Get ready to run as Mario and friends come to Google Play!

Nintendo America just dropped the date of March 23 as the day Super Mario Run comes to the Google Play Store.

In January we heard that Nintendo was putting more focus on getting Super Mario Run to Android, and March was their target for release. They will come in just in time according to this evening's news.

Android version of #SuperMarioRun will be available on 3/23 with the Ver.2.0.0 update! Pre-register now: https://t.co/dAxzTlppnG pic.twitter.com/nQ0T4znOBt — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 18, 2017

Super Mario Run launched in December, 2016 for iOS, and while not the smash hit for Nintendo that they saw with Pokemon Go, plenty of people are playing on their iPhones.

If you want to make sure you are ready to go on March 23, you can pre-register for the game at Google Play right now so you'll be set when it launches.

Pre-register at Google Play