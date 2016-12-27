The end is here.

T-Mobile has begun administering the drug that will prove fatal to the twice-recalled Note 7, an update that will eventually roll out to all remaining units (some 100,000) in the U.S. The update, which will be required, adds a persistent notification to the Note 7. It also prevents it from being charged, and limits its connectivity to the network. In other words, the update kills the Note 7.

AT&T, Sprint and, reluctantly, Verizon, have all agreed to begin issuing the same update starting January 5. The build number is N930TUVU2APL2 and, of course, it's not Nougat. Come on, people.

