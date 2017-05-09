Many people are tired of Android vs. iPhone. They just want a Galaxy S8.
The Galaxy S8 is a great phone, and with the iPhone 7 series looking a little dated, it makes sense that plenty of iPhone users are looking to pick up a Galaxy S8 or S8+.
Moving to a Galaxy S8 is fairly easy, especially if you already use Google services. But what about those who don't have a lot of experience with Android in general? We delved into the forums to see how some people were faring.
alpha75205-06-2017 10:27 AM“
Like the others I had an iPhone from 4-6s. Just got a galaxy 8+ about a week ago. The only things I miss are imessage, because the rest of the family is on it. And the emojis. I hate the Samsung emojis, but that's not a big deal. I am having a hard time learning to type again, I was super fast and smooth on the iPhone but it's like a whole different world typing on this thing. I'm trying...Reply
Let's start here. This user brings up a few key pain points when shifting to Android: losing iMessage is a big deal for a lot of people, and even with services like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and others, nothing can really replace iMessage for ease of use, especially when the whole family is on it. And, yes, Samsung's emojis are pretty terrible.
And typing on a Samsung phone can be fixed by using Gboard or SwiftKey.
bandofbrothers211205-06-2017 12:15 AM“
Hi, I've been using iPhones since the iPhone 4 up to the iPhone 6 Plus and was so disappointed with the iPhone 7 my eye wandered ;) To the Samsung Galaxy s7 edge which I used for 8 months and then moved to the s8. Took a few weeks at first to adjust to the hardware and platform change. It's been nothing but a positive experience and interesting learning curve too.Reply
We're finding this a lot: avid Apple fans maintaining their other Apple products — iPads, Macs, Apple TVs — while switching their primary computing device, their phone, to Android.
zipro05-05-2017 11:10 PM“
I switched from the iPhone 7 Plus and after a few weeks I'm already back with the iPhone. I had the pink tint issues in three consecutive phones. Apart from that, I was having a really hard time without iMessage and some of the apps on Android are decidedly flaky (e.g. the app of my electronic door lock which would unlock the door every single time I took the S8+ out of airplane mode). And...Reply
Some people can't handle the heat, so return to the iPhone. A defective Galaxy S8 may do that, and complaining that the Galaxy doesn't feel as snappy as the iPhone is a valid concern, too — though not one that we necessarily agree with (maybe try a Pixel in that case?).
bassjo05-08-2017 02:52 PM“
So ever since the whole Note 7 debacle I’ve been using an iPhone. (iPhone 7+ 256gb) Last Friday I picked up a S8+ and I think it’s an awesome phone, Samsung really knocked it out of the park when it comes to the hardware design of this one, (sans FPS). I even think this years version of TouchWiz is the lightest it's ever been. However, I’ve had a horrible time finding apps comparable to the ones...Reply
One avid Galaxy S8 fan loves the hardware but is struck by the difference in app quality and availability, which still exists today. That makes sense, given that developers tend to make more money from iOS than Android, but the vast majority of apps are not only comparable in features, but identical in quality, too.
What do you think? Do you know of anyone who has switched from an iPhone to a Galaxy S8? Is that person you?
I guess I'm pretty clueless about what makes imessage so "simple" as you and others have said. Whether I use android messenger or what's app etc I open it and choose my personal and send the message, how is that hard, or what is it about imessage that is "easier" or so hard to do without? Not trolling, just asking ...
iMessage talks between phones, iPads, Mac computers, etc., using MMS or whatever other protocols iMessage uses. It's more like Facebook Messenger, but not at ******.
iMessage is the stock sms app that will send instant messages (iMessage) to other iPhone users or send the message as an sms to other phones like Android, Windows phones, dumb phones etc all without having to switch apps or even think about who you're sending to. Here in the UK at least, sending photos and media over MMS is very expensive and not included in your call plan so you would need to switch over to WhatsApp or equivalent for that and use the sms app for text messages. I love iMessage when I have an iPhone as much of my family use them too but when I have an Android phone I'm also lucky that they all use WhatsApp so we use that as default.
Sounds like people when they were bailing on blackberry.. BBM, typing, apps are different, adjusting to new platform, etc..
I ditched the Pixel for the S8 Plus. It was like going from a utility truck to a fully loaded Chevy Silverado.
Well see which is running better after a year
Exactly man, he definitely made the right decision
I know that answer already !!!!!
.😂...Good one!
I've seen so many people on here that are switching from the iPhone but I bet if the new iPhone or iPhones are a stand out this year there will be plenty people switching back.
I'm on an S7. I think the S8 is an abomination and after years of dealing with carrier bloated Samsung phones I'm done with Samsung. My battery life is atrocious and I have so many apps I don't want to use that I can't get rid of I'm just fed up. The hodgepodge of hardware on the S8, continued bloatware, I don't want anything to do with it. Kinda like the G6 but thinking I'll jump to the pixel 2.
However, the wife is pushing me to get an iPhone, for FaceTime, iMessage, the fact that it just works. I love the ability to customize Android but I'm tired of screwing with it. At the same time, I hate iOS and don't want to deal with that mess either. But it does work. IDK.
Always listen to Wifey.
Well, I would advise buying your phones unlocked from now on, carrier bloat is absolutely horrible for battery, performance and storage.
Yeah that's the plan. I used an unlocked Moto 4 for a couple weeks and it ran beautifully, battery life was incredible and it handled everything I do easily, even my games I play. Only place it was lacking was camera so I went back to the S7 for now. But I'm done with carrier phones.
I had the 6 Plus for a couple of years. Nice phone and really good battery life. Yes, iOS is smooth and polished, but it's so tightly locked down. Want a different keyboard? Sure, you can have it, but it won't work as well as the stock one, and, occasionally, it'll revert to stock for some fields. Want a different e-mail client? You can have that too, except that, if you click on an e-mail address, Mail will always open. Want a different Web browser? Sure, you can have that, too--wait, no, you can't. You can get what appear to be Chrome and Firefox, among others, but they're actually just skins that wrap around Safari. Want to download music from something other than iTunes? Sorry. Want to load your favorite mp3 as a ringtone? You can, once you load it into iTunes on your computer, convert into a proprietary format, and then connect your iPhone and sync it. Want to use a different SMS/MMS client? You can do that, but then SMS and MMS will come to one client, and iMessage messages will come to another. I tried that once, and it was a mess.
Ease of use comes at a price, I'm afraid.
I don't know about the S7, I upgraded from a Note3. With a three and a half year old phone, I've learned and applied numerous things like disabling stock apps, and vetting started tasks. No need for that on the S8.
My VZW S8+ runs like a champ. Insanely quick. Battery stellar.
I never liked thin phones but this one is different. Beautiful, powerful smartphone.
Barf on iPhone useless phones for sheeps the galaxy s8 and comming note 8 **** all over it Samsung is the GOLD standard nothing else matters period they are number one. I laugh at these people with their old ugly fat bezel rip off, real men like curves.
LOL
says the sheep !!!
Yarrell? That you?
Nothing says "Buy Android" like the well-written post above.
I own the iPhone 7+, V20, and S8+. The iPhone has a layer of dust on it, I'm petrified to drop the S 8+, and the V20 is my favorite. The iPhone is a good phone but as boring as a day in my dead grandmother's life.
...I have been severely tempted to get the S8 but I'm going to wait for the Note8, which i believe, will quickly become the best handset on earth 🌎.
If the Note8 arrives as powerful as the S8, them I'll make the switch. Then swap an S5 for my S8+ on another line.
So typing and a messaging app are the biggest issues? And really only because they have friends that use the imessagin app not because they think it is better.
Seems like an easy thing to get over. The workout app the one dude talks about I have heard his complaint a few times, he posted over on XDA the same thing and found a new app that he likes on Android. Its the growing pains of switching from one OS to another, but most will have totally forgot about it in the near future. especially once they get used to how the apps are more integrated into the OS on Android.
I know about 4 people who have made the switch, at first it was tough for them, but now when they go back and use their iPad they find iOS to be extremely frustrating because EVERYTHING takes like 3-5 more steps to complete. (eg sharing pictures, changing settings, answering emails with attachments etc.). They all say "I never realized how frustrating iOS was to use until I switched to Android" and "I really don't understand why iOS loads icons to your home screen from top left to bottom right, it makes them all so hard to reach with your thumb".