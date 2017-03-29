LG G6 is already in the hands of a few lucky customers.

U.S. carriers have kicked off pre-orders for the LG G6 ahead of its debut in the country on April 7, and customers that have ordered the device are already starting to see shipping notices, with deliveries scheduled for later this week. T-Mobile was the first carrier to announce pricing, and the first to ship the handset to customers.

A few AT&T and Sprint customers that pre-ordered the device are now receiving delivery notices for March 29, which is incidentally when the Galaxy S8 is making its debut.

The LG G6 starts at $650 unlocked, and all carriers are throwing in a free Google Home as well as other freebies for customers pre-ordering the device.

Did you manage to receive your LG G6 ahead of schedule? If so, how are you liking the device? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Where to buy the LG G6 in the U.S.

Thanks Rob Bennett and Branden Richeson!