So long, edge name. We hardly knew you.

Samsung won't be releasing a Galaxy S8 edge like it did the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7 variants. Instead, both the smaller and larger versions of the upcoming flagship will have curved displays, according to a leak from Evan Blass.

In case you were interested... pic.twitter.com/bpcOFZmOC3 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 10, 2017

A leak of what appears to be the retail box of the larger variant of the upcoming Galaxy S8 reveals its name: the Galaxy S8+. Samsung doesn't appear to be distinguishing between flat and edge variants this year because, as we suspected from the Galaxy Note 7, all of its flagships may forgo the standard flat piece of glass for a nice, curvy distinctiveness.

What do you think of the name Galaxy S8+? We've seen such naming conventions before from Samsung with the confusingly-named Galaxy S6 edge+, released back in 2015, so there is precedent here.

Galaxy S8: Everything you need to know