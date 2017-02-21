Sprint Galaxy S7 and S7 edge users are now picking up the stable Nougat update.

After T-Mobile and AT&T, Sprint is now rolling out the stable Nougat update to the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. The update is rolling out to beta testers right now, and should make its way to all users shortly.

As beta users were already on Nougat builds, the stable release comes in at just 167MB, but those running Marshmallow will receive the full 1.2GB update. The update brings a new multi-window mode, tweaks to the user interface, in-line notification replies, and much more.

With T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint rolling out the update, Verizon subscribers and unlocked customers are the only ones yet to make the switch to Nougat.

Thanks Andrew and Tom!