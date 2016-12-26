So you've seen the light and are switching from iPhone to Android. Welcome! Here's what you need to know!
Switching from iPhone to Android can be a bit daunting. If you're unpacking a brand new Pixel or Galaxy S7, or something else equally exciting, let us help you get set up quickly and easily!
If you've never used an Android phone before, there are a few things you should know before taking the leap (even though it's the leap home).
There's a learning curve
Switching from iPhone to Android isn't the same as upgrading the from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone 7. It's more akin to switching from Mac to PC (though not as drastic). General functions are still similar, but major Android phone manufacturers will often have proprietary user interfaces, distinguishing them from other makers.
Therein lies the rub. There is no single version of Android in the way that there's only one iOS. Companies take the Android operating system and interpret it and mold it according to their vision, meaning you'll get a different experience using a Samsung phone than you would using an HTC phone or an LG phone.
Though all Android operate similarly on a fundamental level, it's the little, finicky difference that set them all apart, so it may take some getting used to.
If you're just about to turn off your iPhone and put your SIM card into a brand new Pixel, Galaxy or something else shiny, here's what you need to know!
Turn off iMessage!
When you message other iPhones from your iPhone, they'll communicate via iMessage when you're connected to the internet. This is different from regular SMS texting, and if you leave iMessage turned on on your iPhone, many of your texts will still be routed through that service.
If you're on your new Android phone, you won't receive any of those messages. You need to disable iMessage before making the switch! (And while you're at it, turn off FaceTime.)
You might have to buy your apps again
If you have pay-upfront apps on your iPhone that you paid for, you'll likely have to buy them again from the Google Play Store if you want them on your Android phone.
The Google Play Store and the App Store are completely different entities, and the apps they house are made for different platforms. Some of the apps you had on your iPhone may not even be available for your Android phone and vice versa. That said, if you're subscribing to a service like Spotify or Evernote, you just need to download the app and log in on your new Android phone to get going.
You may need to re-sync your life
If you have all of your contacts, calendar events, photos, documents, and more synced with iCloud, and everything's on your iPhone, you'll likely have to re-sync everything on your Android phone.
Android's version of the cloud is housed in your Google apps, like Docs, Gmail, Contacts, Drive, and more. When setting up your Android phone, you'll set up a Google account and from there, you can actually sync some of your iCloud content with your Google account, so that you don't have to re-enter all of your dates, contacts, etc.
What you'll need to bring with you
You don't have to leave your life behind on your iPhone. You can bring your information with you so that you're not taking hours to populate your Android phone with all of your stuff.
Contacts
Yes, Google and Apple are direct competitors and the two biggest competitors in the mobile game, but neither makes it too difficult to switch teams. Rather than manually enter all of your contacts into your new Android phone, you can export your iPhone contacts in a few different ways.
Calendars
If your calendar is flush with events, it'd be a major pain in the behind to have to add them all in again once you've made the switch to Android. Luckily, all of your calendar info resides in files called ICS, which are widely used and easy to transfer.
Photos
Like most of us, your phone is probably your primary camera. You'll want to take those precious memories with you when you leave the land of Apple, especially if you're planning on erasing and selling your iPhone after. We recommend using Google Photos. Most Android phones have Google Photos pre-installed (and if not, it can be downloaded from the Play Store) and it's a super quick and easy process.
Documents
If you use iCloud Drive, then you probably have a few documents socked away and you might want to get rid of iCloud Drive in favor of Google Drive when you switch to Android. Transferring those files is easy if you use the iCloud Drive and Google Drive desktop apps!
Manufacturer tools
Some manufacturers have their own tools to help you migrate your information from a computer. So if you have all your iPhone data on a computer, you can add it to your Android phone using the maker's tool.
You won't be able to add an iPhone backup to your Android phone, but you'll be able to drag and drop contacts, music, and more from your computer.
Samsung Smart Switch
You'll need to use the desktop client to be able to move your iPhone data to your new Samsung phone. It's essentially the same as moving files around on your computer, but by connecting your Android phone to your computer, you'll be able to transfer everything right to your phone.
LG Bridge
LG Bridge lets you interact with your LG phone on your computer, where you can easily transfer all of the stuff you want to bring over when you migrate from iPhone to Android.
Pixel Switch
Each Google Pixel comes with a USB-OTG adapter that allows you to quickly and easily transfer files, contacts, calendar entries and even iMessages from an iPhone to your new Android phone.
Just remember
At the end of the day, switching to Android from iPhone is nowhere near as difficult as switching your writing hand, or even using that hand to write a test! An Android phone still performs the same basic functions you're used to: making calls, messaging, surfing the web, playing games, etc.
It may take some getting used to, but you might find yourself feeling freed with all the customizable options that Android has to offer (I took three days to decide my home screen layout when I got my first Android phone after switching from iPhone).
Have fun with it and really do your research before buying your first Android phone so that you make sure you're buying what's best for you.
If you need some help with choosing, check out our Smartphone Buyer's Guide, where we show you the particulars on just about every Android phone around, so that you can make an informed decision when it comes to switching over.
Questions?
Got a question about using and Android phone? Little nervous about making the switch? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
The S7 pair come with a USB OTG as well like the Pixel. No PC needed.
No more complications.
I did the switch the other way. Had Android since the HTC EVO. Learned how to root, run custom roms and create (copy what others created) customized screens. Spent hours reading sites like Android Central, Android Police, XDA Developers, etc.
And then I decided to get an iPhone 6 Plus purely because they sell better than any other phone other than Samsung Galaxy line. It was a hard adjustment at first. Couldn't change the notifications for different apps, can't decline a call for non contacts, can't make screens the way I want. But I started really using it and paying attention to what is really important to me in a phone. The updates are universal. T-Mobile doesn't control when I get it, Apple does. No matter what carrier an iPhone comes from it's the same exact iPhone except for radios. Apple dictates to the carriers, not the other way around. The camera is and pretty much has always been awesome. My battery life has always been great.
I do miss Android sometimes. Was going to use one of my Jumps to get a Note 7. Would have used a Jump on a Pixel if it wasn't a Verizon exclusive. Can't see spending $800+ on a phone that most likely won't have much of a resale value in a few months.
Please do a similar guide for Windows Phone (seeing as Google doesn't seem to care about helping Windows Phone users switch to Android).
Switching to my first "real" android device (after having the note 7 for 2 days & it lagging. I've been an iPhone user for a few years now & have tons of iPhone/iCloud/iOS notes that I want to export and get into google keep. Any suggestions besides emailing, I was thinking to maybe export, but notes on a mac only gives the option to export as a PDF.
Anyone have any insight as to how to approach the issue of still having an iPad that uses FaceTime and I message?
To which issue are you referring? Are you not receiving texts on Android because iMessage is enabled on your iPad? Try disabling it in settings or signing out of iCloud completely on your iPad.
Hey, I switched to Android for the specs on the phones, hardware and just the differences (I have a GS7 which I got when exchanging the Note 7). iPhone is easy to use, very efficient and smooth, but I see the same in Android for the most part. I love the haptic feedback, the customization and even some of the quirks of Android. I got the Note because I was going to give it a year and see the iPhone 8 and what that looks like, but I may be sold on Android for longer than that.
It's funny you should say that. When I switched, I also went from iPhone to Samsung (S5). After later switching to a different Android phone (Moto), I realized that Samsung is totally the iPhone of Android. Their UI is all their own and definitely more restrictive than other manufacturers' phones. I recently switched back to iPhone, because hey, free iPhone, and I really like the haptic feedback, but the Apple "peripherals", like iCloud Drive and other services are abysmal when compared to G Suite. And once you feel Apple's grip on you again, it makes you pine for Android again.
At least, it made me miss it haha.
I know. I wish I had waited to get the Pixel XL. Samsung is very much the iPhone of Android in some ways.
Hello. Very new to android and was wondering about getting phone notification from your android phone on your android tablet? (Both samsung devices) does it work by logging in with the same user account on both devices like apple or microsoft or do you have to download an app like sidesync for the samsung devices? Sorry if its a silly question but im thinking of making the switch next year, maybe if / When the note 8 is released. Thanks
If you have the same app logged into the same account on both devices, then you'll get notifications on both devices.
The same app? Do you mean sidesync or a different app?
Yeah, if you are on a tablet or computer with side synch running then you will get all your notifications from your Samsung phone. You will also be able to control and use your entire phone remotely even play games and use other parts of your phone from your computer or tablet screen.
Thanks for the help. I downloaded the app and it works very well. I do wish that notifications across devices were more integrated in to the OS like apple with how there phone and tablets work together, but a part from that the sidesync app is pretty cool
"So you've seen the light and are switching from iPhone to Android. "
Aw yes! That line is worth more than the whole article.
Phone Wars Episode VI: The return of Android.
Enjoy having top-level hardware instead of four year old specs for $1000
I have to disagree with you on that. I have both Android and Apple products. Both function for what I use them for, but I will tell you one thing. I was the same exact way about Apple until I actually used a Apple product. I looked at the spec line of their Iphone 6S, 6S Plus and even though it only has 2 gigs of Ram, it runs better than my Note 5 that has 4 gigs of of Ram. In all honesty it runs smoother and faster.
Top level hardware runs only as good as the the system allows it to allocate it's memory. Everything is self managed with Apple compared to Android. From RAM Management, to security, along with updates. Do you don't have to wait months and months and months for the newest IOS updates and security updates. Instant.
Again, both Android and Apple have their benefits.
Funny that I just left Android and returned to iOS, after the Note7 debacle. What I am missing now is: the back button, Sammy's Game Tuner, and the Note7's video optimizer and it's screen - oh what a wonderful screen. I won't miss slow updates nor updates slowed by the carriers. I enjoy setting my phone down with 99% on the battery and getting up 8 hours later with 99% on the battery. I don't miss the need to reboot the phone daily to keep it running smoothly. Lots of good on both sides but for now I'm happily back with Apple and looking forward to how the Pixel develops.
I've never had to reboot my phone to keep it running smoothly. Any of my phones. The only time my phone reboots is when the battery dies.
As for your comment about slow updates, yes if you buy a carrier branded phone you will have slower updates, but let us know how you feel when the next iOS update bricks your phone or makes LTE suddenly stop working for your carrier.
iPhone and Android are both good platforms, I just think the two arguments that you made for iOS are pretty much invalid. Also, Android is objectively the more powerful, productive OS. However, I wouldn't recommend Android for my tech illiterate relatives because they are mainly going to use their phones for Facebook, SMS and calls.
Your opinion, while valid for you, is just your opinion and is pretty much invalid for the rest of us.
It's sad when people get sick of Samsung and drop Android all together for iOS.
Everything you need to know:"Its awesome baby with a capital A!"(in my Dick Vitale voice)
No, there's no iMessage you'll need 2 separate messaging apps from now on.
Why two?
One for SMS and one for Instant Messaging.
You can use a single message system for android though seeing how imessage works and how helpful Apple is to those who question their grip on users wanting to migrate with their messages/data is very interesting after a little Web research. I won't go into it as to not want to bring out the worst in people but it is a bit strange. That said I like the flexibility in choosing my own feature rich messenger application.
Hangouts is your friend.
You do realize iMessage is basically just SMS with some added features for other people that have iPhone's right? Also, most people have several messaging apps on their phones anyway.
The way you worded your comment leads one to believe iMessage is a top selling point of iOS, but in reality most people wouldn't notice the difference if it weren't there.
I disagree. It's something I really miss when I come back to Android after a spell with an iPhone. I know it's a big thing for many others who switch too. It's integrated like Facetime and that makes them much simpler and useful than multiple apps like SMS, Skype, WhatsApp etc etc.
F1rst world problems.
It really is, though. My v20 arrives this week and I'll definitely miss having imessage. Being able to text from my ipad is nice. But none of that is going to keep me from abandoning my iphone and returning to android.
Nice to see problems never go away, they just become smaller and meaningless.
I love that opening line.
Enjoy your FREEDOM...