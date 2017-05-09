Many people are tired of Android vs. iPhone. They just want a Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy S8 is a great phone, and with the iPhone 7 series looking a little dated, it makes sense that plenty of iPhone users are looking to pick up a Galaxy S8 or S8+.

Moving to a Galaxy S8 is fairly easy, especially if you already use Google services. But what about those who don't have a lot of experience with Android in general? We delved into the forums to see how some people were faring.

alpha752 05-06-2017 10:27 AM “ Like the others I had an iPhone from 4-6s. Just got a galaxy 8+ about a week ago. The only things I miss are imessage, because the rest of the family is on it. And the emojis. I hate the Samsung emojis, but that's not a big deal. I am having a hard time learning to type again, I was super fast and smooth on the iPhone but it's like a whole different world typing on this thing. I'm trying... Reply

Let's start here. This user brings up a few key pain points when shifting to Android: losing iMessage is a big deal for a lot of people, and even with services like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and others, nothing can really replace iMessage for ease of use, especially when the whole family is on it. And, yes, Samsung's emojis are pretty terrible.

And typing on a Samsung phone can be fixed by using Gboard or SwiftKey.

bandofbrothers2112 05-06-2017 12:15 AM “ Hi, I've been using iPhones since the iPhone 4 up to the iPhone 6 Plus and was so disappointed with the iPhone 7 my eye wandered ;) To the Samsung Galaxy s7 edge which I used for 8 months and then moved to the s8. Took a few weeks at first to adjust to the hardware and platform change. It's been nothing but a positive experience and interesting learning curve too. Reply

We're finding this a lot: avid Apple fans maintaining their other Apple products — iPads, Macs, Apple TVs — while switching their primary computing device, their phone, to Android.

zipro 05-05-2017 11:10 PM “ I switched from the iPhone 7 Plus and after a few weeks I'm already back with the iPhone. I had the pink tint issues in three consecutive phones. Apart from that, I was having a really hard time without iMessage and some of the apps on Android are decidedly flaky (e.g. the app of my electronic door lock which would unlock the door every single time I took the S8+ out of airplane mode). And... Reply

Some people can't handle the heat, so return to the iPhone. A defective Galaxy S8 may do that, and complaining that the Galaxy doesn't feel as snappy as the iPhone is a valid concern, too — though not one that we necessarily agree with (maybe try a Pixel in that case?).

bassjo 05-08-2017 02:52 PM “ So ever since the whole Note 7 debacle I’ve been using an iPhone. (iPhone 7+ 256gb) Last Friday I picked up a S8+ and I think it’s an awesome phone, Samsung really knocked it out of the park when it comes to the hardware design of this one, (sans FPS). I even think this years version of TouchWiz is the lightest it's ever been. However, I’ve had a horrible time finding apps comparable to the ones... Reply

One avid Galaxy S8 fan loves the hardware but is struck by the difference in app quality and availability, which still exists today. That makes sense, given that developers tend to make more money from iOS than Android, but the vast majority of apps are not only comparable in features, but identical in quality, too.

What do you think? Do you know of anyone who has switched from an iPhone to a Galaxy S8? Is that person you?

