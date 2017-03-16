You can now pay for your favorite beverages right from your phone.

Starbucks has rolled out its mobile app in India, allowing you to quickly see your rewards and pay using your linked Starbucks card. You have the option of managing all the cards linked to your account, adding funds to your card, and paying for coffee and other items with your phone by scanning a barcode.

There's a "Shake to Pay" feature that lets you vigorously shake your device at the counter, and when that doesn't work, you can scan the barcode and proceed to pay with your phone. The app also lets you find the Starbucks store closest to your location, showing the distance as well as store timings.

If you're not registered with the My Starbucks Rewards loyalty program, you can do so from within the app. You can also browse the menu and get notified of upcoming offers. Overall, the app has everything you need to satisfy your Starbucks needs, and the digital payments offers a convenient way to pay for in-store purchases. If you're interested in taking a look, download the app from the Play Store.