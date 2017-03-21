Better late than never, we always say.

The HTC One M9 on T-Mobile has started to receive its Nougat update, landing over three months after the unlocked model. No matter the timing, owners of the carrier version of the One M9 will be happy to see a large update land two years after the phone was released.

The update to Nougat comes in at a hefty 1.06GB, so be ready to download it over Wi-Fi and probably plug in to a charger for the whole process. If the update doesn't hit you right away, don't be alarmed — these things often take a little time to roll out to everyone.

Once you get your Nougat update, be sure to hop into the HTC One M9 forums to let everyone know how it's going or get help with any issues you may be having!