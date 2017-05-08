The Great White North gets less red.

Telus, Canada's second-largest network provider, has announced that it is rolling out the so-called "red tint" fix for the Galaxy S8 and S8+, which began hitting European and U.S. devices over the past week or so.

Shortly after the Galaxy S8 series was launched, some users found their Super AMOLED screens were redder than they should be, which Samsung said was a calibration misalignment that could be solved using software. An update adds new settings to the phone's white balance options, along with manual controls for those who want to more specifically control the way colors appear on the phone's screen.

No word on whether other Canadian carriers will launch the same update this week. Has your Galaxy S8 seen this issue?