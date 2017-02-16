We all need a feel good story every one in a while. This one will undoubtedly warm your heart.

Need a little pick-me-up? Check out this wonderfully sweet story about Google CEO, Sundar Pichai. From the BBC:

After discussing her father's work, Chloe Bridgewater decided she would like to work for Google and penned a letter beginning "dear Google boss".

The letter — which you can read in its entirety at the BBC — details little Chloe's dream to nab "a job with Google" and "do swimming in the Olympics." She also mentions that she has "only ever sent one other [letter] and that was to Father Christmas."

Here was Pichai's full reply:

"Thank you so much for your letter. I'm glad that you like computers and robots, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology. "I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to - from working at Google to swimming at the Olympics. "I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school! :) "All the best to you and your family."

Pichai even signed the typed-out letter with his actual signature. Read the story in its entirety at the BBC.