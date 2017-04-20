New Sprint customers and upgraders can get a solid deal when picking up two Galaxy S8s this week.

The Galaxy S8 launch hype is real, and Sprint is capitalizing on the buzz with a two-for-one deal that gives you two of the hottest Samsung phones for the price of one. The caveat, of course, is that this deal comes by way of Sprint's "Galaxy Forever" lease program, meaning you're actually signing up for two leases, but only have to pay for one.

The price for the deal is $31.25 per month per phone, and you'll be refunded for the second phone each month so long as your account is active. Sprint's Galaxy Forever program lets you upgrade to the new Samsung Galaxy model once every 12 months, continuing to pay your monthly fee while returning your Galaxy S8 for whatever comes next. It's not too far removed from the other upgrade schemes carriers like T-Mobile have pushed for a while now.

Unfortunately, there's one piece of information that makes the deal less interesting. Further fine print shows that the deal is only available for people starting two new lines with Sprint or one new line and one upgraded line, so this deal isn't available for current Sprint customers unless they're growing their plan. Chances are Sprint will have other incentives for people who are already customers, but they won't be as big as these aimed to lock in new lines.

