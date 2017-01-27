Sprint has been on a subscriber push as of late.

You've no doubt seen the commercials recently, featuring Verizon's old "Can You Hear Me Now" spokesman. Those ads have been a bit of a hard sell, but a new plan from Sprint is hoping to lure in more new subscribers: $50 a month for unlimited talk, text and data.

If you don't have home internet, it's quite easy to rack up a huge data bill without an unlimited plan, and if you're only going to pay for mobile data, an unlimited plan is a must. Sprint's $50 a month plan is downright thrifty for unlimited, but it, of course, comes with stipulations.

First off, it's only available for new customers, and if you don't have autopay set up, it's an extra $5 a month. Sprint has also joined the "mobile optimized video" club of reducing video to 480p to help keep your data down, and can bump down your data speeds during heavy usage times and on congested cell towers, so if you live in a busy area, this might not be the plan for you.

If you live in an area with good Sprint coverage and are looking to switch, there are certainly worse plans out there. If, however, you live somewhere where that "1% reliability difference" matters, then it doesn't matter how cheap the unlimited plan is. It's still Sprint.