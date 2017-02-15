Mobile World Congress is right around the corner, and that means the products that will be announced are leaking all over the internet. Today we get to see the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus in just enough detail for us all to talk about it!
We already know what to expect here. The Moto G line isn't a new thing and Moto will deliver a quality mid-range phone at a decent price. We'll all remark how well the inexpensive model runs and point at offerings from other companies in the same price range for comparisons. We've done that every year since the Moto G first became a thing, and the Moto G has always been one of the best cheap phones you can buy.
Thanks to @LSAwesome, @davidteixe and @evleaks we have a pretty good look at the phones themselves. They look similar to each other and have the iconic Moto look around back in what appears to be aluminum. Up front, they look the same as each other (outside of size) and most every other flat slab from anyone else. In other words, no surprises — which most of the time is a good thing.
Android Police has also found specs pages hidden for both models, and that gives us a look at innards to match up with what's outside. While they are in Spanish, it's not hard to see that the Moto G5 Plus has a Snapdragon 625 with 64GB of storage and NFC. The "regular" Moto G5 has a Snapdragon 430 and 32GB of storage. Both models feature 2GB of RAM. There will likely be different models released in other markets, so the storage and memory listings can certainly change.
We still want to have a good look at these once we get to Barcelona, but this certainly makes for a nice preview. Now let's decide if we love 'em or hate 'em in the comments!
Reader comments
There are so many Moto G5 leaks that we need a napkin
Saw the G5 in title and thought you guys had a typo lol
Me too
I'd get the G5+ since it has NFC and 64Gb, I wonder if the price point remains close to the G4+.
For this price it should come with...oh, wait, I guess I should wait until they announce the price until I complain. I get confused about these things sometimes.
Pre-complaining is a Way of Life for many here. I guess they are practicing for the later complaining.
Moto should have used a different number
The specs look decent. I can't find anything to complain about. How upsetting.
I'm wondering if that's a home button or finger print scanner, or both.
The thing that will sell me is a good camera. Do that, and I'll buy it. I've quite liked my old Motos.
My hope that midrange 2017 phones get top shelf 2016 cameras.
And, no harm in 3Gig of RAM. You can do that in the Plus, surely.