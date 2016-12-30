Going extra magenta in the new year.
T-Mobile is ending the year the way it started it: pumping up its own network and not-to-subtly throwing shade on the others. Under all the bluster, there are a few things to take away.
For all the 5G hype going on — from mobile networks and manufacturers alike — we're still a long way off from any kind of significant 5G roll-out. T-Mobile accepts this, but is committing itself to being ready for 5G so that it can roll it out faster and better than the competition.
Well, gigabit LTE sounds great.
As far as current network technology goes, T-Mobile is still the only network with the technology to reach 1Gbps on its current LTE, though it did do it on an "un-released handset." It's a promising test, but it remains to be seen just how well this gigabit LTE will hold up, especially once it's more than one test unit connecting to it.
One more note worth mentioning refers to T-Mobile now covering 313 million people (not to be confused with actually serving that many people), just barely being edged out by Verizon. You might not think a single million separating them is much, but once you translate that million into the rural areas they live in, that 1 million turns into a few good chunks on a map. Chunks not a lot of people live in, but important nonetheless.
Reader comments
Gigabit speed. It will throttle my speed even before it completes speed test.
Pretty much this. I'd rather them focus on coverage than trying to get faster speeds. I d be fine with 15 down as its more than enough for what I need.
I get about 50 down now
I'm hitting 119 mbps down / 56 mbps up where I live at in Florida. In my apartment, my Galaxy S7 Edge stays at 5 bars.
At least they're not doing that lame within 1% reliability of Verizon crap like Sprint! Coverage is what matters! Reliability is expected by all major U.S. carriers is it not (don't answer that, rhetorical question)?
Meanwhile in my Hometown, my broadband is struggling to achieve 2Mbps speed :(
Yeah the state of broadband in the U.S. outside of major metros (and even often inside) is horrible.
Yes exactly. Their cellular coverage in rural areas is non-existent.
There speed is nice but I need voice call not speed. Change to cricket less then a month ago could not be happier with t-mobile I had 2 bars and people kept saying I was cutting off all the time was really annoying. Don't have that problem anymore it's good to be Abel to use the phone more then just for surfing the Web and seeing videos.
Still can't use them because of how terrible their coverage is over the majority Wisconsin. Only a few million of us up here, so I guess not that big of a deal.
I go to Madison for work, and coverage the is great. But holy crap, when I went to the New Glarus brewery, I lost signal entirely before I got even halfway there. I was roaming on the hilariously named Bug Tussle network once I got like 15 or 20 minutes outside of the city.
Can't buy T-Mobile service anywhere in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. So much for their big network.
Improved coverage would be much more impressive than increases in speed.
Just waiting for Sprint/Soft Bank to buy them