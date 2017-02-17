Final Nougat build going out to beta testers on T-Mobile Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.
T-Mobile has started rolling out the stable Nougat release to the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, with those enrolled in the Galaxy Beta Program receiving the update first. As the update is now hitting those that are already running beta versions of Nougat, it weighs in at 117MB. It also includes the February security patch.
The changelog for the update lists several improvements, as well as usability fixes. T-Mobile's support page doesn't mention the update yet, but with the OTA going out to beta users, a full-fledged update won't be far behind.
Galaxy S7 Nougat update: Top 10 features to know
Thanks for the tip Darryl Owens!
Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge
- Galaxy S7 review
- Galaxy S7 edge review
- U.S. unlocked Galaxy S7
- Should you upgrade to the Galaxy S7?
- Best SD cards for Galaxy S7
- Join our Galaxy S7 forums
Reader comments
T-Mobile rolling out Nougat update to Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, starting with beta users
Any word on s6 edge?
Got it. So far, so smooth.
Where can I download this beta app???
The Galaxy apps store
Downloaded it about 2 hours ago. So far it's great. Smoother and more stable than the beta. Other than that no noticable changes but I've been running the beta for months so I'm used to it.