There are features on a launcher that keep you coming back.
Action Launcher has Quickdrawer. Aviate has its quirky app organization. Nova Launcher's got quite a few features that keep users coming back year after year, theme after theme. But beyond the ridiculous amount of launcher customization and the best damn launcher backups on Android, Nova has an ace in the hole.
And that ace is subgrid positioning.
So what if a widget looks wonky at 5x1?
Now, the grid on your launcher dictates how many spaces you have for shortcuts, folders, and widgets. Most launchers default to a 5x5 or 4x4 grid depending on how big/old they are. That means you can put a 5x1 widget completely across one row of your home screen: like a music widget or a weather bar. So what if a widget looks wonky at 5x1? Well, you can resize widgets in most launchers and change that widget from 5x1 to 5x2. The problem then becomes that this widget is then taking up 40% of your home screen. You need the stretch your widget somewhere between the two. So you can either resize your home screen grid, or you can use the handy option sitting on that same page in Nova Settings.
Enter subgrid positioning.
Now, instead of being stuck between a 5x1 or 5x2 widget (or more often a 7x1 vs 8x2 widget), you can split the difference and resize the widget to be 5x1.5. It seems like a simple thing, but it makes a huge difference, especially when trying to place widgets around a feature on your wallpaper like the precision-placed Zooper widgets in our Deadpool theme. It essentially doubles your options when resizing a widget or placing a shortcut. On a 5x5 grid, instead of having 5 width or height options, you have 10. On a 6x6 grid, what I use, I have 12 widget sizes instead of 6. And when scaling and placing widgets, those options can make all the difference in the world.
How do you turn on this wonderful setting?
- Open Nova Settings.
Tap Desktop.
Tap Desktop grid.
- Tap Subgrid Positioning.
Subgrid positioning is the second feature highlighted in Nova Launcher's Google Play listing. It's a remarkably small feature, one toggle hidden in one setting screen, but it makes a world of difference. Have you used subgrid positioning yet? If so, how hard is it to go back to anything else? If not, what are you waiting for?
Reader comments
Subgrid positioning: why I keep coming back to Nova Launcher
Very much this. Love this feature along with many others like icon resizing and gestures.
I could never stay on boring default settings. That's one of the biggest reasons I use Android after all.
Posted via the Android Central App
That and removing the obnoxious search bar.
+1
Posted via the Android Central App
This sums up why I use Nova Launcher over Google Now perfectly. I'm not a customization freak, and I don't use all that many of Nova's more advanced customization features, so GN is otherwise pretty well-suited for me. But I am very particular about object positioning, and Nova lets me organize things JUST so, which is why it wins for me.
Doesn't apex have something like this?
Posted via the Android Central App
As you mention, this feature is actually way more useful than it sounds.
I keep trying others, but it never takes long before I'm back on Nova. Since they reimplemented "night mode" (I go on about it, but it's important to me) I find it very hard to find anything to criticise... And from me that's incredibly high praise lol.
It's best to assume I'm being sarcastic. if I'm ever serious I'll type "/s" to make it clear.
Nova is by far the BEST launcher out there.
It's the only launcher on which you can redefine (nearly EVERYTHING for) how an android phone is used.
Don't want an app-drawer icon? Delete it.
Want to navigate by gestures? Can do.
Want absolutely NOTHING on your desktop and nothing in your drawer, but still have the apps installed? EASY PEASEY.
Wanna hide the drawer's tabs, and desktop doc? (Is that supposed to be hard?)
It's the launcher that keeps Apple DECADES behind, and makes iFan's claims that their phones are just as customizable, a COMPLETE laugh.
Don't get me wrong...I love Nova launcher but it is not the only launcher in which you can redefine everything. Lightening Launcher will redefine what redefining everything in a launcher actually means. The level of customization that Lightening Launcher offers does come with a steep learning curve though so it is not for everyone. If you are actually interested in defining any and everything (and in this case everything is actually everything) in your launcher then you might want to check it out. It also has the standard resizable grid system for individual desktops and app drawer etc... but it does not have a subgrid system that will allow you to snap objects to a half grid point. Instead you can simply turn off the grid for any objects you do not want snapping to the grid (other objects will still snap to the defined grid) and then you can finitely adjust those objects that you turned off the sapping to grid feature for to any place on you screen...pixel by pixel if you wish.
Funny. Evidently I've always had the SP enabled but never even noticed it. Now I know. Thanks.
This. Nova and Zooper in tandem makes my device have so much more potential.
Posted via the Android Central App
It's very useful, I usually mix up lots of different widgets, weather, calendar, clock, a variety of Zooper,s all playing happily together thanks to subgrid positioning...sort of takin it for granted I thought all launchers had SP.
Posted via the Android Central App
Nova Launcher: The only thing I agree with Wagoner on.
My favorite reason is that I have multuiple devices from multiple manufacturers and I have an identical launcher screen layout for each one.
I dont use a launcher generally unless its on a device with touchwiz or some other terrible launcher ui (im thinking of you chinese oems) that so desperately wants to be just like apple.
However +1 for sub grid options.
I have a rooted device and used xposed to enable subgrid on my stock launcher (not stock android but better than most who really ruin the stock ui) and i have it set to 7x5 i think. I would need to double check to confirm that.
Anyways other than having more room on your home screen (for more widgets!) it also cleans up the widgets.
Sometimes without subgrid widgets can look a little clunky...the text size is exaggerated...etc.
By using subgrid it makes widgets more appealing to my eyes. I use many widgets spread out over a few homescreens.
Google keep is really useful in widget form. My wife and i both have it and we "share" the grocery list (most commonly but we do use it for other things) with each other so its nice to be able to just click and add something new to the list with minimal effort.
Another useful one is google now although i wish they would improve what pops up on the widget.
Oh and google play newstand app looks great in subgrid if you haven't tried it.
I love Nova Launcher. I still use it.
Posted via the Android Central App
Nova Launcher is awesome to the point that it's one for the main reasons I have stick to Android so far!
Nova Launcher user for years on all my devices, no other Launcher comes close.
Posted via the Android Central App
Too Much Maths Ara. I love Nova Launcher. I've been using it since it was first released and never felt the need for a different launcher. It's simply the best.
One of the many reasons why I keep going back to Nova
Stop leaving and you won't have to keep coming back.
Work keeps making me! They tell me to try the others. They have me build themes on the others.
Posted via the Android Central App
I love nova launcher too, currently using it in my Nvidia shield k1 and LG g flex 2 with stealth icon pack
Posted via the Android Central App
Grid? What's a grid? - Signed, Total launcher users ;-)
Seriously though, I didn't know Nova did this, that's pretty handy.
Posted via the Android Central App
I need three days and a case of Coke before I try going into Total again. Lightning is so weird, too, but Total just made my eyes glaze over a little. I see the potential, but I also see that if I used that to theme it'd take twice as long.
Posted via the Android Central App
This feature is really helpful. Better then all the new features combined. NOVA4eva
Posted via the Android Central App
I have yet to find a better launcher than Nova, whether it's a stock launcher or 3rd party one.
Posted via the Android Central App
This is one of the many reasons that I love Nova Launcher. I have widgets overlappinng in subgrid positions, with passive ones moved to back, and always have my home screen layout backed up. It's a nice, easy-to-use launcher.
Nova (prime) is the first app to go on all my new phones. I like a clean uncluttered home screen.
Android first world problem : 5x1 too much thin , 5x2 so big...