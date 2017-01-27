Sprint has been on a subscriber push as of late.
You've no doubt seen the commercials recently, featuring Verizon's old "Can You Hear Me Now" spokesman. Those ads have been a bit of a hard sell, but a new plan from Sprint is hoping to lure in more new subscribers: $50 a month for unlimited talk, text and data.
If you don't have home internet, it's quite easy to rack up a huge data bill without an unlimited plan, and if you're only going to pay for mobile data, an unlimited plan is a must. Sprint's $50 a month plan is downright thrifty for unlimited, but it, of course, comes with stipulations.
First off, it's only available for new customers, and if you don't have autopay set up, it's an extra $5 a month. Sprint has also joined the "mobile optimized video" club of reducing video to 480p to help keep your data down, and can bump down your data speeds during heavy usage times and on congested cell towers, so if you live in a busy area, this might not be the plan for you.
If you live in an area with good Sprint coverage and are looking to switch, there are certainly worse plans out there. If, however, you live somewhere where that "1% reliability difference" matters, then it doesn't matter how cheap the unlimited plan is. It's still Sprint.
Reader comments
"... It's still Sprint."
^^This.
The thing that bothers me about Sprint is they have the potential to be the best carrier in the US because they have so much spectrum, it's not even funny.
Sprint has not changed in my area one bit since I ditched them a couple years ago, which is really sad.
Same issue for me. They keep touting all these plans and the "1%" thing, but in reality, that 1% seems to be a huge difference. They have terrible coverage in Hawaii, they don't control their own service in the midwest (look up Swiftel and Sprint, yuck), and for all the shouting about network I haven't seen any improvements in ages.
Keep in mind many of the newer plans not only "optimize" speed, but are ineligible for discounts you may be eligible for.
I wish I had kept my SERO 500 Plan for $30 :)
Yes, I agree, it's still Sprint. Worst service ever!!!
Yet another stipulation: It only lasts for about a year, to which it jumps to $60/month. So, let's call it what it is: $60/month for unlimited, with a $10 discount until 3/31/2018. At least when T-Mobile offers something, it's as long as you keep it. Now, that's a real offer!
Missed that part. I really hate those 1-year discounts on cable, satellite, and now mobile. Such a misleading tactic. Get you entrenched and then raise the price. Especially in the case of Sprint. If you buy into their plan, you need a Sprint phone which won't work on any other carrier in most cases. At least with Verizon you can take your Verizon phone to ATT or T-Mobile.
"It's still Sprint"
LMAO
$50 of unlimited crap
So many Sprint haters it's laughable. Just did a speed test and I'm getting 44Mbps down in Largo, FL. Paying $60/month and getting just as good service as Verizon for way less
I pay 174 a month for 4 lines unlimited with ATT ( have U-verse ) and my speed tests are 100 Mbps....lol
In chicagoland
Please give me one practical way where the difference between 100 and 44 will be noticeable lol
When you're downloading ANYTHING...
Basically this. When I download movies/games/ other large files. If the server supports higher speeds then I get them. Same reason I have gigabit at my house.
You're in the -1% that actually gets good Sprint coverage and speed.
That 1% is an absolutely huge area. Who knew that 1% encompasses the majority of the US?
Sprint. Lmao.
Yep!
Sprint's service still blows where I live. And that's the rest of the story....
And they probably double it in 12 or 24 months.
Unlimited, eh? Well, it is Sprint, so twice nothing is still nothing.
It's a VERY large 1% lol