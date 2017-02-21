You can now design custom themes in Telegram.

Encrypted messaging platform Telegram has added support for themes with the v3.17 update. You can now select from three themes — the default one, a blue theme, and a dark theme — and there's also the option to design your own via a theme editor.

To apply a theme or create a new one, you'll have to navigate to Settings -> Themes. You can also share your creations with the rest of the Telegram community:

Just like stickers and bots, Telegram themes are part of an open platform, so anybody can create a theme and dazzle the world with new colors and backgrounds.

You can browse themes created by other users by visiting the @Themes channel, which lists Android and desktop themes. Themes support is now available for all Android users, which constitute 85% of the platform's userbase. iOS users will receive the update shortly, and in the meantime, the company has mentioned that it is working on building something "truly epic" for the platform.