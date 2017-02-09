Popular fitness-tracking app Strava hits the ground running with an Android Wear 2.0 update.

Strava has updated their app for watches with Android Wear 2.0 to support the new features that come with the new operating system.

After an initial setup through your phone, the Strava for Android Wear app becomes a complete standalone experience. Track your runs or your rides and share photos and highlights with the Strava community right from the app.

With millions of downloads and a 4.6-star rating in Google Play, Strava is a fan favorite. Grab it at the link below and check out the press release for more information.

Download Strava (free, in-app purchases)