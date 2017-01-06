The stunning Mi Mix, now in white.

At CES, Xiaomi announced a white version of the bezel-less Mi Mix. Unveiled back in October, the Mi Mix sports a 6.4-inch Full HD display, but the lack of bezels and a 91.3% screen-to-body ratio means that the phone isn't any larger than a traditional 5.5-inch handset.

The phone is kitted out with high-end internals in the form of a Snapdragon 821, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, 16MP camera at the back, 5MP front shooter, and a 4400mAh battery. As is the case with the standard black variant, the white Mi Mix won't be available for sale outside of China.

The white Mi Mix has a "unique" scratch-resistant finish, and while Xiaomi didn't reveal the price, the new color option is expected to be up for grabs in China later this year.