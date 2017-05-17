The world's largest operating system is used on over 2 billion devices.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicked off I/O 2017 by highlighting the growth of Android — the world's largest operating system now powers over 2 billion devices.

Pichai shared usage statistics for other Google products: Photos launched two years ago, clocking over 500 million users and processing 1.2 billion photos per day. People are watching over 1 billion hours' worth of video on YouTube daily, and Maps is similarly serving directions for 1 billion kilometers on a daily basis.

Drive has also posted an impressive growth, with the cloud storage service crossing over 800 million users. Pichai said that it is "a privilege to serve users at this scale," and that Google is increasingly leveraging machine learning and AI in its products.

Stay tuned to Android Central for all the updates from Google I/O 2017.