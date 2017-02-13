The G6 will be more reliable than any LG phone to date, promising multiple checks on both the hardware and software.
The LG G6 will be reliable. That's the message the company wants to convey in a teaser provided to Android Central this week. The placard, similar in style to others released to various publications, asks, "Reliability. Check, Check Check."
The message comes at a time when LG — and all other manufacturers — are under increased scrutiny for quality on both the hardware and software side after Samsung's brush with phone death in the Note 7. The company has also had its own share of issues in recent years, with a small but vocal group frustrated with what it calls a "bootloop epidemic" on devices like the G4, G5, V10, and V20 that LG has failed to address.
The G6 provides an opportunity for LG to wipe the slate clean and start again, both in the eyes of loyal early adopters, many of whom still covet the company's unique flagships, and more casual customers who look at LG's mid-range devices as a viable alternative to Samsung's popular Galaxy A and J series.
While the teaser doesn't provide much in the way of detail, LG has hinted again and again that it is taking every possible precaution with its new product to ensure quality and longevity; a video released in January showcased people who wanted a "more reliable" phone who didn't want to "keep paying for a cracked screen," which suggests LG may incorporate a free or low-cost screen replacement program in addition to outfitting the phone with Gorilla Glass 5.
Reliability is going to be a spec in 2017, emphasized alongside speeds and feeds.
Of course, such campaigns are not new for any phone maker, especially those whose marketing budgets are not as sky-high as its main competition, but LG feels like it has a few distinct advantages this time around. First, the G6 is the first major Android flagship of 2017, and comes after a very publicized mea culpa from its biggest rival, Samsung. It will also have a significant time-to-market advantage over the next big release, the Galaxy S8 — even if it means not sporting the latest Qualcomm processor. That lead time, even if it is only a month or so, is potentially significant for LG, as it hasn't had a major worldwide flagship success in a couple of years given the questionable decisions of the G5 and the limited release of the admittedly excellent V20.
By now we know a lot about what the G6 will look like and what it will do — it will have a tall QHD display with slim bezels, an improved 32-bit Quad DAC, dual cameras, waterproofing, Google Assistant, and a Snapdragon 821 instead of the newer 835 — but now we're getting a better sense of the more holistic way LG will approach selling it.
Reliability is going to be a spec in 2017, emphasized alongside speeds and feeds. It's going to be one of the major selling points for Samsung's upcoming flagships and every other Android manufacturer stuffing a high-capacity Lithium Ion battery inside its metal phones. LG is no exception, but it has a lot more to lose if, after all the work it has done to revamp the G series' aesthetics, it still gets accused of failing to prevent bootloops or hardware malfunctions.
So given all that, LG's emphasis on reliability — and why it shared this exclusive teaser with Android Central — is not surprising. Check, Check, Check it says. You can be sure that, when the G6 is revealed on February 26, everyone will know exactly what the company is doing to keep its phones from failing.
HTC fan here... what are bootloops and cracked screens?
(Sorry, couldn't resist a little ribbing)
What is HTC?
I heard they used to make smartphones. Now all they do is make mistakes.
HTC still makes phones?
HTC "Here's To Change" of an OEM
Yes, for Google to rebrand.
I sure hope so, I really liked my LG G4, and thought it would never bootloop on me, jokes on me. :(
Please LG, let it be according to your word. :)
"The G6 provides an opportunity for LG to wipe the slate clean and start again"
Why though? Why is this different than any other year, because LG said so?
"and why it shared this exclusive teaser with Android Central"
Oh.
Most of this article is backed by nothing
Remember when Samsung said that the Note 7 was fixed. Remember when Google said you'd be able to buy the Pixel. Remember when LG said they would continue to support their modular design (ok the last one is probably for the best).
Did they fix the fruitloops too? If so I'm in!
No matter the manufacturer, all the internet forums will always have with the same set of problem/issues.
After losing £400 pounds on an LG G5 because of a bootloop and bricking I will never trust LG on principal, back to Samsung and honestly never had a problem with them apart from an occasion freeze but that is forgivable. I am going to likely give HTC a chance next depending if they drop the Headphone Jack on the 11 and or 12.
Similar story to me, LG managed to produce the only phone (V10) I've ever had that has permanently stopped working. The fact they've had the same issues with several different models means I'm not going to risk giving them money again.
Maybe they've fixed these issues but given I've never had any major problems with numerous other manufacturers I don't see any incentive to give them another chance. Couldn't be happier with my Mi Mix anyway
So, I handed down my LG G4 to my son after my 2 year contract was up and the POS went to boot loop a week later. Loved that phone but my trust in them is gone.
Documented reports of bootloops on the V20?
Go figure
HTC made the same claim with their Uh-oh protection "free" of charge.
Had the v10 and now the v20 not 1 bootloop issue
Good for you! You have escaped the well documented issues that plague SOME LG phone users.
LG is Korean for 'bootloop'. So there's that.
No more than Samsung is Korean for catching 🔥
I would have said Samsung is Korean for Lag that starts after 4 to 6 months, but fair enough.
LG phones are made to last 2 years and then you get booloops. That is how they make money. Screw LG nice phone but not made to last. Maybe Samsung or Huwaie will be my next phone.
The two models know for bootloops lasted about a year before bootlooping and did not impact everyone.
Every phone manfucter has its faults some more than others so it's not like it's just LG so each to there own I suppose.
No one, not any one person in this article or anywhere else (unless you are Richard) has claimed that any phone manufacturer is without fault.
Yeah, I'll wait 6 months for the truth test.
I'm sorry, ive had the G pro, G2, G3, G4, g5, v10, and NEVER have I had a bootloop issue, all phones were owned for over 2 years (expect the v10 & G5) . I don't believe in the boot loop until it happens. Maybe people are rooting their phone and messing up and blaming it on the "bootloop". I wont believe it until i see it.
I have 2 G4s that bootloop (the original and then the replacement) and never did anything other than install OTA updates.
I had three G2s (Verizon/ATT/Unlocked) 2 G3s, and a V20 here that work great. I sent a V10 that I used every day for over a year to Andrew and it's fine.
It happens, but it happened a lot more than it should have with the G4 and V10. If you go back further, problems with booting/bootloops happened with the LG 4X and Optimus G2X more frequently that it should have, too.
As long as it comes with a warranty, I wouldn't be afraid to buy an LG phone at all. Odds are the one you buy will be fine and if it's not you get it replaced until it is. :)
LG wanna do some good let me trade in my G5 for a G6 then. I'd even be open to a small fee maybe $100