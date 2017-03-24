You may start receiving fewer scam and spam calls starting April 5 if you're a T-Mobile customer.
T-Mobile is making it harder for spammers, scammers and other malevolents from getting customers to raise their phones to their ears.
The company is rolling out a behind-the-scenes update called Scam ID that will automatically block calls it deems to be malicious, based on "an advanced global database of tens of thousands of known scammer numbers."
The database is kept up-to-date in near real-time by analyzing every call that comes into the network with behavioral heuristics and intelligent scam pattern detection. When a match is found, the T-Mobile network tags the incoming call and warns the customer that it's likely from a scammer. Because of the way T-Mobile's network manages voice traffic, the Un-carrier is capable of analyzing every call to identify and block scammers.
The service will be rolling out to all T-Mobile One customers on an ongoing basis starting April 5, and will automatically be enabled for new customers the same day.
Another service, Scam Block, doesn't even let those calls through. It blocks them at the network level, so customers don't even have to see them in the first place.
T-Mobile postpaid customers can also enable Scam ID for themselves beginning April 5 by dialing #ONI# (#664#) and pressing the call button in their phone's dialer. To turn on Scam Block, customers can dial #ONB# (#662#) or, to turn it off, dial #OFB# (#632#). To check whether Scam Block is on or off, customers can dial #STS# (#787#).
We don't know how this will impact the ability for Google's own spam identifier to do its job on an OS level — presumably it will act as a second line of defense — and it may make irrelevant companies like Truecaller that maintain their own databases and offer similar services at the app level. Customers can easily opt out of Scam ID, but many customers may not know it exists in the first place, and will have to rely on T-Mobile to determine the identity of an incoming caller.
Phone scams come in all shapes and sizes, from the IRS scam to Medicare cons to "free" travel to credit card scams and countless others. These phone scams are run by fraudsters who are often armed with robocalling technology enabling them to target vast numbers of people and make tens of thousands of calls a minute with the sole purpose of cheating people and separating them from their money.
Reader comments
If it really works, I'm down. Scam callers call me the most, way more than my actual contacts do.
I get them all the time and it's pathetic.
This is the best news of the day. Thank you T-Mobile!!
I look forward to seeing if this works.
I love this
All Carriers should do this!!!!!!
I'm hoping this actually works.
And if it does work, I hope it trickles down to Project Fi eventually.
Project fi already has this. You have to activate it within the dialer settings. Nexus and pixel phones all have it built in.
It must not be affective then, I had Fi on my 6P and still got plenty of spam calls.
And yes I had it enabled.
It's very effective, in fact one of the best. It has to be turned on by the user. By default it's off.
Had it on, didn't work. Hence my comment on hoping TMo's version "actually works"
I'd rather my phone does this at the OS level, not hte carrier. The reason T-Mo wants this IMHO is to free up network bandwidth. The consumer benefit is an additional dividend.
I use Google voice with several numbers feeding into Hangouts (finally! waited years for that), so no one gets my prepaid carrier number. The calls that come to my carrier number, 99.9% are wrong numbers or scams, which I filter with Google; the Nigerian numbers, Tasker blocks for me. My carrier voice mail plays the SIT tone and states the number is no longer in service.
In teh 90s, I researched the use of robodialers (computer banks that dial numbers, and only connect the call to a rep if the phone is answered), and according to the FTC, they're illegal. Did this change?
If it benefits both company and consumer, why is that a bad thing?
EDIT: Also, I don't know if they're illegal, but they're in use in every single call center in the US. I worked for the FOP for a short time before I got fired for being crap at tricking people into donating, but the cold-calling was done by robo-callers.
Good, I'm tired of answer my phone only to hear CONGRATULATIONS!
Ahh...Now I know who I can troll.
So Turecaller. Not bad T-Mo, not bad at all.
This is one of a growing list of reasons why T-Mobile is going to take over wireless in North America.
Just block it! I don't want to see it!
I block a number ever day or 2. It's getting worse every year. Thank god number blocking is built in to 7.0. I hated creating a blocked contact in 6.0.
I never get scam calls .. guess I am lucky?
You are very lucky.
I get about 3 or 4 scam calls a year. Don't know what you fellows all do to be so frequent a victim of this. Still a great idea by TMO.
I get that in a day
I've noticed now for the past 2 weeks my caller ID will say "Suspected Spam" ..
Have I been in some beta or something?
What phone do you have? Nexus and pixel already have this, it's a service from Google.
T Mobile is becoming the model carrier for the US
This'll apply to 98% of my incoming calls
Because the national do not call list works so well, right?
I don't know anyone that wants a spam call, so how is it that there isn't more being done to crack down on this and stop it before carrier intervention?
And all carriers should offer this now.
Huh?
Mr Number. Highly recommend.