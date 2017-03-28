T-Mobile Tuesdays has something good for baseball fans starting April 4.
T-Mobile is into doing nice things for its customers recently. The company has announced that it is giving away a free year of MLB.tv baseball streaming to all of its users, including those on older plans and prepaid service, a repetition of the same deal from the past two years.
A regular season costs $112.99 a year, with MLB at Bat, which includes mobile phone access, an additional $19.99, so Major League Baseball is likely hoping that this turns into some revenue-positive conversions in the 2018 season. At Bat is included in the promotion.
T-Mobile says that the promo is part of its T-Mobile Tuesdays campaign, where it gives something nice away every week. The promo begins April 4 to celebrate the official return of baseball in the U.S. (and Canada — don't forget the Blue Jays!)
T-Mobile Tuesdays free stuff (including MLB.TV Premium) is available to all customers on a T-Mobile branded monthly rate plan, including consumer and business, postpaid and prepaid plans. Every line can participate.
Customers will only have over a day to sign up for the promotion; it ends at 4:59am ET on April 5. Once signed up, customers will need to sign into the MLB.tv app or website before 4:59am ET on April 11, so there isn't much time to take advantage of the promo. And according to the rules, the free access will expire on February 28, 2018.
Additional T-Mobile Tuesday 'Thank You' gifts on April 4th include a free VUDU baseball movie rental, a $2 DUNKIN' PROMO CARD, and 30% off Groupon Local (up to a $40 value).
Reader comments
MLB atbat is one of the great apps of all time. To get it for free is a wonderful treat
They did this last year too. Thanks Tmo!
Where do you sign up at? I did it last year
It'll be done through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app this year. Check the app next week.
when i was on t-mobile, this was the best part of being on t-mobile (the discounts on the mlb app)
Yes sir!
I'm in thanks T-Mo!
I wonder if they're testing their Binge On to include live broadcasting...
They had live broadcast last year with no issues. I turned mine off anyway since I'm on a grandfathered unlimited plan.
This is pretty cool. I haven't watched baseball as much as I used to but this is a nice option.
I did this last year, and the MLB.tv Premium service is great. Both the mobile and Android TV apps are fantastic, and streaming quality is really good, even for games that a lot of people are probably watching simultaneously.
Yep. This is big for me. I get to save $120 from buying it this year!!! Thanks John Legere!!
This is pretty cool. I don't watch MLB but I actually know people who pay for this every baseball season to watch the games. Maybe I'll give it a whirl this year since it's free!
🤣
Yeah...thanks but no thanks. If you offer Soccer instead then yes.