a wireless charging block/stand/mat while at your desk, eating dinner, or sleeping can make a world of difference to the phone and its user.

We'll update this list periodically with new devices that support this wonderful feature.