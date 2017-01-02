Your notification habits are terrible.
When left unchecked, phones are horrible distraction machines. Every vibration or ding must be checked and addressed, either by dismissal or by response, as soon as it happens. Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Email, and your three favorite games are desperately trying to grab your attention as frequently as possible because the people building those apps know you can't help but check your phone as soon as the notification comes in. We're even using notifications occasionally in the Android Central app now, because it works every single time.
Some of the people who knew how terrible notifications are tried to move those them and their corresponding apps to your wrist, but instead of creating a fix the problem got worse and more expensive. Now the popular opinion is smartwatches are dying because they were never really useful, but as much as watch software needs to be fixed, your horrible notification habits need to change as well.
Every time you halt and check your phone, everything around you stops. You can't help it. Most of the time you don't even realize you're doing it. A bunch of you are reading this right now thinking, "No way, not me," but yes, I absolutely am talking to you. I first noticed it when I started wearing Google Glass in public. I was terrified of disrupting a conversation by having a notification show up on the lens, so I would mute my phone and pay full attention to the conversations around me. I started noticing everyone around me, from my friends coming over for a movie to coffee out with my Mom, couldn't help themselves. Everyone checks their phone all the time, usually for nothing, and that phone check has become so common that we don't even notice how it interrupts the world around us.
Smartwatches were supposed to help this. Glancing down at your wrist is a faster, more casual interruption that keeps you in the moment, at least that's what Google said when announcing Android Wear. If you could quickly triage an email from your wrist, you didn't need to stop and unlock your phone to see the whole message and act right that second. It's a great theory, but it only works when you aren't getting notifications every couple of minutes and even then it's only when you aren't compelled to stop and reply to the message.
Google saw more people wanting to stop and reply to messages, and now instead of curbing the notification behavior there's a virtual keyboard in Android Wear. Google's vision for helping you curb notification behaviors now includes a way to stop in the middle of the sidewalk to more accurately type on a screen a quarter the size of the phone the watch is supposed to be stopping you from constantly checking. Things have clearly gone wrong.
But that doesn't mean smartwatches are dead, and it doesn't mean there's no way to fix what is happening right now with smartwatches. Some of this is on Google and their partners. Manufacturers need to decide if they are selling us notification dumpsters or fitness accessories, and realizing that both is probably a bad plan. Samsung has the right idea with the Gear Fit and the Gear S3, focused at entirely different kinds of users. We're already seeing prices for smartwatches come down thanks to the ASUS ZenWatch 3, and with more hardware coming later this year price is likely to continue being an important topic. Focusing on the watch parts and not the fitness parts is hopefully a great step forward.
Lots of interesting things happen when you aren't constantly badgered by notifications.
Some of this is on the users though, and that's important. Every app we install is set by default to blast notifications at us whenever the app creator sees fit, but there are tools to fix that. Google has offered notification controls for a while now, but the most important one came with Android Nougat.
Some apps should have notifications fully blocked if you aren't ever going to care, but there's an alternative. Show silently makes it possible for your notifications to hit your screen without a tone or vibration, and it makes a significant difference in how you use your phone. With this enabled, you can wake your phone and see all of your notifications, but it happens on your terms. Try setting your important notifications to buzz or sing at you, but silence everything else. It makes a huge difference over time.
Lots of interesting things happen when you aren't constantly badgered by notifications. Your batteries last longer, your focus improves, and having a smartwatch becomes a far less ridiculous experience because you're not inclined to tap your wrist every few minutes. I think this year could be great for smartwatches, but it's going to have a lot to with how we all think about what that wrist computer is for. Constant notifications shouldn't have ever been the answer in the first place.
A lot has changed in my life over the course of 2016. One thing that reflects this is the fact that my phone went from always going off to always on do not disturb mode.
There's just less noise in my life and more substance these days, with my phone being a reflection of that.
Yep. Been doing this for a while. Permanently silent, unless I've got an important email or phone call.
Not that anybody cares what I do, but I've been doing the same thing and it's been a great help, everything silent except texts / calls from my wife or kids.
Notifications are annoying, I disable them on most apps, and my phone is almost always silent. I even leave my phone at home when I leave the house some days, I've got no desire to be reachable at any given moment of any given day.
As much as I love technology, I long for the days when I used to go to the store and was not disturbed by notifications and the phone ringing.
Hear, hear. I recall the era you describe while remembering the novelty of having that cellular phone with me; circa May of 2000.
The only notifications I allow through to my Pebble are Gmail (primary inbox only), Hangouts, American Airlines, and Allo. I'm okay with other apps pushing notifications when there's new content or something, but I don't need my wrist to buzz every time someone I follow on YouTube uploads a new video (sorry, Mr. Mobile), you know?
I wear a Pebble as well and only allow a few notifications to go to it. When my Pebble is connected to my phone it is on do not disturb. This is one of my favorite reasons for wearing a smart watch. When those few notifications do come through, I am not checking other things on the phone unless its important (which is not often!).
I keep my phone completely silent as well and only check for notifications once or twice a day. This bothered my wife so much she bought me a day day band which tells me if I have a text or phone call from her.
I really liked Android wear when it first came out. Much of the key stuff I liked was there...voice tech, easy access to weather, a good ability to triage notifications and let me open my phone for the important stuff, easy access to basic fitness information. Now, I'm saddened what I've seen it's become. I thought that they would have really improved the voice commands so that way you don't have to rely on the touchscreen as much - instead they gave us a keyboard and a focus on apps. Now I have to go into an app to see the weather at a glance. Now, depending on how nicely the OEM skin plays with the watch, I have to go digging for fitness information. I would have preferred that Google give us the flexibility to bring back some of the old easy of use, but they screwed up and people aren't buying watches with good reason.
I own two - Moto Sport and Huawei watch - and plan to keep using them for while. Still, Google needs to fix this and I don't think Wear 2.0 will help.
Yeah, blame your parents like the rest of the snowflakes.
Aside from Russell being the next AC writer to get on the Smartwatch Bus to Abilene, it's a good article. Controlling notifications is essential for social etiquette, battery life, and to "keep the watch in its place."
After I tuned off all but five notifications (alarm, incoming calls/missed calls, messages, schedule), my smartwatch became infinitely better fit in my life.
With the Gear S2's improved Tizen "always on screen," I don't even need to do a wakeup gesture to see the time. Suddenly my smartwatch is just a watch... that tells me time and the other things I really want to know on the go. (It's sometimes a bit eerie to get a text that a package was just delivered -and walk out to discover it on the doorstep).
Since it is a real smartwatch OS (Tisen!), I also can control how and when these notifications display:
- display on watch when I am using the phone, or not?
- display one when wearing the watch, or always?
- display with details, or not?
- will notifications turn on the screen or not?
- will notifications show a small notice/"dot" on the watchface or not?
- will notifications not show anything at all, but queue passively until I check the watch for notifications?
These options let the watch "interfere" with life only as far as let it. They are great adjustments -although another’s comments about a custom notification vibrations/sounds on the watch is also an improvement.
Russell is exactly right in how every app one installs enables all notifications! While most apps don't notify much anyway (& I don't use social media so the apps I use are relatively quiet), about once a month I need to go back turn it off the new apps that have crept into the notifications allowed list.
Thanks for a useful article/ page in smartwatch management 101. ;-)
I long ago got into the habit of scouring the settings of any new app and disabling most or all of the notification settings. I carry my phone around with me so people can contact me (or I them) in emergencies and so that, when I have some time to kill, I can listen to music, watch videos or check everything I care about manually. I don't want my phone pestering me and essentially dictating when I use it.
Obviously this is just my usage flow and I'm not trying to judge those who do things different. I'm just saying that I've been doing essentially what this article says for a while now. And, paradoxically, because of this, I've never even vaguely considered buying a smartwatch. Once the volume of messages is stemmed by making most of them display-only or outright blocking them, there's so little left that I need to know about RIGHT NOW that a smartwatch would be a pointless expenditure for me.
When my cat sits on my chest early in the morning when I'm in bed staring a hole through my skull is the notification for something that I can't think of... Aha, my watch just told me to feed the cat! Problem solved.
My phone and watch are more important than people
I don't experience this because I don't use Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram or other social media platforms. I don't also play games for more than a few days (I download them, place, them, get bored, and remove them). I don't subscribe to a bunch of useless email updates at any of the sites I use, so I get less junk emails anyway.
I've started using wearables to be less distracted by the phone. I had a Mi Band until I lost it and replaced it with Sony's most simple Smartband. These simple wearables have no screen to show notifications, but they allow you to set which notifications to push. Since my only "critical" apps are SMS and Facebook Messenger I have only these pushed to my wrist. So when the phone and my wrist both buzz at the same time, I probably should check my phone. If it's just my phone buzzing, well I can leave that for later.
I have been doing this for years, widdling down notifications from apps to the bare essentials.
Good your battery life as well as your personal life and sanity.
This is funny because I just got a gear S3 and I had to convince my wife that there was a point to it. But the outcome is that I actually check my phone less. And that I am becoming more fit as I take more notice of the inactivity notifications.
Essentially though the GearS3 is just an expensive toy(especially when you have the galaxy S7)
I enjoy it and it has made a positive impact on my family life but in my honest opinion I don't see a NEED for it. Only a WANT for it.
"Get Moving"; what mine just told me. When it does flash that alert I get up and do a lap around the house and climb the stairs twice.
I just recently got a huawei watch and enjoy using it as, a watch.
I have only allowed emails texts and bbm to provide me with notifications. Oh and the exception of reminders to drink more water.
The ok Google function is great for a quick check of my calendar, weather and address of a place I'm meeting friends.
To date I find my phone spends more time in my pocket or lying around the house than before.
I think I like this smartwatch thing and my intention has indeed been to use it in a way that leads to less distractions in life.
Oh..I haven't had water in a while.. So thanks for the reminder my watch friend.
My gear s2 actually helps me get the notifications I need
Because I always keep my phone on vibrate as to not have it scream at me when I get a notification (work, school, conversation) and I can't feel the vibration a lot of the times, the watch is very helpful
I also like being able to see a notification on my wrist so I don't have to pull my phone out in the middle of class to make sure it wasn't an important message
Use Pebble Time to keep the phone in my pocket.
Watch usage for messaging and phone calls.
Don't hear all that well so vibrate FTW.
Phone App tells me how much sleep I didn't get.
Battery lasts over three days.
Oh, it tells time also.
RIP Pebble.
My phone stays on do not disturb and the only notifications that come through the watch are from immediate family, and 1 friend. I work in the medical field so if I get that wrist tap, I don't even blink. Once I'm done with what I'm doing and out of a room, I'll take a glance at the watch. My phone stays on my and I might look to see a notification light... or I might not. Most who know me, don't usually bother me when I'm working unless it's urgent. Even then, I get the occasional murmur from my wife that I don't answer text. For the most part, the watch is used primarily as a timepiece for work. Samsung Gear S2
Smartwatches could help the problem rather than hurt it - right from the get go. Pebble got most of this right, but like other smartphone trends (like "metal chassis" that don't diffuse screen-shattering impact shocks), Apple royally screwed us. The industry tries to imitate Apple rather than use common sense. Just think like a human, and let that drive your engineering:
Wake up, shower, dress... What watch should I wear today? My smartwatch? Oh, no... Didn't plan ahead and plug it in last night. Oh well.
There's one fundamental failure.
What do I want my smartwatch to do? Glow like a backlit phone in dark public places? No, I'm not THAT a-hole.
There's another failure point.
Look like it's dead on my wrist unless I unleash that backlit screen? Not a great look.
Another reason not to wear it.
What can it do better than my phone?
Help notify me? Yes.
Help control my music playing? Interestingly, yes.
Apps? No.
Games? No.
Fitness tracking? Here's a piece of irony-
People don't wear fine, expensive watches whose class is ruined when scratched...
...out to exercise. You don't hike, bike, kayak, snowboard, climb rocks, work on projects, etc with a fine watch on.
Cheap, plastic watches and fitness trackers - fine!
...So why are we surprised that people interested in fitness buy cheap plastic fitness trackers rather than $300-$1000 Apple watches? (Or the silly watches that try to follow Apple's "lead"?)
Let's get it straight.
Apple makes overpriced gear aimed at neophytes who will pay any price to avoid those terrible Windows frustrations, so they don't feel helpless.
That's sadly evolved into making jewelry for the vapid stay-at-home soccer-mom Kardashian-following demographic.
That's NOT who we should let define the demand or functionality of smartwatches.
Or -in my (frustrated) experience- smartphones either.
Time to demand a return to common sense, in my opinion. And don't whine, when this is "of course!" common sense.
I just hope Fitbit leverages Pebble properly - the e-ink screen made their watch far more functional than the others, and I was able to have a nice Pebble Time Steel for the office, and a plastic Pebble Time as a 'beater' to wear on weekends and other times I was active, exercising, or working on the house or car but didn't want to miss notifications. Practicalities that Apple never thinks of.
Ok geo, using the doll, point to where Apple touched you as a child.Lmao.
Oh, and damn good article, Russel. You went against the grain around here. Are they going to punish you for it?
Good article. When I got my first smart watch, I thought looking at my watch for notifications would be less distracting to me and those around me. One of my colleagues asked me one day why I keep looking at the time. Am I in a rush? If there's somewhere I need to be, I should just say so.
I realized then exactly what you said in this article. It is very distracting. Now I like others here, have very few notifications actually buzz and also use DND mods during all meetings.
Wow, this article is right on time for me, really good article!
My feelings about this have been interesting. I won a smart band/watch and that changed my habits for a bit. I felt some kind of way that my wrist buzzed only when I have an incoming phone call, texts, emails and reminders for calendar appointments. It felt nice to just dismiss phone calls from my wrist. I thought that meant that I would be checking my phone less. It got to a point for me where I kind of got tired of the buzzing for texts (I have a loved one that likes to send multiple ones in a row sometimes), as I missed that sense of peace.
My phones are always on silent. I noticed that even though it is, my phone is around me and lights up when I get a notification so I feel a need to see what it was. This month, I'm trying out an experiment of way less notifications on all of them, so just for calls, texts, calendar and only direct message and highlighted words for Slack. Trying to figure out an email solution, but it feels weird and nice at the same time.