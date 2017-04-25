T-Mobile continues to gain momentum with its unlimited plans.

T-Mobile has announced that it picked up 1.1 million new customers — 914,000 postpaid and 386,000 prepaid additions from MetroPCS — in Q1 2017. The carrier also saw a 11% increase in overall revenue to $9.6 billion, with year-on-year net income increasing by 46% to $698 million.

The numbers underscore T-Mobile's recent momentum in what has been a highly competitive time for the wireless industry. Verizon rolled out its own unlimited plan earlier this quarter, but that didn't prevent the carrier from losing 289,000 postpaid customers.

T-Mobile says it captured 250% of the industry growth, suggesting the carrier was successful in luring customers away from its rivals. The carrier will be looking to maintain that momentum by leveraging the recently-acquired 600MHz spectrum to improve its network coverage.