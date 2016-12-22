Is a "beast mode" really plausible after the Note 7 debacle?
Samsung's smartphones are already beastly enough — they play games, they're capable of live YouTube broadcasts, and you can use any of the latest models for virtual reality.
That hasn't stopped the rumor mill from mongering about the apparent "Beast mode" packaged into the Galaxy S8. According to a Dutch Samsung fan site, Samsung has filed a trademark for this particular feature in the European Union, which suggests that it's something that will come standard with the company's next flagship. But that doesn't make much sense, considering the name itself and the implications.
The Galaxy S8 will likely already have top-of-the-line performance when it debuts — it's a marquee device, after all — and the tip line already points to a 10nm architecture for the new flagship Exynos chip, which will supposedly increase the chip's efficiency without compromising performance. Why would it need a "Beast mode"?
There are also rumors the Galaxy S8 will be packed with a whopping 8GB of memory, which sounds like a bit of an overkill at this point in time. Sure, the latest OnePlus devices are equipped with 6GB, but as some users had pointed out, they were hardly ever at capacity before the software update this past summer.
Next year is proving to be an interesting one. Not only will Samsung have to turn the narrative around on its smartphone business — well, maybe not too much — but the company may also opt out of announcing its Next Big Thing at the annual smartphone show in Barcelona. Regardless of when Samsung decides to debut, it's doubtful that something like a "Beast mode" would become a major marketing ploy for a company that recalled its last phone for randomly bursting into flames. Samsung would be better off introducing a "cuddly rabbit mode."
Reader comments
Typically, performance modes are a developer option that locks the CPU at the maximum frequency. It's sort of a moot point, as most phones will use the maximum CPU frequency on demand anyway. In the testing I've done, the phones perform benchmarks the same in normal and performance modes, and in some cases, they benchmark worse than normal mode because some optimizations were bypassed.
All in all, it's not really a useful feature for end users.
The moniker is a publicity agents nightmare. After the Note 7 debacle I'd expect Samsung to be extremely cautious about "boosting"anything out of the ordinary in its phones.
You mean I won't be able to transform it into a gorilla? That's a deal breaker right there.
As long as it doesn't turn out to be a "crazy slant pass mode" we should all be happy! 😂
Doh
This article doesn't even attempt to explain what the claimed feature would do...
Ikr, Had to use the clunky Google Translate to translate the web page. Apparently, it's a performance enhancement feature, something like "Gaming Mode"
Most of all its a pretty childish name to use in your software.
If there is a Beast Mode, they might have to pay Marshawn Lynch for the trademark.
Absolutely right.
I was wondering how far I'd have to scroll before seeing someone mention marshawn!
No one wants to root anymore just only a few who are holding onto the past. People used to root to fix things that were wrong with your phone. Now with all these stable Android builds there is no reason to root. I used to root and tinker but not for like the last three years. Everything is stable now. Plus I don't want to ruin my warranty.
Exactly. The only time I go into my phone is just to clear the main Cache in bootloader mode
Maybe it's a workout tracker
It comes for free 😂😂😂
This was never confirmed by Samsung. Way too many stupid rumors
No. We're taking rumors to task.
But... but... but we all wanted BEAST MODE.
"Beast Mode" for Galaxies is enabled by installing a custom ROM such as CyanogenMod. You'll never get nearly as much utility or performance out of the stock ROM.
I think most people would rather have their warranties, working GPS and working Bluetooth.
All of which work on my S5 running 7.1.1 (via CM 14.1). Once you experience the sheer performance boost of using CM you'll never want to use a stock ROM ever again.
I run cm14 on some devices. No way is it better than nougat samsung custom rom. Maybe in 2014 but not now. Stock samsung nougat roms crush cm in so many ways.
Of course it sucks for you, since CM14 was abandoned a while back. CM development has moved on to 14.1 already. Running outdated stuff is always gonna be bad.
ROMing community isn't nearly what it used to be. Stock Android (and manufacturer skins) have gotten to the point where they are better than dealing with community builds.
Let me know the next time you have a problem with an OEM ROM how quickly the developer personally responds & pumps out a nightly build to fix it for you.
Most of my experiences with devs were good. I had great times ROMing. But it's not worth the time anymore. Google is doing a great job and Android has matured.
I thought the same until Samsung abandoned my S5 and I switched to CM. Then I noticed what I was missing. Custom ROMs will always be far ahead, most of all because unlike the OEM devs, ROM devs actually use their product.
An abandoned phone is a good reason to ROM.
THIS
Appreciate the support bud. I knew eventually I'd come across someone else who isn't a Samsung ROM sheep.
Who uses Cyanogenmod anyways, these days? Can you even root any of the newer Samsung models? Root lost all flavour, in my opinion.
This is like asking who uses Nougat. Only like 0.4% as of Dec 5, right? Irrelevant! 🙄
Some of us do use Knox as well. Not going to work if rooted.
Samsung Stockholm Syndrome.
Coming from someone who bought a used Note II LTE a few months ago, and has been running it on Resurrection Remix (6.0.1) ever since, I agree. The ROM is based on CM, and I get at least 150% performance boost compared to TouchWiz 4.2.2. The guy I got it from wanted it back when he saw what I did with it and the performance boost it got.
I am sure that note runs great. But don't think for a second that because u are running any software on that thing that it's the same as a new phone lol not to mention that old Samsung and new Samsung are completely differnt on every level
My S5 running running CM 14.1 has more software features than an S6 or S7 stuck on Marshmallow or 7.0. ✌
I sure hope the CM company pays you to be this annoying. You're worse than a Jehovah's Witness.
1) Don't confuse Cyanogen the company that developed Cyanogen OS with CyanogenMod the open source project. The 2 are separate entities and all my references are entirely about the latter. 1) Neither entity has money to pay anyone.
Is Samsung paying you to use their ROMs?
How does Samsung Pay work with a custom ROM?
Same way it works on a Pixel.
So no mst then? That's a deal breaker that would keep me from ever installing a ROM. I use MST more often then NFC
That's "Not at all." No MST, no NFC Samsung Pay. Once you trip Knox (by rooting/flashing custom rom), Samsung Pay is gone forever.
Use what works best for you.
That was true back in the day but just not even close any more. Cm hasn't been good since v9 anyway lol