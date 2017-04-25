T-Mobile continues to gain momentum with its unlimited plans.
T-Mobile has announced that it picked up 1.1 million new customers — 914,000 postpaid and 386,000 prepaid additions from MetroPCS — in Q1 2017. The carrier also saw a 11% increase in overall revenue to $9.6 billion, with year-on-year net income increasing by 46% to $698 million.
The numbers underscore T-Mobile's recent momentum in what has been a highly competitive time for the wireless industry. Verizon rolled out its own unlimited plan earlier this quarter, but that didn't prevent the carrier from losing 289,000 postpaid customers.
T-Mobile says it captured 250% of the industry growth, suggesting the carrier was successful in luring customers away from its rivals. The carrier will be looking to maintain that momentum by leveraging the recently-acquired 600MHz spectrum to improve its network coverage.
Reader comments
T-Mobile picks up 1.1 million new customers in Q1 2017 as net income rises 46%
I guess AT&T and Verizon need to get their acts together and start recognizing T-mobile as a rival company. That #4 is now #3 and gap is closing. Fast.
600 MHz will be the nail in the coffin. T-Mo's got it. I'll probably never leave now as the future is bright!
I mean $70, taxes baked in for unlimited everything, 1-hr of gogo pass (and free texting all flight long) and 10gigs of LTE tethering (slower after, stays unlimited) is just too good.
Verizon, at $80, jumps to $98 post-tax where I live. One gogo pass is anywhere from $5 (texting for an hour) to $30+ for a single flight. Free if you have T-Mo (I fly weekly so this is important). I'm gonna ride this $70 plan into the 600 MHz future with a smile on my face.
Zero rated to hell. No respect for net neutrality. No thanks. I'll stick with slightly more expensive att just so I can get a signal everywhere today.
I also appreciate that my carrier doesn't waste money on pointless Super Bowl commercials with expensive celebrities. I choose my wireless service based on how well it works today, not who endorses it.
Verizon on average dropped 20% of DL speeds as well. They"re LTE Network needs serious updating. I Live in the Boston area and they are slow. T-Mobile is very fast in Boston & Suburbs. After all the growth that T-Mobile has had Their Network hasn't faltered. That is very impressive. T-Mobile continues to update and improve their LTE Network, they invest in their network, Since they just bought a ton of spectrum T-Mobile will continue to kick ass.
The only true way they can fix their network is by dropping cdma and reigning their devices to only LTE for everything. The mix of maintaining cdma and LTE networks complicates things.
Too bad their network is running out of steam, speeds are slowing to a crawl.
How so?
either you're joking, or t-mobile's crawl is exponentially faster than vzw or at&t
Good job T-Mobile👍👍👍
Still not making anywhere near the money atnt and Verizon put on the table.