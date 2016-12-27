The end is here.
T-Mobile has begun administering the drug that will prove fatal to the twice-recalled Note 7, an update that will eventually roll out to all remaining units (some 100,000) in the U.S. The update, which will be required, adds a persistent notification to the Note 7. It also prevents it from being charged, and limits its connectivity to the network. In other words, the update kills the Note 7.
AT&T, Sprint and, reluctantly, Verizon, have all agreed to begin issuing the same update starting January 5. The build number is N930TUVU2APL2 and, of course, it's not Nougat. Come on, people.
Reader comments
So can the user still just ignore the update?
I was wondering that as well. Like if you just long press that notification and then tell the system to block all future notifications for that app/service you should be able to just ignore it indefinitely, right?
Or just disable packages associated with Samsung's Push updates which pretty much whoever that is still holding on to their note 7 has done by now anyways so there is nothing "fatal" about this.
It stops the phone from being able to charge, so sure you can just ignore the notification for 10 hours until your phone is dead and no longer usable...