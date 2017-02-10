So long, edge name. We hardly knew you.
Samsung won't be releasing a Galaxy S8 edge like it did the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7 variants. Instead, both the smaller and larger versions of the upcoming flagship will have curved displays, according to a leak from Evan Blass.
In case you were interested... pic.twitter.com/bpcOFZmOC3— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 10, 2017
A leak of what appears to be the retail box of the larger variant of the upcoming Galaxy S8 reveals its name: the Galaxy S8+. Samsung doesn't appear to be distinguishing between flat and edge variants this year because, as we suspected from the Galaxy Note 7, all of its flagships may forgo the standard flat piece of glass for a nice, curvy distinctiveness.
What do you think of the name Galaxy S8+? We've seen such naming conventions before from Samsung with the confusingly-named Galaxy S6 edge+, released back in 2015, so there is precedent here.
Reader comments
There won't be a Galaxy S8 edge because Samsung is going all-in on curves
Ugh... no thanks.
I'm all for options, and I know a few in my immediate family who hate the curved screen, So I do feel bad for them. However, i'm sure HTC, LG, Motorola, and others will still offer flat options. Also, the curves that are more like the Note 7 are substantially better than the curves that were on the S7 Edge. For myself, i'm good with it. I love the edge screens.
Like it simple, call it S8 and S8+
Got to say as the owner of the S7 EDGE, and a ZTE axon 7 that has less of a curve, I like them both.
I also have to toss in here that anyone who didn't see this coming, i'm sorry. That's gotta be frustrating. But I think most if not all of us knew the day would come.
Headphone jack? What headphone jack?
I don't mind. I like the curves of my S7 edge.