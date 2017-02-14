T-Mobile has a plan to keep its LTE speed crown, and it involves Wi-Fi (sort of).
During its fourth quarter earnings call this week, T-Mobile's CTO Neville Ray brought up something that the company has been working on since 2015: LTA-U, which stands for Unlicensed.
Though T-Mobile is ostensibly tied with Verizon for best network in the U.S., beating it in speed in many markets while trailing in overall coverage, it said that it has no intentions to stop investing in its LTE network, which currently covers some 314 million Americans. In addition to continuing to roll out low-band 700Mhz spectrum in major markets like Chicago, San Francisco and New York City, T-Mobile intends to use unlicensed 5GHz spectrum to augment downlink speeds in more congested markets.
The initial call to action came all the way back in January 2015, but nothing has happened in the interim as the rollout of supported chipsets from Qualcomm, and devices from third-party manufacturers, have been held up by complaints to the FCC from various lobbying groups looking to prevent interference with existing Wi-Fi signals, which increasingly use that same 5GHz spectrum. But Ray said that the deployment of so-called Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) will happen in 2017 into 2018, and T-Mobile's customers, which are already disproportionally running LTE devices, stand to benefit greatly, and that the Wi-Fi interference problem is both overstated and likely to be overcome with cautious planning.
Ray also brought up T-Mobile's proliferation of small cells in densely-populated markets as a way to alleviate congestion. The company has deployed over 1,000 small cells across the country, and plans to at least double that number in 2017, mainly to prepare for 5G — which is coming — but also to facilitate the transmission of those unlicensed 5GHz airwaves, which travel shorter distances than typical cellular signals.
T-Mobile's network advantage comes from pushing users to more spectrally efficient technologies before its competitors. Specifically, over 65% of the company's postpaid customers are completely off the 3G network, relying on LTE for both voice and data. He said that 70% of the company's entire spectrum allotment across Band 2, Band 12 and Band 66 uses LTE, and that will increase to 80% as it refarms existing 3G airspace. Of course, Verizon is not just sitting out of the unlicensed LTE space altogether, but like its rivals at AT&T and Sprint, it is at least a year behind deploying the technology to the public.
T-Mobile also said that, in light of its decision to allow T-Mobile One customers to stream HD video across its network, it would keep SD streaming as the default, and only anticipates a single-digit percentage of customers to actually enable the higher-bandwidth option.
For all of its bluster around T-Mobile One, zero-rating, net neutrality and undermining the competition, T-Mobile's network strategy appears to be as robust as any of its competitors. It was the only carrier in the Big Four to have year-over-year growth in wireless service revenue and postpaid net customer additions, and it believes that by emphasizing unlimited while rewarding customers that don't overrun the network — a recent "Uncarrier" announcement — it can continue to gain customers, add to the bottom line, and spur competition.
TMO can't be ignored, but it still has one major problem that the other carriers don't: It doesn't exist in many of the places that people go. An example, go to their map http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Ft-mobile.7eer.net%2Fc%... and click on any random 10 points in the country. Depending on how attracted to the nations largest cities you are, the odds are that you picked at least 3 places that have either no coverage or "partner" coverage, which is a) not T-Mobile and b) usually terrible.
On their map they choose to show this as places that are covered by their 4G-LTE service - but it is simply not true. Places where TMO doesn't exist include: the majority of WI, most of the top of MN, the vast majority of both Dakotas, over 90% of IA, nearly all of AK, WY, MT, ID, NV, UT, OR, WA, AZ, NM, TX, huge chucks of OK, KS, MO, MS, KY, VA, WV, IL, NY, MN - oh, shoot that right there isover half of the country. Where they simply barely or don't exist at all.
Obviously I know that most people live in major metros and travel to major metros, etc. But until these areas are all fully covered by T-Mobile's actual network, not partners and not "no service", claiming to match coverage is simply bullshit. All carriers lie about being the best, but this is egregious.
STL, KC both do have actual TMO. Nowhere in Iowa has TMO except Des Moines, IA. The rest of it is i-Wireless, who is not T-Mobile, they're an affiliate. Most of MN outside of Rochester and the Twin Cities is also partners. Same thing with NE outside of Omaha and Lincoln, etc, etc. So you are getting service, but you are not getting TMO service in those areas, you're on a partner network. That is not the same thing at all.
What you are saying about T-Mobile coverage in Minnesota is simply not accurate. I live in Minnesota and have traveled all over the state. The vast majority of the state is covered by native T-Mobile coverage. Even sparsely populated areas in Northern MN have seen a huge expansion of coverage thanks to Band 12 deployment and is now largely covered by T-mobiles native network, this includes areas all the way up to the Canadian border. You can look at T-Mobile's coverage map or Sensorly to see that native T-Mobile coverage is quite expansive throughout MN. Also I-wireless is a joint venture between T-Mobile and local telco's. When you travel to Iowa as a T-mobile customer the I-wireless network is treated as native coverage and there are no data limits or speed caps so your assessment of Iowa coverage is also not accurate. Also T-Mobile does have several partners that have a reciprocal roaming agreement so when you travel to those areas you aren't subjected to data limits and speed caps. If I can use my phone at LTE speeds and not subjected to data limits I fail to see why this is an issue? All the carriers, even Verizon use partner coverage to augment their own native coverage.
Again, your statement of "TMO's actual network is incredibly small and is enlarged through third parties" isn't accurate. As of fall 2016 Tmobiles native LTE network covered more than 1.3 million square miles" this is without any roaming partners, just there native network. Since then there has been additional band 12 deployment so I am sure that number has gone up quite a bit. So no, their native network isn't "incredibly small".
What, in relation to the other three carriers? Sprint's native LTE network is much smaller than T-Mobiles. As of last fall Verizon claimed 2.34 million square miles covered, ATT had 1.7 million square miles, T-Mobile 1.3 million and Sprint at 840,000 sq miles. Again this is native LTE coverage. So as of last fall T-Mobile native LTE network was actually 1/2 million square miles larger than Sprints and T-Mobile has been expanding out via band 12 deployments quite rapidly since that time.
http://www.steelintheair.com/Blog/2016/08/sprint_vs_verizon-network_reli...
The main areas that have awful T-Mobile coverage is Southwest and southeast Missouri. They are largely rural, but they get ignored by many carriers to this day. My family are only really able to use Verizon reliably everywhere. There are a lot of people that live in those rural areas that the carriers just plain forget about or just don't care.
T-Mobile has a test drive program. They give you a phone and a week or 10 days to test the network. I had high hopes. Traveled my regular routes on the AL and MS gulf coast. Had great speeds at my home in AL and around town in AL. I had no signal just two miles from the house heading west towards MS. Then it was 2G all through my regular routes to work in MS. Once I realized I had no signal in any buildings I quit testing.
Zooming in on this map actually shows the difference still: https://www.metropcs.com/coverage.html Only the dark blue is actually TMO, and most of it is woven throughout with gray, which is always someone else.
That OpenSignal report stating T-Mobile is virtually tied with Verizon for best network is highly suspect. First from their own report, "Rather than track geographic coverage, our availability metric measures the proportion of time our users can access a particular network.". Second that is BASED on data collected from only 169,683 users with OpenSignal's app installed on their phone.
Another data point to consider is quoted below from Verizon's new Executive Vice President that indicates they invested over twice as much in their network as T-Mobile:
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/112b-reasons-why-im-excited-future-wirele...
"We invested $11.2B in our 4G LTE network over the last year … that's $30.7M every day. Today, our 4G LTE network covers more than 2.4 million square miles and 314 million people – by far the largest in the country. To give you some perspective, T-Mobile invested $5B last year in network infrastructure and Sprint less than half of that.
We use our investment to constantly improve our network and prepare for the mobile-first future. For example, we're deploying small cell technology to densify our network and aggressively automating nearly every function to quickly adjust to customer demand in real-time. We're mounting small cells on existing structures like street lights to extend 4G LTE coverage and increase network capacity where it's needed most. This critical infrastructure also supports the Internet of Things (IOT), smart cities, and ultimately grounds our future 5G network."
One thing that's very important is that a TON of TMO customers can successfully connect to 4GLTE even though they're not in a TMO coverage area, because most of TMO's geographic footprint is them actually using partner networks. IMO that's cheating and only those devices actually connected to a TMO owned and operated connection should be counted, which would be major metros only for the most part.
