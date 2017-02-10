Telegram's messaging app lands on Android Wear 2.0.

Google introduced Android Wear 2.0 earlier this week, bringing a laundry list of improvements and new functionality to the watch operating system. One of the key changes in Android Wear 2.0 is the ability to install apps directly to the watch, with the OS now offering access to the Play Store.

Secure messaging platform Telegram is taking advantage of the changes with its new watch app. Telegram for Android Wear 2.0 lets you browse through chats and reply to messages with your voice, text, emoji, or stickers. The new OS offers new input methods in the form of a keyboard (you can even install third-party keyboard apps), handwriting recognition, and emoji. You can also create groups from the watch, view contacts, and select themes to customize the user interface.

You'll be able to install the app by searching for Telegram on the Play Store from your watch. The first watches to be based on Android Wear 2.0 are the LG Watch Style and the LG Watch Sport, which are now available for $249 and $349 respectively.