TensorFlow Lite will help apps stay small and fast in Android O

On stage at Google I/O, Google revealed TensorFlow Lite, a special version of the open source TensorFlow software library that should help apps remain fast and small with machine learning.

TensorFlow Lite will help developers enable state-of-the-art machine learning and on smartphones with silicon-specific processes, Google says. This all feeds into one of Google's themes for Android O, which is to provide "fluid experiences." We'll learn much more about TensorFlow Lite as Google I/O wears on, but Google has already hinted that it will require new processors to best take advantage of TensorFlow Lite.