OnePlus is looking for mobile photography enthusiasts to test the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus is introducing a photo challenge ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 5 that allows ten people to get their hands on the upcoming flagship before it becomes available to the public. The company has already revealed that it is working with DxO to tune the camera on the OnePlus 5, and tweeted out an image teasing the camera's capabilities:

Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5? pic.twitter.com/Pd27la4ewn — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 29, 2017

The manufacturer is now looking for mobile photography enthusiasts to test out the device's camera prowess. To participate in the contest, all you need to do is follow OnePlus on Instagram, fill out the application form, and submit three photos from your Instagram account that were taken with a smartphone. Ten winners will receive the OnePlus 5, allowing them to test out the device before it makes its debut and give feedback to the company.

Interested in taking part? Hit the link below for more information about the challenge.

OnePlus Lab photo challenge