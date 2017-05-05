"That's a real nice phone you got there. It'd be a shame if anything happened to it."

Let's face it: it's a dangerous world out there for a nerd and their Android phone. Our lives are on these pocketable computers and they're up against a big bad world of malware, phishing, identity theft, device theft, bugs, breakdowns, and screen-shattering drops. If you feel the need for some more security for your phone — and your peace of mind — T-Mobile has a new service to sell starting May 7.

Behold, T-Mobile's Premium Device Protection Plus or PDP Plus for short. The service bundles a whole heck of a lot of security and support-based services and shoves them under that mouthful of a name for a monthly fee. McAfee Security for T-Mobile and VIP tech support are a few of the headliners in this security smorgasbord.

Seriously, though, look at this laundry list of services being shoved under this $15/month service:

Identity theft protection tools with 24/7/365 dedicated agents to provide Lost Wallet and ID Restoration services backed by $1 million insurance for qualifying recovery expenses. Data Protection against viruses and online threats and including privacy protection for up to 10 compatible devices, including phones, tablets and even your PCs and Macs. Also includes a password manager and anti-theft features like a capture cam capability that takes a photo of whoever is trying to unlock your phone (after 3 failed attempts) and emails you their location!

Device Protection provides coverage for accidental damage and hardware service—for any mechanical breakdown—as well as lost and stolen devices.

AppleCare Services for a newly purchased or financed iPhone or iPad provides 24/7 priority access to AppleCare technical support (via chat or phone); low service fees—like just $29 for iPhone screen damage and free battery service; Apple-certified repair or replacement at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers; hardware service with genuine Apple parts; software support for iOS, iCloud, and Apple-branded iOS apps; and hardware repairs and service backed by Apple, the people who know iPhone and iPad best.

Tech PHD (Personal Help Desk) provides VIP-level access to immediate, personal technical and diagnostic support via online chat, phone and self-serve resources for devices that connect to your T-Mobile phones, tablets and Hotspots – like printers, routers, TVs and game consoles.

If you want this cyber cornucopia, it's available to T-Mobile customers buying a new phone and adding a new line of service. If you just bought yourself a T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S8 — or any other new T-Mobile smartphone in the last 60 days — you can upgrade to JUMP! Plus, the new level of the JUMP! device upgrading program that comes with PDP Plus.

Which unlimited plan should you buy?