Popular fitness-tracking app Strava hits the ground running with an Android Wear 2.0 update.
Strava has updated their app for watches with Android Wear 2.0 to support the new features that come with the new operating system.
After an initial setup through your phone, the Strava for Android Wear app becomes a complete standalone experience. Track your runs or your rides and share photos and highlights with the Strava community right from the app.
With millions of downloads and a 4.6-star rating in Google Play, Strava is a fan favorite. Grab it at the link below and check out the press release for more information.
Strava Available Now for Devices Powered by Android Wear 2.0
Athletes can record and upload activities on Strava via Wear 2.0 watches, untethered from their Android and iOS phones.
SAN FRANCISCO - February 9, 2017 - Strava, the social network for athletes, announces its Android Wear 2.0 app. Athletes can now take full advantage of an enhanced, untethered experience that includes built-in GPS and wireless connectivity, as well as the performance analysis Strava athletes desire such as time, distance, pace, laps and split times, and heart rate, all from their wrist.
"We welcome the highly anticipated release of Android Wear 2.0," said Mateo A. Ortega, Head of Integration for Strava. "Wear 2.0's standalone model is forward thinking and innovative, and pushes the limits of what we thought was possible. This platform introduces many features that benefit Strava athletes, such as the option to record and upload activities independent of their phone."
Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches join more than 100 other GPS devices that work seamlessly with Strava. Athletes can install Strava for Android Wear 2.0 by visiting the Google Play store on their Wear device. The athlete only needs their iOS or Android phone for initial setup; they can then record and upload activities to Strava free of their mobile phone.
Strava makes it easy to connect and engage with other athletes.
About Strava Strava unlocks potential through the power of sport. Designed by athletes, for athletes, Strava's mobile apps and website connect millions of runners and cyclists every day. For more information visit www.strava.com.
Reader comments
This is seriously long awaited. My only question is this is only going to work (without the phone) on watches with their own LTE right? My Moto 360 2nd gen can't track my location for runs/rides without my phone so I don't see how the update on an older watch benefits. Still good to see as a feature for newer watches though.
Now I don't have to carry a bulky phone while running and feel it almost falling out every minute
You'd need a watch with GPS built in like the new LG Sport or current Polar watch. There's one or two others I can't think of offhand.
The Motorola 360 Sport has a GPS built into it also. I will have to download the app and check it out, will be interested to see if ti will work before I get Wear 2.0.
Jack