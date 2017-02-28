T-Mobile's latest promotion is its best yet.

T-Mobile has relied on deals and promotions to lure customers away from rival carriers in the past, and its latest offer is no different. Starting March 1, the carrier is giving an additional line for free provided you already have two lines or more with T-Mobile.

T-Mobile recently slashed the price of its unlimited plan, offering two lines all-in for $100. Coupled with today's offer, you can get three unlimited data lines for the same price. The unlimited plan offers unlimited text, calls, and data, although T-Mobile will de-prioritize a line if it exceeds 28GB in a month.

If you're using two Simple Choice plans with varying data amounts, the free plan will match the lower of the two. You can also use the third line for your tablet, smartwatch, or an in-car hotspot. The price for the third line will be reflected in your account in the form of bill credits.

The promotion is valid for a limited time and kicks off this Wednesday, and is available for new as well as existing customers. The free line itself will continue to stay that way as long as you're a T-Mobile customer.

Interested? You can add a free line by heading to your nearest T-Mobile store starting this Wednesday.

