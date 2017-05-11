There are features on a launcher that keep you coming back.

Action Launcher has Quickdrawer. Aviate has its quirky app organization. Nova Launcher's got quite a few features that keep users coming back year after year, theme after theme. But beyond the ridiculous amount of launcher customization and the best damn launcher backups on Android, Nova has an ace in the hole.

And that ace is subgrid positioning.

So what if a widget looks wonky at 5x1?

Now, the grid on your launcher dictates how many spaces you have for shortcuts, folders, and widgets. Most launchers default to a 5x5 or 4x4 grid depending on how big/old they are. That means you can put a 5x1 widget completely across one row of your home screen: like a music widget or a weather bar. So what if a widget looks wonky at 5x1? Well, you can resize widgets in most launchers and change that widget from 5x1 to 5x2. The problem then becomes that this widget is then taking up 40% of your home screen. You need the stretch your widget somewhere between the two. So you can either resize your home screen grid, or you can use the handy option sitting on that same page in Nova Settings.

Enter subgrid positioning.

Now, instead of being stuck between a 5x1 or 5x2 widget (or more often a 7x1 vs 8x2 widget), you can split the difference and resize the widget to be 5x1.5. It seems like a simple thing, but it makes a huge difference, especially when trying to place widgets around a feature on your wallpaper like the precision-placed Zooper widgets in our Deadpool theme. It essentially doubles your options when resizing a widget or placing a shortcut. On a 5x5 grid, instead of having 5 width or height options, you have 10. On a 6x6 grid, what I use, I have 12 widget sizes instead of 6. And when scaling and placing widgets, those options can make all the difference in the world.

How do you turn on this wonderful setting?

Open Nova Settings. Tap Desktop. Tap Desktop grid. Tap Subgrid Positioning.

Subgrid positioning is the second feature highlighted in Nova Launcher's Google Play listing. It's a remarkably small feature, one toggle hidden in one setting screen, but it makes a world of difference. Have you used subgrid positioning yet? If so, how hard is it to go back to anything else? If not, what are you waiting for?