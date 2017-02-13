T-Mobile has seen Verizon's unlimited, and raised it unlimited and one.
When T-Mobile introduced its T-Mobile One plan last year, the internet was divided between people who thought the ostensibly unlimited data was a courageous move for a cash-strapped carrier with a patchy LTE network and those who saw it for a violation of the tenets of net neutrality.
6/ Starting Fri, #TMobileONE price includes HD video & 10GB high-speed 📱hotspot data –all at no extra charge. AND taxes & fees are included!— John Legere (@JohnLegere) February 13, 2017
Now, after Verizon's surprisingly transparent (but slightly more pricey) foray back into the realm of unlimited, T-Mobile's CEO John Legere took to Twitter (seemingly the platform of choice for putdown broadcasts) to denounce Big Red's move as too little, too late. Legere said that as of Friday, February 17, T-Mobile One would expand its default functionality to include HD video streaming — previously $3 a day or $15 a month — as well as 10GB of tethering per month.
Also on the agenda was to undercut Verizon's plan even more by offering a $100 all-in cost for two lines, well below Big Red's $140 for the same number, though it's unclear whether the discount is a permanent change to T-Mobile One. Prior to the announcement, lines cost $120, or $60 each.
This latest move comes after, at CES this past January, T-Mobile announced that it was lowering the costs of all of its plans by around 15% by including taxes and other fees in customers' final bills, so the $70 seen in the advertised price is what the customer pays.
8/ And, how about a little promo to make it EVEN MORE compelling?! $100 for two lines on #TMobileONE ALL IN.— John Legere (@JohnLegere) February 13, 2017
While T-Mobile's move will certainly further spur competition in the U.S. telecom market, the reality is that the company took something very important away from its customers in the form of uncompressed video streaming, and is now returning it to them as a promotional feature. With the appointment of a FCC Chairman intent on dismantling net neutrality, it's likely we'll see more of these kinds of promotions in the future. In the meantime, T-Mobile One is now a little more customer-friendly and a little less expensive, which is always appreciated, especially when Open Signal just co-crowned it, along with Verizon, the best network in the U.S.
Reader comments
T-Mobile responds to Verizon's unlimited plan by rolling back its dumbest changes
Love this guy... And the way he forces Verizon to react. Love the competition he brings. Verizon hates this.
Seriously. This is the type of competition we consumers need.
Don't get too used to it. I strongly suspect T-Mo is going to have a transaction this year, and accordingly, competition is going to slow way back down again.
have a transaction? meaning what?
With the new administration, any M&A will be approved. Sprint's coming for it is my guess. Could be a cable co. I doubt T-Mo makes it independent another year. Once it's gobbled up, the pricing competition will cease I'd bet.
We will see when it happens... don't believe anything I read on the internet. More so now.
They already tried it. THANK GOD that the transaction was blocked by the Obama admin. Guaranteed there is more competition now. Sadly, I think these days are numbered.
Please do not be so ignorant..The executive branch has no say in mergers. These are governed by In this case the FCC..
The owner of sprint met with Trump about bringing more jobs to America.
Exactly. The net neutrality tirade in this article is unnecessary and this shows competition is out there regardless when there are choices. Also under customers *can* choose not to get the free binge on data if they want to, and not many do. "Net neutrality" ending free data for providers who play by tmos rules and for users who don't opt out would be a bad thing not a good one.
You couldn't opt-out of Binge On if you had the Ulimited One plan previously. Now they've lifted that.
Good to see an uncarrier like Verizon keeping T-Mobile on their toes.
(said somewhat sarcastically)
Sarcastically, but that's exactly what happened here. T-Mobile's unlimited was shady with the whole non-HD and other oddball restrictions. This is much better for consumers, but you can't trust any of the big cell providers to act unless provoked by another.
I love it!!! A Hollywood writer couldn't have come up with something better.
ROFL! I love they have a WTF gif? on their one page
http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Ft-mobile.7eer.net%2Fc%...
Only if T-MOBILE could come close to Verizon's network.
Depends on where you live. There was a time where I had LTE service on my T-mobile phone while my friend on Verizon didn't in the same area.
Ohh right they have zero coverage everywhere...just taking money.
T-Mobile has little coverage in rural areas, and the coverage they do have, you can only get 200MB of roaming data/billing cycle.
They have more than just a "little" coverage in rural areas.
Not according to their coverage map. If you zoom in enough, most rural areas are covered under "partner" networks.
I drove from Cleveland to the outer banks and never lost native T-Mobile service. It got weak at times but never lost it. Verizon even struggled at times also.
In Seattle I get around 100 Mbps on T-Mobile. When I was on Verizon I was lucky to get 25/30 Mbps. From what I've seen T-Mobile destroy's Verizon and ATT.
T-Mobile isn't very consistent outside of bigger cities though.
The coverage map they use is bogus and exaggerated
Then that's coverage, just not native coverage
What part of the US do you live in?
Midwest.
In Los Angeles, it's FAR better than Verizon. I have both.
According to the latest reviews, they do, in fact, "come close" to Verizon's network. Very close.
In speed. Not in coverage.
No, in coverage.
Take it down clown nobody wants to hear that noise. Fanboying for verizon lol.
Just waiting for AT&T to respond. Most likely today.
I really want to see AT&T response also. This way I will know which carrier I will jump to. I am tired of Sprint. lol
You can throw a dart at T-Mobile, Verizon or AT&T and have better service than Sprint.
Lmao! This is freaking great. Legere knows that people will jump like rats from a sinking ship to actually have COVERAGE.
I love it, I want both of them to continue the games of one upsmanship.
Exactly
I love competition!
I doubt it is uncompressed. HD video probably means 720p which I would be fine with I guess. I'll still stay on my limited plan though with no strings attached as I don't use anywhere near my cap.
The cost of these plans is still so high... Especially when you factor in what people are paying for home internet and wifi....
John Legere is the coolest mobile CEO. So glad to be a T-Mobile customer
This is icing on the cake!! Legere will now get more people to switch over. Remember last week Open Signal announced that Verizon and T-Mobile are virtually tied in terms of network data speeds.
This just makes his plans one step ahead of Verizon.
Speed and coverage are two different beasts
They actually said that T-Mobile was extremely close now in coverage, while Verizon has closed the gap almost in speeds. That spectrum swap Verizon made with T-Mobile helped both companies' networks, but T-mo benefited more.
Seriously I could care less about which carrier is best. I actually have to go across the street to use any of them with any speed. I never realized that I live in a dead zone for all 4 of the carriers.
Move out of the Faraday cage. It might help.
The balls in your court now AT&T get rid of that stupid gotta have DirecTV or U-verse crap to get unlimited internet.
Haha I wasn't planning on ever leaving T-mobile anyways, but somehow this makes me feel better. Thanks John Legere! You da man'
I'm glad for this. I've stuck to my grandfathered unlimited and Simple Choice lines to avoid the restrictions, especially the tethering. I might move all of my lines to Unlimited One after Friday.
That is not a bad idea, I have 6 lines on my simple choice plan unlimited, and pay $260 i would b giving up 4gb of hotspot but it may be worth it to switch to new tmobile 1
Let's go! Tmo ftmfw!
Good for T-Mobile. But now even us po folks on prepay can get unlmted data on AT&T's Cricket network. A tad pricey at $70 per month per line but not bad. And it really is unlimited high speed.
High speed if you count capped data speeds, while still more expensive than T-mo and prepaid besides.