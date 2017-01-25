T-Mobile will never stop taking shots at its competitors.
Late last year T-Mobile took a swing at AT&T to offer a free year of the DirecTV Now streaming service for those who switched carriers ... but unfortunately, DirecTV Now has had a pretty rough start loaded with service interruptions and bugs. To make amends, T-Mobile is now offering a year of Hulu for everyone that previously look it up on the DirecTV Now deal in 2016.
If you switched to T-Mobile late last year to get this deal, T-Mobile will send you a notification to get the free Hulu subscription. Simple as that.
Every former AT&T customer who signed up for a free year of DIRECTV NOW will receive a notification from T-Mobile in the coming weeks with a unique code good for a free year of Hulu Limited Commercials service.
An added bonus is that through T-Mobile's Binge On service, Hulu streaming doesn't count against your data cap. For a double bonus, T-Mobile is letting you keep the DirecTV Now subscription as well just in case it gets its act together and makes things work later in 2017.
Reader comments
Nice move Tmo! Att still wins at the coverage game for me though.
With deals like this, they make me want to leave Verizon where I only have 5GB....hmm
You won't regret it. Best decision I've ever made.
I recently entered the cord cutting game bc I didn't want to lock into another cable contract. I tried Vue (the best by far) sling (pretty good, no CBS) and direct tv now (absolute dogsh!t, constant errors, a lot of channels missing, horrible UI)
I'm looking forward to YouTube unplugged and Hulu's upcoming service
I agree with everything you said, but you make directv now sound better than it actually is.
Wow, nice! Wish they would offer that to everyone haha but oh, well!
Who knows, they definitely could