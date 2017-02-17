Final Nougat build going out to beta testers on T-Mobile Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.

T-Mobile has started rolling out the stable Nougat release to the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, with those enrolled in the Galaxy Beta Program receiving the update first. As the update is now hitting those that are already running beta versions of Nougat, it weighs in at 117MB. It also includes the February security patch.

The changelog for the update lists several improvements, as well as usability fixes. T-Mobile's support page doesn't mention the update yet, but with the OTA going out to beta users, a full-fledged update won't be far behind.

