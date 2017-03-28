Super Mario Run is fun, but not worth the premium price.
When Shigeru Miyamoto took to the stage at Apple's September 2016 event to announce that iOS would be getting the first Super Mario game developed for mobile (excluding Nintendo's own handhelds of course) the hype was off the charts. I mean, come on. It's Mario on your phone at long last! How could you mess that up, right?
Now, after a three-month wait, the hype has sufficiently died down and we finally get a chance to see how Super Mario Run plays on Android devices. While the game is surely fun to play and features most of the familiar elements that make up Super Mario platformer game, it's really hard to justify the cost to unlock the game given the limited content that you're required to play over and over (and over again) just to unlock new characters, mini-games and decorative features.
READ: Super Mario Run for Android: Everything you need to know!
Gameplay
The full game features 24 levels spread out over 6 worlds in World Tour mode. The level designs are full of nostalgic elements which long-time Mario fans are sure to appreciate, but the difficulty level is way too low. That makes this a great game for kids, but any competent gamer should be able to beat the main game comfortably in a single afternoon. Each level also features three tiers of Challenge Coins to collect, which do ramp up in difficulty. But ultimately it's just another way the game gets you to replay the same levels over and over (and over) again.
The controls are easy to learn but tough to master right away, and things get slightly more interesting once you've unlocked new characters such as Yoshi and Princess Peach.
Control-wise, Super Mario Run was designed to be played with one hand, inspired by the idea of making it comfortable to play in crowded Japanese subway trains. As such, your controls are limited and dead simple: tap to jump. Meanwhile Mario will run across the screen automatically, vault over enemies and low obstacles until he runs into a wall or falls into a pit. This essentially renders most ground enemies harmless — another knock against the overall game difficulty.
On the positive side, the controls are easy to learn but tough to master right away, and things get slightly more interesting once you've unlocked new characters such as Yoshi and Princess Peach. Their special jump abilities certainly add a wrinkle to the standard gameplay along with some much-needed variety when playing Toad Rally.
Play, collect coins, repeat
Ah, Toad Rally. The most divisive mode in the game.
The 'multiplayer' mode for Super Mario Run is where you're likely to spend most of your play time. You race against ghost versions of other players, with the goal of impressing Toads and luring them to your kingdom. To win a Toad Rally, you must collect more coins than your opponent, while simultaneously completing skillful jumps to win over the Toad audience for bonus points.
Whether you love or hate the Toad Rally mode, you will need to play constantly it to collect different color Toads, which in turn allow you to level up and unlock new characters, mini-games, and decorations for your kingdom. Unfortunately, this means you're also stuck replaying looped versions of the same levels over and over again, but for a different purpose this time.
It sort of feels like Toad Tickets were included in the game simply because Nintendo figured mobile games always have two types of in-game currency for players to collect.
It makes the 'multiplayer' mode feel more like an afterthought, and it's akin to racing against a ghost car in Forza; Sure, there are two cars on the track, but there's no interaction with your opponent whatsoever. Hell, there's no way to even be certain the ghost character is even a recording of the player you're supposedly racing against even. Considering the great way Nintendo added simultaneous multiplayer in the New Super Mario Bros. games for Wii, it's more than a bit of a letdown.
To play Toad Rally, you also need to collect Toad Tickets — but you quickly learn that running out of tickets is never really an issue. It's too easy to collect them throughout the game, whether you're going back and collecting Challenge Coins in World Tour or winning them in mini-game huts in your kingdom. Once you've maxed out your Toad Ticket collection at 99, you really begin to question the point of including them at all.
In fact, it sort of feels like they were included in the game simply because Nintendo figured mobile games always have two types of in-game currency for players to collect. They're common enough to be essentially valueless. Besides, I really don't think there ought to be any limitations on gameplay in a $10 paid game.
Final thoughts
For a company that's known for innovating and taking risks, Nintendo played things really safe with Super Mario Run. Too safe. The game is only challenging when you're specifically going after a challenge coin goal but otherwise it plays like a nerfed version of the Super Mario platforming fun we all grew up with. Boss Battles, which we've seen Nintendo showcase some great variety from in past Super Mario titles, are a huge letdown in Super Mario Run. Minor spoiler alert, but once you've played through the first two bosses you've essentially played them all. I imagine it's mostly due to the controls limiting the developer's options. Classic Super Mario games were always about skillfully controlling Mario; Super Mario Run is more about timing your jumps and little else.
For a company that's known for innovating and taking risks, Nintendo played things really safe with Super Mario Run.
This pains me to say, but I would almost be more inclined to recommend Super Mario Run if it were a free-to-play game that pressured you into in-app purchases. And I guess, in a way, it is just that. But there's just no way, in my mind, that this game is worth spending $10 to play the same levels over and over (and over) again.
Should you check it out? Absolutely. You can download the app for free, play through the first few levels, check out Toad Rally mode, and add some decorations for your kingdom. And if you really fall in love with the gameplay and kingdom building aspects, you'll enjoy everything else included in the full game. Otherwise, you're bound to become bored due to the lack of variety and repetitive gameplay.
Reader comments
Super Mario Run is too repetitive to justify its premium price
Did this site run an article saying the game was worth it a few days ago?> :)
Yes, but that was one writers opinion (aka click bait headline) ;)
That's stupid, so just because another writer has a different opinion that makes it a click bait headline?
Different writers with differing opinions. Marc Lagace vs. Daniel Bader. I would find it weird if everyone agreed on everything.
This is true.
Yes it did, but after spending more time with it, it appears that the opinion has changed. This game is not for everyone and I applaud their updated stance on the game. Take it or leave it, its just their opinion.
Different people can have different opinions on the same subject and write articles laying out those opinions. Here is the thing that will really blow your mind, they can also work for the same website.
:::mind blown:::
The problem here isn't that two people have two different people. The problem is that both these people represent Android Central. People see Android Central saying the game is worth it, then doing a complete 180 and saying it isn't. They aren't reading that author 1 feels one way an author 2 feels another. They see Android Central saying one thing, then saying another.
When they review a phone, they don't do a turn around with another writer on their website saying something completely different. There's one review and that first review is the stance AC is taking. It's never, "I think this phone is great, but he doesn't." It's, "this is what AC has to say about this phone."
I do believe if AC reviews a phone, publishes a positive initial stance, and a week later the phone completely fails to deliver on it's promised features or breaks apart due to poor construction, it would be AC's duty to update their initial stance with a follow up.
Yup, turns out this site isn't run by only one writer. And THIS article is a game review.
Yup, agree. 10 bucks is too steep for a tiny game like this.
It's $10. You people need to get a life. It's a great game for $10. Don't like it, don't buy it. If $10 is to much for a game then you have issues.
$10 isn't too much for a game that's worth $10... It is too much for a game that's worth $2. I recently paid £326 to play a game, and do not regret it.
Value isn't absolute, if you think it's worth $10, great! I'm glad you enjoy it. No need to be a dick to people who don't agree though.
And we can't get a life, I didn't see any green mushrooms... You just get moved back in the level when you fall.
This. Even if you only get get a weeks pleasure out it, how is it any different to dropping £10 on food/coffee/beer etc.
I much prefer a no ad, no IAPs game for decent money up front.
"how is it any different to dropping £10 on food/coffee/beer etc."
That food is actually necessary for survival? Coffee helps you be alert and productive at work? And beer......I dunno, I hardly ever buy beer.
I do prefer no ads and no IAPs in my mobile games. But I do prefer these games not to be rehashes of the hundreds of F2P games already available.
Oh we do have lives and in these lives we have better use for $10.
Like said by fuzzylumpkin, $10 isn't much to pay if a game offers the value of a $10 game. It is a lot, however, if the game is really worth less than $3.
Hell, most of my Steam games have cost me $60 but, unlike this Mario repainted Rayman Jungle Run, are worth their price.
And we won't be buying it. Just like millions of iOS users who uninstalled this game in less than a week.
The point isn't that $10 is too much for A game. It's that it's too much for THIS game.
Yup
I dont know what Nintendo was expecting. Nobody is paying that kind of money for essentially a temple run clone.
i think a 2.99 would have been perfect for this. a lot of people would have bought i then
I think the same. I even read about 20 comments on Google Play and all people says the price is problem.
Nintendo will probably make the game not free and have 1 time purchase like Minecraft to get better community on this game
Nintendo doesn't need to make this game free. Just lower the price to what it really is worth: 3 bucks, max 5.
$10 isn't too bad. I got 20+ hours already out of it. Plus with my google rewards credit, it only came to $6.
And this is why we have the free to play model. People ***** about paying $10 for a game. I bet you have more play time with this game than drink time from 2 Starbucks (or whatever you prefer) coffees. Devs have to eat somehow.
Lol, yeah, multimillion dollar software companies need us to pay for THEIR Starbucks and designer jeans. Oh, yeah, they need to upgrade their wallpaper and floor coverings.
I think they're comparing it to better games that cost less
Or more, I've got no problem with final fantasy VI costing about $15.
People seem to take price and value as the same thing... It's not that $10 is a lot, it's that it's more than this is worth... For most of us.
I agree with all of you on this, but if it doesn't make money, they won't make it. It might not be worth $10 and once the hype dies, they'll lower the price. I'd much rather have a play store full of pay to play or free trial, then pay once games than this free to play, pound you with in app purchases to advance BS.
It didn't make the money they wanted either way. The hype died two weeks after the iOS release. NIntendo was just being Nintendo and thought that any F2P game with a Mario painted on was going to be worth more than 99% of all mobile games in existence.
Should they have priced this at $3 or $5 max and the story would have been different.
Well I can tell you that the ghosts are definitely not ghosts of people playing. My wife and I often get matched up against one another and we've both watched each other and never scored the way the ghosts make it appear. I think the ghosts are just AI that play based on how it thinks you would play. Disappointing to say the least, but oh well. We get a good laugh at each others apparent scores though haha.
Yup. But breath of the wild I would've paid double for. 🦄
Yup. Again, that game cost me £326 and it was worth it. I was even willing to pay another 18 for the season pass. But as of now, it's crap.
I lost interest in this game 10 minutes after I started playing it.
Yes it's expensive when you think of it. However, when you consider how much Nintendo usually charge for their games, this one isn't so expensive any more.... It's $14.xx in Australia.... Luckily I got a lot of free credit from operator that I could waste...
The thing is, their games are usually good...
Do you really think this is worth a third of Pokémon sun/moon? Or a quarter or fifth of breath of the wild?
Nintendo could easily make this game a success if they got off their high horse and lowered the price to what this game really is worth: $3