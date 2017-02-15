Mobile World Congress is right around the corner, and that means the products that will be announced are leaking all over the internet. Today we get to see the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus in just enough detail for us all to talk about it!

We already know what to expect here. The Moto G line isn't a new thing and Moto will deliver a quality mid-range phone at a decent price. We'll all remark how well the inexpensive model runs and point at offerings from other companies in the same price range for comparisons. We've done that every year since the Moto G first became a thing, and the Moto G has always been one of the best cheap phones you can buy.

Thanks to @LSAwesome, @davidteixe and @evleaks we have a pretty good look at the phones themselves. They look similar to each other and have the iconic Moto look around back in what appears to be aluminum. Up front, they look the same as each other (outside of size) and most every other flat slab from anyone else. In other words, no surprises — which most of the time is a good thing.

Android Police has also found specs pages hidden for both models, and that gives us a look at innards to match up with what's outside. While they are in Spanish, it's not hard to see that the Moto G5 Plus has a Snapdragon 625 with 64GB of storage and NFC. The "regular" Moto G5 has a Snapdragon 430 and 32GB of storage. Both models feature 2GB of RAM. There will likely be different models released in other markets, so the storage and memory listings can certainly change.

We still want to have a good look at these once we get to Barcelona, but this certainly makes for a nice preview. Now let's decide if we love 'em or hate 'em in the comments!