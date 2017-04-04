Flat tire? Harrowing highway repair? T-Mobile has you covered.

Last November, T-Mobile did what a lot of wireless carriers are doing: it got into the connected car game. But it did so cautiously, launching a small tool called SyncUp Drive in partnership with ZTE and Mojio that plugs into the OBD-II port of any car made after 1996.

The idea is to not only give its connected users a way to monitor their car's health, but to provide a 4G LTE hotspot to passengers, along with other useful information. Multiple cars in a family can talk to one another to provide updates on whereabouts without having to text or make an unsafe call, while drivers also get a readout of potentially dangerous behavior and speeding alerts.

Now, T-Mobile says that after demand was double its initial forecasts, it is launching free roadside assistance with Allstate Motor Club. Anyone who buys a SyncUp Drive and at least 2GB of data per month on a 2-year plan gets the roadside assistance included. T-Mobile says that the addition was the biggest request from existing customers. The SyncUp Drive product itself is also down to $48 from $150.

To receive free roadside assistance, existing customers just need to update the SyncUp Drive app in the Play Store.

Do you use SyncUp Drive? If so, how do you like it? Let us know in the comments!

